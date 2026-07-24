Who says you have to wait until October? Tucson is getting a head start on spooky season with Halloween-themed parties, creepy markets and even a movie night. Whether you're ready to dust off your favorite costume or just looking for an excuse to embrace all things eerie, here are five ways to celebrate Summerween around Tucson.

Tucson Terror and Oddities Summerween Scream Market

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 26

Where: Ramada by Wyndham Tucson

Cost: Free admission

Browse more than 40 vendors selling horror-inspired art, oddities, gothic goods, collectibles and other spooky finds. Costumes are encouraged, and attendees can also enjoy themed photo ops and food vendors throughout the day.

Visit the event page for more information.

Slasher Summer at R Bar

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30

Where: R Bar

Ages: 21+

Cost: Free admission

Get creepy with a Halloween-inspired night downtown. Expect themed cocktails, a costume contest, movie trivia, music that keeps the Summerween vibes going all night, and of course, candy!

Visit the event page for more information.

Summerween at Hotel Congress

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When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, July 31

Where: Hotel Congress

Cost: $5-$10

Break out your favorite Halloween costume for a night of music, dancing, a costume contest, tattoos, glamour shots and more at Hotel Congress' Summerween party.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Primas Summerween Movie Night

When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 31

Cost: $25

Tucson Primas, a social club for Latinas ages 21 to 39, is hosting an outdoor Summerween movie night with treats, drinks and giveaways.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summerween's Revenge Market

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 1

Where: 6261 N Oracle Rd.

Cost: Free admission

After storms cut the original event short, Borderlands Market is coming back for its Summerween Revenge. Shop local vendors, browse spooky merchandise, grab a bite to eat, enjoy live music and join in on a costume contest and watermelon carving contest for a chance to win cash prizes.

Visit the event page for more information.