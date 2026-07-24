The scene on Wednesday night on the corner of North Campbell Avenue and East Prince Road looked exactly like the one across town on East Golf Links Road.

Parking spots were full and lines began to pour out the door and onto the patio. Those lucky enough to be sitting down inside were smiling as massive plates of lasagna and chicken piccata were placed in front of them.

The friendly waitresses were zipping around, bouncing from table to table, ensuring that everyone had all the red pepper flakes and Parmesan cheese they needed.

This lively scene, the gigantic plates and mouth-watering New York-style Italian food are exactly what Nate’s Italian Kitchen is known for.

So it’s no surprise that even though their second location has been opened for almost a month, it looks exactly the same as their flagship across town: PACKED.

Nate’s Italian Kitchen has officially opened their second location at 3699 N. Campbell Ave., bringing along all their beloved dishes that have made them a household name on the east side.

A little more than a year ago, I sat down with owner Nate Martin and his wife, Leah Burke, who spoke with me about the start of Nate’s Italian Kitchen, at 7074 E. Golf Links Rd.

Martin, who got his start in the kitchen at 13 years old, opened the Italian restaurant in 2021. Three weeks after opening, someone had posted a rave review online and massive lines began to pour out of their building.

It’s been about five years since then and the madness has yet to slow down. In fact, some people say they make the best chicken parmigiana in town.

The eastside restaurant is on the smaller side, which is why people line up 15 minutes before they open in order to secure a coveted table. These lines won’t deter customers, with many happy to wait a while for a plate of fettucine alfredo.

When news broke that they were going to be opening a second location in the former Charro Chico spot on North Campbell Avenue and East Prince Road, social media couldn’t contain their excitement.

Neither could I.

As soon as I saw their Facebook post announcing their opening, visions of creamy, rich fettuccine alfredo danced in my head. I couldn’t wait to stop by and indulge in plates of pasta and calamari, thinking I would have a better chance of getting a table in their newer, bigger space.

When I pulled into the parking lot on Wednesday night, those silly presumptions quickly faded away.

Car after car after car took up the spaces in front of the new Nate’s Italian Kitchen, with couples piling out and speed walking to the door in hopes of getting to the front of the line.

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Inside, the tables were filled with families chowing down on lasagna and garlic bread, avoiding the looks of jealousy from those who were patiently waiting for their table.

After a very quick 15-minute wait, I was seated and handed a menu that features all the beloved Italian dishes from their flagship location. As much as I wanted to order their fettucine alfredo, I told myself I needed to try something new.

I decided to order their chicken parmigiana, curious to see if it was worthy of all the hype surrounding it. I also got their calamari as an appetizer, remembering that Burke had told me it was so good she can’t order it anywhere else.

You place your order at their counter and then, once you’re back at the table, you’re given a basket of fresh, warm garlic bread and a side of their pesto pasta salad. After devouring a few slices of bread, a plate of crispy calamari was brought to my table.

When I usually get calamari, it’s shaped in a circle or just giant chunks of fried tentacles. That isn’t the case at Nate’s. Their calamari resembled fries; long, skinny and encased in a golden-brown crispy skin.

If you’ve always wanted to try calamari but are scared since it’s octopus, Nate’s calamari is the best way to get your feet wet. It had a crunchy exterior with a tender, slightly chewy interior that isn’t overly fishy.

Whatever spice blend they make their crispy coating with was absolutely delicious. It had a hint of a bright, zesty flavor that added a citrus note to the savory dish, enticing you to scarf more down in order to chase that addicting flavor.

Soon, a smiling waitress came carrying huge plates of Italian food, setting down a picture-perfect plate of chicken parmigiana in front of me.

A giant breaded and fried piece of chicken smothered in marinara sauce and gooey, melted cheese sat on top of a bed of linguine, making me feel as if I was in New Jersey sitting in Artie Bucco’s restaurant. I grabbed my fork and knife and quickly cut a piece of chicken, which had a satisfying cheese pull follow it as I took my bite.

There was one big defining factor for me that cemented the amazingness of their chicken parmigiana: no mushiness. I find with many chicken parmigiana dishes, the crispy breading on top of the chicken turns into a soggy, mushy mess after sitting below the marinara sauce for so long.

This was not the case at Nate’s Italian Kitchen. Each bite featured that nice crunch from the breading that never turned soggy.

The chicken itself was juicy and featured no weird gristle or nerves, and of course their marinara was a flavorful, rich sauce that put everything over the top.

I switched between big bites of chicken and twirls of linguine until I was stuffed. When it comes to old-fashioned, hearty Italian dishes that are comforting, Nate’s Italian Kitchen does it right every single time.

The best part of it all: I came home with enough chicken parmigiana to have for dinner the next night!

Nate’s Italian Kitchen’s new location is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.