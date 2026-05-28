This week, the $25 Challenge is stepping into the retro world of vintage fashion at Marvelous Vintage.

Michelle Albanese and her husband Mark Albanese opened Marvelous Vintage, 2901 E Speedway, in December 2021, offering vintage finds they gathered over the years from thrift stores and dedicated collectors. Inside the shop, you’ll find everything from cowboy boots and Levi’s jeans to menswear from decades past and in-demand Y2K fashion.

“My husband and I were both accountants, and we just decided that we needed a change in life. We were really thrifting in our spare time, so we were going out to Goodwill and Savers and finding old Levi's, and just stuff that was very nostalgic for us,” Michellle Albanese said. “We were picking what we liked and stuff that we thought was really good quality, and we were kind of dabbling in selling it online on eBay, Depop, Poshmark, but we were buying way more than we were selling. We saw that Casa Video was opening up this space for rent, and I just thought, ‘if I don't do this I'm gonna see somebody else move into this spot, and I'm gonna regret it for the rest of my life.’ So, we quit our jobs, and put our heart and soul into this store.”

Over the last 5 years, Albanese said they’ve seen the vintage market explode in popularity.

“When we opened there were a few stores, but not many,” she said. “We've seen a lot of growth, a lot of new stores open up, a lot more antique malls and pop-up markets, and stuff like that.”

The new interest in vintage clothing, Albanese said, is driven mostly by a desire for higher quality items made with natural fibers like cotton or silk. Vintage denim in particular, she said, is just better.

“It's 100% cotton, the details are much better. They just don't seem to put that into the new clothes anymore,” Albanese said. “A lot of people go out thrifting just to find something unique that you can't find at Shein, and not everybody else has.”

At Marvelous Vintage, Albanese and her husband have curated a selection of high-end rare items like vintage JNCO jeans, Levi’s, and Pendleton jackets. Items, Albanese said, that you often can't find thrifting.

Some of her favorite pieces in the store are 1980s Japanese salvage jeans that they've priced at $350.

“It's considered the best denim in the world,” Albanese said. “It’s just superior to any other denim making process, so the old ones go for a lot of money.”

While vintage sometimes gets the reputation for being prohibitively expensive, Albanese said they try to offer clothing at a wide variety of price points, including a $10 rack of quality T-shirts and button-downs, and a rack of $20 shorts.

You might even be lucky enough to catch one of their frequent $5 sales.

“Every two months I'll put a bunch of racks outside and they'll all be $5,” Albanese said.

Here are some of my personal favorite items that I found for under $25:

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Some might argue that the most important part of any outfit is the accessories. If you’re someone who loves vintage or unique accessories, you won’t want to pass up the antique jewelry and earrings at Marvelous Vintage.

I found a pair of antique silver earrings featuring the cutest little cowboy boots I've ever seen, and was tempted to buy them right then and there. If silver isn’t your thing, though, don’t worry, they have dozens of different earrings in all shapes, styles, and colors, all for only $5.

My next find was a 1990s Valerie Stevens tank top which cost $20, which I think would make the perfect top for a summer day out.

I also found a 1990s Impressions tank top, with the most beautiful, delicate embroidery, also for $20.

As for skirts and shorts, there was an astounding amount of affordable options, but some of my favorites were a Windsor cargo mini-skirt which was priced at $20, and 100% cotton denim shorts from Original Clothing Co. Route 66 for $20.

If you have a little more cash to spend, I’d suggest looking through their curated satin, nylon, and rayon sauvette slip dresses which are priced at $30 each or 2 for $50.

“I think they're so special, and a lot of people wear them as dresses now,” Albanese said. “They're really fun to dress up, like you know, you wear this with a cute little T-shirt or something.”

When asked to create her own outfit from the inventory for under $25, Albanese pulled together a lacy, 2000s tank top, in keeping with the current Y2K style dominating fashion trends.

“That Y2K stuff is killing me, because I feel like that was yesterday. This was my clubbing outfit,” she said. “My daughter, she's 10, and she's like, ‘I want Miss Me jeans.’”

She paired the top with $5 vintage 50s or 60s yellow rose earrings to complement the flowers on the bow and finish out the look.