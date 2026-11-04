Notable: One of the most intriguing games for any Southern Arizona team this week, No. 18 Buena’s lengthy trip to No. 15 Yuma Catholic pits the run-heavy, misdirection-based Colts against a smart, balanced Shamrocks team. Buena won the region title on Friday night for the first time since 1978 after a 5-1 region record and a head-to-head win over Marana on Sept. 25. They rolled No. 24 Ironwood Ridge 45-10 on a cold, wet night in Sierra Vista, leaving little doubt about their playoff case. The Colts start their playoff journey with a 5.5-hour drive to a hostile environment in Yuma against a 7-3 Shamrocks team whose only losses are to three 5A playoff teams ranked No. 16 or above.

4A

First Round

No. 17 Sahuarita (8-2) at No. 16 Flagstaff Coconino (4-6)

Location: 2801 N. Izabel St., Flagstaff

Notable: For reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2014, the Sahuarita Mustangs received the gift of a four-hour drive up Interstates 10 and 17 to play Flagstaff Coconino. The Panthers are one of the strangest inclusions in the 4A playoff picture at 4-6. The combined record of Coconino's opponents is 5-34. All of the Panthers' losses were to 4A/5A playoff teams. The Mustangs' losses this season are to No. 2 Mica Mountain and No. 6 Walden Grove, the two Southern Arizona teams to receive first-round byes in 4A.

No. 24 Pueblo (7-3) at No. 9 Phoenix Arcadia (7-3)

Location: 4703 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix