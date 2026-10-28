Notable: Mica Mountain and Sahuaro are two of three 4A Kino teams set to make the 4A playoff picture and give both teams a final opportunity for a tune-up before elimination games kick off next week. Mica has been playing angry the past two weeks after suffering an Oct. 9 upset against No. 9 Walden Grove, beating Amphi and Catalina Foothills by a combined score of 91-0. The two schools have played just three times, all going the way of the Thunderbolts. Sahuaro has not scored against Mica since 2023.

FRIDAY

2A Playoffs - First Round

No. 19 Phoenix Cortez (6-4) at No. 14 Tanque Verde (6-4)

Location: 4201 N. Melpomene Way

Notable: The journey back to the 2A semifinals and beyond begins on Friday for the Tanque Verde Hawks against the Colts of Cortez from Phoenix. The Hawks lost out on a higher seed after falling to No. 3 Willcox in the 2A South title game, and will have to face the Cowboys for a second time this season if they advance to the next round, where the familiar No. 3 seed awaits. Tanque Verde beat Cortez in their first-ever meeting in the 2024 regular season by a score of 38-6.

3A

No. 5 Pusch Ridge (8-1) at No. 1 Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin (9-0)

Location: 18864 E. Germann Road, Queen Creek