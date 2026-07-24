If your idea of a fun Saturday night is a cozy craft, board games, or maybe snuggling up with some rescue kitties, we've got the perfect weekend roundup for you.

From an embroidery workshop to rock painting at Hunter's Kitten Lounge, here's our pick of 4 crafty events happening this weekend, July 24-26.

Celestial Familiar Embroidery Workshop

Libra & Thorn is hosting a workshop where you can stitch a starry, magical friend. You’ll be able to choose between a cat, a raven or a frog and all supplies will be included.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25

Where: Libra & Thorn, 101 S. Pantano Rd.

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Pressed Petals Workshop

Stop by HeeMee Coffee & Bakery for Gather & Glow Club’s pressed petals workshop where you’ll make your own hanging pressed flower frame. All supplies will be included and you’ll get a complimentary pastry!

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25

Where: HeeMee Coffee & Bakery, 800 E. University Blvd.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Cost: $37

Visit the event page for more information.

Rock Painting Class

Create your own rock art, using lots of provided colors and dotting tools.

When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25

Where: Hunter’s Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Scrappy Sundaze

Jnk Jrnl Poetry and Pueblo Vida Brewing Co. are teaming up to host a crafty event where you’ll be able to work on a junk journal spread, play a board game or color.

When: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26

Where: Pueblo Vida, 115 E. Broadway

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.