Summer is sure flying by! With just a few weeks left before the start of school, and hopefully the return of some cooler weather, there's still time to make the most of the summer season. Just for you, we've compiled our list of over 40 things happening in Tucson this weekend, July 30- Aug. 2, that you won't want to miss.

New This Week:

Kidz Expo

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper is throwing a Kidz Expo and back-to-school event where there will be free school supplies, health resources and educational programs. There will also be live music, raffles, kid-friendly activities and more. You’re encouraged to come dressed as your favorite hero!

When: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 30

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Back to School Craft and Vendor Market

This back-to-school market will feature all kinds of local vendors that will be selling unique finds that’ll help you be the coolest kid in school.

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 1 and 12-6 p.m. Sunday, August 2

Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

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Trevor the Musical

It’s 1981 in America, and Trevor Nelson is busy navigating adolescence in suburbia while dreaming of a life in show business. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him in the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path.

When: Various dates and times Friday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 2

Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Tickets range from $27-$30

Visit their event page for more information.

Desert Dwellers en Español

Join Julie Bonner for a colorful evening celebrating the final days of her Catalyst Creative Collective residency. Guests are invited to experience Desert Dwellers en Español through artwork rooted in Sonoran wildlife, storytelling, and bilingual creativity.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 31

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Momentos

The Tucson Museum of Art is holding a summer series called Momentos. You can expect to see gallery activities, conversations, a cash bar and vegan ice cream.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 31

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Watermelon Crawl

Enjoy watermelon-themed drinks and dance the night away to live country music at this Trail Dust Town event.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, July 31

Where: Savoy Opera House, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information

Summer Night Market

Shop from over 80 local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September!

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 31

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tohono Chul Silent Disco Dance Tour

Put on your headphones and dance through the beautiful gardens at Tohono Chul at this fun event.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 31

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte

Cost: $23.18, you will also have to pay the garden’s $5 admission fee.

Visit the event page for more information.

Music By The Tracks — 191 Toole

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 31

Where: 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $9.30

Visit their event page for more information.

Downtown Experience Summer Event Series: Fire and Ice

Head to the Presidio Museum for this fun family event that will feature lantern tours, archaeology and blacksmithing demonstrations and storytelling.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 31

Where: Presidio Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $9 adults and $6 children ages 6-13

Visit the event page for more information.

Comedy Kiki

Start your weekend with a laugh at The Comedy Kiki! This late-night variety show celebrates queer voices in comedy, serving up a fabulous mix of improv, stand-up, sketch, and alt-comedy. It’s queer, it’s iconic, it’s a riot!

When: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 31

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. 9th Street

Cost: $9

Visit their event page for more information.

Pretendy Time: A Comedy Show For Kids and Families

Enjoy a comedy show for the whole family. Improvisers will create a joyful show full of plenty of pretend, and lots of space for children to join on stage to preform.

When: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. 9th St.

Cost: $7-12

Visit their event page for more information.

Beginner Paint Your Pet

Get ready for a creative evening of painting and socializing at this Paint Your Pet paint and sip party. Whether you’re an experienced artist or just beginning, this paint and sip promises an approachable, artistic activity for friends, family and couples.

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1

Where: Hotel McCoy Tucson, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: $55

Visit their event page for more information.

Beyond 30: Over 30's Day Party

Dance your way through the 80s & 90s as our DJs spin all the club anthems you know and love. Expect epic light shows, retro visuals, giveaways, and a nostalgic atmosphere that will transport you straight back to the dancefloor glory days.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Visit their event page for more information.

Summerween's Revenge Market

After storms cut the original event short, Borderlands Market is coming back for its Summerween Revenge. Shop local vendors, browse spooky merchandise, grab a bite to eat, enjoy live music and join in on a costume contest and watermelon carving contest for a chance to win cash prizes.

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 1

Where: Borderlands Market, 6261 N Oracle Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Indigenous Takeover- 191 Toole

When: 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1

Where: 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Movie Night with Cats

Head over to Hunter’s Kitten Lounge where you’ll get to snuggle up to some cute cats and enjoy a movie.

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1

Where: Hunter’s Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway

Cost: $25

Visit their event page for more information.

Summer Milky Way and a Rising Moon

Spend a night gazing at the stars on top of Mt. Lemmon with astronomer, telescope maker, and night-sky guide Zane Landers.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1

Where: Mount Lemmon Lodge, 12833 N Sabino Canyon Park, Mt Lemmon,

Cost: $45

Visit their event page for more information.

Thrift Night at Almandel Vintage

Shop collections from local thrifters and vintage collectors at Almandel Vintage's Thrift Night.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2

Where: Almandel Vintage, 314 E. 6th St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

One Night of Queen at the Fox Theatre

Gary Mullen and The Works will be performing their world-renowned One Night of Queen live concert right here in Tucson! The Queen cover band will take the stage at the Fox Theatre for a night of the band's greatest hits.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2

Where: The Fox Theatre, 17 W Congress Street

Cost: Tickets starting at $38

Visit the event page for more information.

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Summer-long events:

$3 Ticket Tuesdays at Reid Park Zoo

Every Tuesday throughout June and July, admission to Reid Park Zoo will be $3 for everyone!

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays in June and July

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

Cost: $3

Visit their event page for more information.

$5 Fridays at the Tucson Botanical Gardens

Enjoy $5 admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens every Friday through September 25.

When: Fridays through September 26

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $5

Visit their event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturdays through August 29

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids ages 3-12.

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 28

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler evening temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters, face painting, games and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 8

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $12 for adults, $8.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

12 Weeks of Foodie Summer

Every week, Tucson Foodie is picking a foodie theme and you’re tasked to go to a locally owned restaurant that fits in the theme. You then snap a picture of your receipt, submit them online and you’ll be entered for the chance to win some fun prizes!

When: Running until August 9

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free to enter, visit their website to sign up and get started.

Visit their event page for more information.

Sabino Canyon Night Crawler

The Sabino Canyon Crawler's night tour returns on Saturdays, now through October 25!

When: 7:30- 9 p.m. on Saturdays

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for children

Visit their event page for more information.

Recurring Events:

Events at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm

Summer is the perfect time to experience the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm! The owners are celebrating with tours, themed workshops, and exciting events! Check out their seasonal teas at Lavender Manor!

When: Various dates in July

Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle. (Some workshops are available in Tucson at The Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth Street.)

Cost: $15 for tours and tastings

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday in May, guided by instructor, Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

West Side community rides

Join the West Side community on the third Thursday of every month for a fun group ride from Transit Cycles to Dragoon Brewing. The brewery will also be serving $1 pints and Muncheez food truck will be cooking up food.

When: 5:30 p.m. meet up at Transit Cycles and the ride starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Transit Cycles, 267 S. Avenida del Convento Bldg. 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint & Sip Party

Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.

When: 6-8 p.m. every Friday

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Catalina Nights

Experience Catalina State Park after dark with a one-mile, guided hike on the Nature Trail!

When: First and Third Fridays of the month

Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N Oracle Road.

Cost: Park entry fee ($10-20)

Visit their event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in July

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

Enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire alongside a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and most Fridays

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road.

Cost: $49 without dinner, $89 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout July

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

When: Various dates in July

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.