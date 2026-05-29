The Pima County Public Library is collaborating with Many Nations for Golden Hour: A Showcase of Youth Poets.

Local entries from ages 9-18 submit their poems to share them live at three libraries in Tucson. Poets selected to read will also be considered to share their work at the Final Showcase at Fox Theatre on June 28.

The poems must be short enough to read in 3 minutes or less, can be read in any language and about any topic but must be appropriate for all ages.

Many Nations is a team created by PCPL to provide literacy outreach and continue partnerships with Native communities in Pima county.

The first of three libraries hosting the event is the Richard Elías-Mission Library, which had its showcase on May 27.

Rosemary Burton, 9, performed the first poem she wrote, titled “The Desert Life”. Her mom, Rose Burton, hopes that this will help her continue her creative endeavors.

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Rose Burton and her family homeschool their children and use the public libraries for a lot for their schooling and fun activities.

"The library is obviously a great resource, especially for a big family. You know, a lot of times, it's cost effective, but also there's a lot of programs for different age groups, so that really helps, because we have such a large range in our family,” she said.

Rosemary Burton hopes her poem will be picked for the final showcase, and she plans to continue writing poems and performing.

Lindsey Allison Curley, a PCPL librarian and president of the Many Nations team, said the showcase had an initial run at the Tucson Festival of Books earlier this year.

Curley wants to continue the program in the future with the hope it will encourage more young people to share their art and engage with the library's services.

“Ultimately, we want to create an environment for people to feel okay and contribute their words to audiences who are willing to listen,” Curley said. The other two showcases will be held at the Valencia Library on June 9 and Woods Memorial Library on June 16. Both libraries' submissions are still open.