Starting college comes with a lot of new things to figure out: classes, roommates, campus shortcuts and, perhaps most importantly, where to go when you need a break from all of it.

If you’re new to the University of Arizona, it can be easy to stay within the few blocks surrounding campus, especially if you don’t have a car. But some of Tucson’s most popular spots are only a streetcar ride away.

For this week’s Date Night, grab your partner, roommate, new friend or anyone else you’re still getting to know and hop aboard the Sun Link streetcar for a back-to-school adventure.

The streetcar travels along a 3.9-mile route connecting the University of Arizona to Fourth Avenue, downtown Tucson and the Mercado District. The full journey takes about 30 minutes from end to end with 23 possible stops along the way. Best of all, for students on a budget, riding is currently free.

Here’s one way to turn the route into a full date while getting to know more of your new city.

Start with a drink or snack near campus

Begin the date somewhere that already feels familiar: University Boulevard.

Before boarding the streetcar, stop at Scented Leaf for a refreshing drink for the ride. I personally am a ride-or-die fruit gusher girlie, but with their extensive menu of teas and drinks, anyone can find something yummy to satisfy their thirst.

From there, board a westbound streetcar toward downtown, there are two stops in Main Gate Square. You don’t need to download a pass or purchase a ticket, just climb aboard and keep an eye on the display announcing each stop.

Browse the shops along Fourth Avenue

Get off at one of the three Fourth Avenue stops, where you can find vintage clothing, bookstores, record shops, restaurants and plenty of wonderfully random things to look at together.

You can start on one end of Fourth Avenue and make your way down stopping in any stores that catch your eye. Some of my favorites are Pop Cycle for unique handmade finds, Aquamarine Daydream for crystals and self-care items, and Tucson Thrift if you’re looking to get an early start on your Halloween costume.

Even if neither of you plans to buy anything, browsing the avenue gives you plenty to talk about. You can point out the strangest thrift-store discovery, choose a book for each other or challenge each other to see who can find the best item for less than $10.

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When you’re ready to continue, return to the streetcar and ride a few more stops into downtown Tucson.

Find an affordable dinner downtown

Downtown has no shortage of restaurants, but a student-friendly date doesn’t need to involve an expensive dinner.

For this stop, I suggest getting off at the stop on Congress and 6th Avenue. Here, you and your streetcar partner can try out a newer addition downtown, Gibson Food Hall and Market. Say goodbye to having to compromise if you can’t agree on sushi or burgers. At Gibson Food Hall you can find Kaiju Burger, Samurai Teppan Steak and Sushi, Don Ribs BBQ, and Barrio Bites.

After eating, spend some time walking off your meal around Congress Street. Look for murals and public art, stop outside the glowing marquees of the Rialto and Fox theaters, or simply wander until something catches your attention.

Part of the fun of this date is that the streetcar eliminates the pressure to follow a strict plan. If you spot a shop, event or dessert that looks interesting, get off and explore. Another streetcar will eventually come along.

Make the date your own

You don’t have to follow this exact itinerary or visit every district in one evening. The easiest formula is to choose one place to eat, one place to explore and one final stop for dessert.

You can also set a budget, flip a coin whenever you can’t decide where to go or take turns choosing each stop. If you’re still learning your way around Tucson, simply riding the entire route can help you understand how the university connects to the rest of the city.

College can make Tucson feel temporary, like a place where you attend classes rather than somewhere you actually live. But getting to know the city doesn’t require a car or an elaborate plan.

Sometimes all you need is a free ride and someone willing to explore with you.

Check out their website for more information about routes and hours.