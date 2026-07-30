Between patio dinners with friends, afternoon coffees, vacations, and blockbuster movies, summer can get expensive. That's why we've gathered together 10 free or low-cost events happening in Tucson this weekend, so you don't have to strain your wallet.

Kidz Expo

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper is throwing a Kidz Expo and back-to-school event where there will be free school supplies, health resources and educational programs. There will also be live music, raffles, kid-friendly activities and more. You’re encouraged to come dressed as your favorite hero!

When: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 30

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Back to School Craft and Vendor Market

This back-to-school market will feature all kinds of local vendors that will be selling unique finds that’ll help you be the coolest kid in school.

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 1 and 12-6 p.m. Sunday, August 2

Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Dwellers en Español

Join Julie Bonner for a colorful evening celebrating the final days of her Catalyst Creative Collective residency. Guests are invited to experience Desert Dwellers en Español through artwork rooted in Sonoran wildlife, storytelling, and bilingual creativity.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 31

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Shop from over 80 local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September!

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 31

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Summerween's Revenge Market

After storms cut the original event short, Borderlands Market is coming back for its Summerween Revenge. Shop local vendors, browse spooky merchandise, grab a bite to eat, enjoy live music and join in on a costume contest and watermelon carving contest for a chance to win cash prizes.

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 1

Where: Borderlands Market, 6261 N Oracle Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

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Thrift Night at Almandel Vintage

Shop collections from local thrifters and vintage collectors at Almandel Vintage's Thrift Night.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2

Where: Almandel Vintage, 314 E. 6th St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Recurring Free Events:

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in July

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.