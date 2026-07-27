When my phone is buzzing with alerts of an extreme heat warning in Tucson, the last thing I want to do is venture outside. But as soon as the sun dips behind the mountains, Tucson comes alive. The desert cools down (at least a little), and some of the city's best experiences begin after sunset.

Whether you're looking for a family outing, a date night or simply an excuse to get out of the house, here are seven ways to make the most of Tucson's summer nights before the season comes to an end.

Ride the Sabino Canyon Crawler under the stars

Sabino Canyon is beautiful any time of day, but there's something extra special about seeing it after dark. During the summer, the Sabino Canyon Crawler offers narrated nighttime rides through the canyon, giving visitors the chance to experience the desert in a completely different way while learning about the area's wildlife and history.

When: Saturday evenings through Oct. 31

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 3 to 12. Children younger than 3 ride free.

For more information, visit their website.

Explore the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum after dark

The Sonoran Desert doesn't go to sleep when the sun goes down, and neither does the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. During Cool Summer Nights, visitors can stroll the museum after hours, listen to live music, meet nocturnal animals and even search for glowing scorpions with a blacklight.

When: Saturdays through Aug. 29, open until 10 p.m.

Where: Arizona Desert Museum

Cost: $29.95 general admission (ages 13 to 64), $24.95 youth (ages 3 to 12), free admission for Desert Museum members, Native Americans (with Tribal ID or CIB) and children under 2.

For more information, visit their website.

Visit the animals during Summer Safari Nights

Some of the zoo's residents are more active once temperatures cool off. Reid Park Zoo's Summer Safari Nights give visitors the chance to explore the zoo in the evening while enjoying keeper chats, family activities, local vendors and entertainment.

When: Saturdays, 6 to 8 p.m., through Aug. 8

Where: Reid Park Zoo

Cost: $12.75 for adults (ages 15-61), $10.75 seniors (ages 62+), $9 for children ages 2-14, free for zoo members and children under 2.

For more information, visit their website.

Spend an evening at Chillin' at the Chul

Live music, local artists, food, drinks and one of Tucson's most beautiful desert gardens? That's what you'll find during Chillin' at the Chul. Whether you're planning a date night or catching up with friends, it's an easy way to spend a summer evening outdoors.

When: Fridays and Saturdays, 6 to 9 p.m., through Aug. 28

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Where: Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens

Cost: $5 general admission, free for members and children under 2.

For more information, visit their website.

Shop a summer night market

Summer nights are the perfect time to browse Tucson's local markets without the daytime heat. From handmade goods and vintage finds to local art and food trucks, these evening markets are a fun way to support local makers while spending time outdoors.

When: Select evenings through September

Where: MSA Annex and Old Tucson

Cost: Free to attend; bring money if you'd like to shop or grab a bite to eat.

For more information: Visit the MSA Annex and Old Tucson websites.

Take a guided night hike

The desert comes alive after sunset, and Catalina State Park's guided night hikes offer the chance to experience it firsthand. Join a ranger-led, one-mile walk along the Nature Trail to learn about nocturnal wildlife like scorpions and bats before wrapping up the evening with a constellation tour featuring astronomy facts and stories from different cultures.

When: First, third and fifth Fridays of the month

Where: Catalina State Park

Cost: Park admission applies.

For more information, visit their website.

See the stars from Kitt Peak National Observatory

Kitt Peak National Observatory is one of Southern Arizona's best places to experience the night sky. During the Nightly Observing Program, visitors can watch the sunset from the mountaintop before learning about the constellations and looking through telescopes at planets, star clusters, nebulae and galaxies alongside observatory staff. The evening also includes a light meal and astronomy presentation.

Even better, youth admission is free through the end of September, making it a fun family-friendly summer outing.

When: Nightly (weather permitting; check the schedule because some seasonal dates may vary).

Where: Kitt Peak National Observatory

Cost: Varies by program.

For more information, visit their website.