With the seemingly never-ending construction on Grant Road, I’ve found myself driving down Miracle Mile more often than usual. I’d passed Miracle Mini Mart a few times without giving it much thought. Then, it showed up on my TikTok feed.

My feed was filled with videos of people showing off mystery squishies, snack hauls and shelves packed with treats I'd never seen before. It was only a matter of time before I stopped in myself.

This week, I stopped by Miracle Mini Mart, 902 W. Miracle Mile, to see what goodies I could find for under $25.

The husband-and-wife-owned convenience store opened in November of 2025 in a building that previously housed a Circle K.

Co-owner Dilpreet said she and her husband wanted to create something different: a space that felt more welcoming than the convenience stores people were used to.

She said one of the first things customers mention when they walk in is how bright and inviting the shop feels compared to what was there before.

She said supporting local vendors was also a priority. That's reflected throughout the store, where desserts from Maria's Cakes and spicy treats from Tucson businesses like Tanna's Botannas and Dirty T Tamarindo sit alongside imported snacks, convenience store favorites and the viral toys that have helped put Miracle Mini Mart on the map.

Walking inside, it was easy to see what she meant. Bright shelves lined with colorful snacks, candy and toys made it hard to know where to look first.

For me, the snack aisle was where the real challenge began.

As someone who considers themself a spicy chip connoisseur, Miracle Mini Mart felt like a snack lover's paradise. The possibilities for a snack haul felt endless.

The shelves were packed with Mexican favorites like Churrumais, Pake Taxo, Crujitos, Takis, Ruffles and Doritos, most priced between $4.99 and $5.49. The candy aisle was just as dangerous, with Pulparindos for 79 cents, different varieties of Lucas for 99 cents and dozens of other Mexican candies starting around 50 cents.

I knew I was leaving with chips. The only question was which ones.

I almost grabbed familiar favorites like Pake Taxo or Churrumais, but I decided this was the perfect excuse to try something new. I picked up two bags of La Molienda potato chips in the Spicy Hot and Cheese & Jalapeño flavors for $2.99 each. They were crunchy, lived up to the “estilo casero” promise on the bag and came with an unexpected bonus: two packets of hot sauce tucked inside each bag. I definitely wasn't expecting that, but it made me like them even more.

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If you're craving something sweet, the store has plenty to choose from. You'll find Marinela and Bimbo pastries alongside desserts from local business Maria's Cakes. Their refrigerated case was stocked with mini tres leches cakes and cupcakes for $4.79, plus family-size tres leches cakes for $9.99 in flavors like chocolate, pistachio, cajeta and strawberry.

I couldn't resist the mini strawberry tres leches cake. It tasted fresh, and my favorite part was all the milky goodness soaking into the cake and collecting at the bottom of the container. Combined with the strawberry cake, it made for a dessert that was hard to stop eating.

I also grabbed a bag of Tanna's Botannas Spicy Goozh for $5.25. I'll admit, these weren't a new discovery for me. I'm already a fan, so seeing them on the shelf felt like the perfect excuse to stock up.

If spicy candy is your thing, you'll also find chamoy treats, fruit saladitos and plenty of other chili-covered snacks to choose from.

If you're stopping in for lunch instead of a snack haul, Miracle Mini Mart also offers hot food combos. Personal pizzas, hot dogs and taquitos all come with a 32-ounce fountain drink for $4.99, while egg rolls are $4.29.

Of course, I couldn't leave without checking out the mystery squishies that first caught my attention online.

Before this trip, I'd only experienced the dumpling squishies through other people’s TikToks. I had seen countless videos of people celebrating after opening a rare glitter dumpling or dramatically reacting after getting the same color for the fifth time. Somehow, I'd never managed to get my hands on one.

Miracle Mini Mart carries everything from $5 peanut and cheese block squishies to $8 NeeDoh toys and $9 mystery dumplings.

The shop even has a sign explaining that the squishies displayed on the counter are dupes, while the authentic versions are kept behind the register. Honestly, I didn't mind. As long as I had something to unbox and squish, I was happy.

I'll confess that I noticed a little bit of pink peeking through one of the mystery packages, which may have influenced my decision. When I finally opened it, I found an orange-and-pink sunset-colored dumpling, and I immediately understood why people get so invested in these mystery toys.

Here's what made it into my haul:

Mystery dumpling squishy — $9

Tanna's Botannas Spicy Goozh — $5.25

Maria's Cakes mini strawberry tres leches — $4.79

La Molienda Spicy Hot chips — $2.99

La Molienda Cheese & Jalapeño chips — $2.99

After my visit, I can see why the shop has built such a following online. Safe to say I'll be making a few more stops the next time I'm driving down Miracle Mile.

If you're curious about new arrivals, Miracle Mini Mart regularly posts snack finds, local treats and squishy restocks on Instagram and TikTok.