Who says you have to wait until October? Tucson is getting a head start on spooky season with Halloween-themed parties, creepy markets and even a movie night. Whether you're ready to dust off your favorite costume or just looking for an excuse to embrace all things eerie, here are five ways to celebrate Summerween around Tucson.
Tucson Terror and Oddities Summerween Scream Market
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 26
Where: Ramada by Wyndham Tucson
Cost: Free admission
Browse more than 40 vendors selling horror-inspired art, oddities, gothic goods, collectibles and other spooky finds. Costumes are encouraged, and attendees can also enjoy themed photo ops and food vendors throughout the day.
Visit the event page for more information.
Slasher Summer at R Bar
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30
Where: R Bar
Ages: 21+
Cost: Free admission
Get creepy with a Halloween-inspired night downtown. Expect themed cocktails, a costume contest, movie trivia, music that keeps the Summerween vibes going all night, and of course, candy!
Visit the event page for more information.
Summerween at Hotel Congress
When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, July 31
Where: Hotel Congress
Cost: $5-$10
Break out your favorite Halloween costume for a night of music, dancing, a costume contest, tattoos, glamour shots and more at Hotel Congress' Summerween party.
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Primas Summerween Movie Night
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 31
Cost: $25
Tucson Primas, a social club for Latinas ages 21 to 39, is hosting an outdoor Summerween movie night with treats, drinks and giveaways.
Visit the event page for more information.
Summerween's Revenge Market
When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 1
Where: 6261 N Oracle Rd.
Cost: Free admission
After storms cut the original event short, Borderlands Market is coming back for its Summerween Revenge. Shop local vendors, browse spooky merchandise, grab a bite to eat, enjoy live music and join in on a costume contest and watermelon carving contest for a chance to win cash prizes.
Visit the event page for more information.