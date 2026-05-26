May might be coming to an end, but don't worry, you still have time to make the most of it with our list of 31 fun events happening this weekend.

From the start of the Summer Night Market and Summer Safari Nights at Reid Park Zoo to disco dance parties and raves, there is no shortage of things to do in Tucson May 29-31.

'Going It Alone 2026'

A collection of original monologues celebrating the unique challenge of writing for a solo performer, and performing solo.

When: Various times May 27-31

Where: The Invisible Theater, 1400 N. 1st Ave.

Cost: General admission $30

Visit their event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Shop from all kinds of local vendors and artists under the stars at the MSA Annex, every fourth Friday of the month through September.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 29

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida Del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit their event page for more information.

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Fire Show at Sky Bar

Join Cirque Collective Fire Troupe on the patio of Sky Bar for their fire flow spectacle!

When: 8:15 p.m., Friday, May 29

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. 4th Ave

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks.

Visit the event page for more information.

Dark Rave — 191 Toole

When: 9 p.m. Friday, May 29

Where: 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $19

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s Dance Party at The Surly Wench Pub

Enjoy a night of all your favorite nostalgic '90s dance jams and dress in your raddest 90s attire or come as yourself.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: The Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: $5

Visit their event page for more information.

The Improvathon: A Carnival of Comedy

Tucson Improv Movement's annual improv event returns, eaturing 27 hours of continuous comedy.

When: Various times May 29-31

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. 9th St.

Cost: All access tickets $20, individual events' prices vary.

Visit their event page for more information.

The Sixth Annual Young Playwrights of Tucson

This festival showcases six short plays that were chosen as the winners of Live Theatre Workshop’s acclaimed Young Playwrights of Tucson competition. Each play is student produced.

When: Various times May 29-31

Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Rd.

Cost: General admission $20

Visit their event page for more information.

Revolution Gardens: A Grey Gardens Gathering

Enjoy a weekend of entertainment, education, dancing, and community including a screening of Grey Gardens, author Q&As with Susan Briante and Raquel Gutiérrez, and a Grey Gardens Tea Party.

When: Various times May 29-31

Where: Various locations

Cost: $20-80

Visit their event page for more information.

Daylight Disko Ball

Start your Saturday partying early with this daytime dance party featuring Italo, Funk, and more. Or, be home early to get your beauty sleep.

When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, May 30

Where: The Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Book Lovers Market at Borderlands Market

Free book swap, a read out loud corner, a local author alley, and more at this market celebrating all things literary.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 30

Where: Borderlands Market, 6261 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Yoga at the Museum

Spend your Saturday evening relaxing with a peaceful hour of all-levels yoga in the quiet beauty of the miniature galleries! Stay after class to explore the museum at your leisure!

When: 4:14-5:15 p.m. Saturday, May 30

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Cost: $5 to $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Make a Junk Journal

Join Joanna for this hands-on workshop where you will create the basis of a junk journal, to keep your thoughts, jot down ideas, or even create art!

When: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 31

Where: Colliope Co., 2706 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Concert in the Park

Arizona Symphonic Winds has performed hundreds of concerts at Udall Park and they aren't stopping now. Bring your own chairs and blankets!

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 30

Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Advanced Ravensburger Puzzle Race — Snakes & Lattes

Bring your competitive spirit and pair up with your friends to compete against other teams, and fight for first place! If you love puzzles, you won't want to miss the fun. Your ticket includes a refreshing soda or iced tea for each team member, a shareable treat, and a captivating 750-piece puzzle to take home.

When: 2-5 p.m. May 31

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Tickets starting at $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Recurring Events:

Events at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm

Spring is the perfect time to experience the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm! The owners are celebrating with tours, themed workshops, and exciting events! Check out their seasonal teas at Lavender Manor!

When: Various dates in May

Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle. (Some workshops are available in Tucson at The Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth Street.)

Cost: $15 for tours and tastings

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Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday in May, guided by instructor, Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

West Side community rides

Join the West Side community on the third Thursday of every month for a fun group ride from Transit Cycles to Dragoon Brewing. The brewery will also be serving $1 pints and Muncheez food truck will be cooking up food.

When: 5:30 p.m. meet up at Transit Cycles and the ride starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Transit Cycles, 267 S. Avenida del Convento Bldg. 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint & Sip Party

Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.

When: 6-8 p.m. every Friday

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in May

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 28

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: General admission $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

Enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire alongside a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and most Fridays

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road.

Cost: $49 without dinner, $89 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Cozy Crafters

Get crafty with fiber arts. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this is the perfect place to share your love of craft and creativity.

When: 2-5 p.m. Every Saturday in May

Where: Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights 2026

Beat the heat and explore the outdoors with Reid Park Zoo’s Summer Safari Nights on Friday and Saturday evenings!

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through August 8

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct

Cost: $0-$12

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

The Mercado Flea is back, complete with dozens of vendors selling antique and vintage items.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout May

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From junk journaling and building your own terrarium to yoga on the patio, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

When: Various dates in May

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.