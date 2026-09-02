It’s officially September in Tucson! That means pumpkin spice is in the air, temperatures are slowly dropping and SO many fun events are scheduled! From craft nights to dance parties and foodie festivals, here is a giant list of everything that is happening around town this month.
Bugs and Bites
As part of this year’s Dragonfly Festival, they are putting on Bugs and Bites where local experts will share their knowledge about the world of dragonflies, fireflies and bee flies.
When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3
Where: Playground, 278 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Sonoran Restaurant Week
More than 100 local restaurants are participating in this year's Sonoran Restaurant Week, a 10-day celebration of food in Southern Arizona. Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus discounted by 20%.
When: Sept. 4-13
Where: Various restaurants. See participating restaurants here.
Cost: Menus are priced at $15-$55
Visit the event page for more information.
HUNGERWALK: HELP END HUNGER ONE STEP AT A TIME ON SEPT. 12TH!
Ready to lace up for a hunger-free future? Join the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 12th — right in the heart of Hunger Action Month — for a fun-filled, feel-good walk with friends, families, and fellow hunger-fighters.
Whether you’ll be strolling through Tucson’s Sam Lena Park at Kino Sports Complex (with a special tour through our Country Club warehouse and Nuestra Tierra Garden!), making your way through the scenic paths of Historic Canoa Ranch in Green Valley (where we invite all of our I-19 corridor neighbors to join!), or setting your own pace as a Virtual Walker, every step you take will help bring us closer to ending hunger.
Tucson Comic-Con
Thousands will flock to the Tucson Convention Center for the 17th annual Tucson Comic-Con, many donning costumes or paying homage in some way to their favorite fictional characters. Expect gaming, cosplay, interactive experiences and celebrity sightings.
When: Friday-Sunday, Sept. 4-6
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Various prices
Visit the event page for more information.
Bop to the Top
Celebrate the 20-year-anniversaries of Hannah Montana and High School Musical with a fun dance party. Expect to hear all your childhood jams.
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 314 E. Congress St.
Cost: Tickets start at $26.85
Visit the event page for more information.
Sonoran Wines Happy Hour Tasting
Enjoy an afternoon of tasting all kinds of wine courtesy of Sonoran Wines.
When: 3-5 p.m on Sept. 4, 6, 11 and 13
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free, make sure to RSVP online.
Visit the event page for more information.
Courtyard Cinema at TMA
The Tucson Museum of Art will be showing Problemista at the historic Casa Cordova courtyard. There will also be local food, a cash bar and treats from the Chinese Chorizo Project.
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: $20
Visit the event page for more information.
Seoul Electric: K-Pop and EDM Dance Party
Tucson Asian Night Market is hosting a K-Pop dance party featuring live music, a Korean vendor courtyard, Mai photo booth and karaoke.
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.
Cost: $15
Visit the event page for more information.
Queer Collage Zine Workshop
Make a queer zine for free at this event. All materials will be provided.
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5
Where: Groundworks, 2919 E. Grant Rd.
Cost: Free
Visit the event page for more information.
Vegan Tucson Night Market
It’s back! The Vegan Night Market by Death Free Foodie and Tucson Foodie will have lots of vegan food, drinks, live music and more.
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5
Where: Rillito Park, 4502 N. 1st Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping/food
Visit their event page for more information.
Tucson Rock Lottery: A Benefit for KXCI
25 of Tucson’s most talented musicians will gather together to form new bands at random, they then will write three original songs, learn a cover and perform it all. All proceeds from the event will support KXCI Community Radio.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15 for advance tickets and $20 on the day of the show
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Comic Con Official After Party
Hotel Congress is making sure the Comic Con party keeps going even after the convention ends! Stop by to enjoy live music, cosplay, giveaways, vendors and special surprise guests.
When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10 for advance tickets and $15 on the day of
Visit the event page for more information.
Parton Me Book Swap
Celestia Collective is celebrating Dolly Parton’s life with a book swap. Stop by and swap some books and snacks!
When: 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5
Where: Celestia Collective, 1122 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit the event page for more information.
Made in Marana Fall Market
Get into the fall mood and stop by the Made in Marana Market where there will be lots of local vendors, baked goods, fun drinks, food trucks and more.
When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5
Where: 9150 N. Coachline Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Hip Hop Awards
The Tucson Hip Hop Awards are back for their fifth year, presented by DJ Jahmar. There will be live performances, awards and a red carpet.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6
Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Tickets start at $26.85
Visit the event page for more information.
Barrio Block Party
This family friendly event will feature folklorico dance performances, live music, food, drinks and lowriders!
When: 5-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free admission
Visit the event page for more information.
Loud and Proud Queer Dance Party
Head to La Rosa where you can dance the night away and enjoy drag performances at this inclusive dance party.
When: 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.
Cost: $15
Visit the event page for more information.
Celebration of Dolly
Local musicians are coming together to pay tribute to country legend Dolly Parton. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Foundation.
When: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.
Cost: $20
Visit the event page for more information.
Gather A Vintage Market
Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 10-12; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Queer Goth Clown Nite
This fun event will feature DJs, local vendors, balloon animals, food from Odd Dogs, photos and flash piercings. Make sure to wear your best clown outfit!
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11
Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $12 for advance tickets, $14 on the day of
Visit the event page for more information.
9/11 Tower Challenge
The 9/11 Tower Challenge honors those who lost their lives during the 2001 terrorist attacks, in addition to first responders and military. The Twin Towers had 110 floors — each year, thousands of people across the state walk, climb and run the same amount of stairs in remembrance.
When: 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: $40 for stair climbers, free for non-participants
Visit the event page for more information.
Plant Bingo
Play some bingo, meet other plant lovers and walk away with a new plant at this very green event!
When: 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12
Where: Green Things Nursery, 3384 E. River Rd.
Cost: $10, you must call Green Things in order to reserve your spot
Visit the event page for more information.
Pretendy Time: A Comedy Show for Kids and Families
This comedy show is enjoyable for the whole family! The improvisers will put on a show that will give children the chance to hop up on stage and perform.
When: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. 9th St.
Cost: $7
Visit the event page for more information.
Brews and Bites
At this foodie event, local chefs and craft breweries team up to create unique, small-plate bites and beer pairings. Attendees will then vote for their favorite dish of the night!
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12
Where: Savoy Opera House, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
Cost: $65
Visit the event page for more information.
Vive El Grito
Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at John F. Kennedy Park where there will be live music, dance performances, food, local vendors and activities for kids.
When: 4-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13
Where: John F. Kennedy Park, 3357 S. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Mexican Independence Day Celebration
Hotel Congress is celebrating Mexican Independence Day early with a performance by renowned mariachi band, Mariachi Herencia De Corazon.
When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free admission
Visit the event page for more information.
Practical Magic 2 Private Viewing Party
Libra and Thorn and Monsoon Mystics are joining forces to host a viewing party for the new Practical Magic movie. Each ticket will include a movie ticket and goodie bag. There will also be tarot readings, a simmer pot bar and a photo booth.
When: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16
Where: Galaxy Theaters, 100 S. Houghton Rd.
Cost: $15
Visit the event page for more information.
Water Color Pet Portrait Class
This hands-on watercolor class will help you create the ultimate cat-themed masterpiece.
When: 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18
Where: Hunter’s Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
Family Fiesta
Park Place is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a fiesta! Expect to see live music, performances and crafts.
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway
Cost: Free
Visit the event page for more information.
Oops! We Journaled Again!
This junk journaling event by Artsy Babes Club is inspired by the pop divas of the 2000s. Your ticket will include a scrap pack, a photo booth picture and a free drink.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19
Where: R Bar, 350 E. Congress St.
Cost: $40
Visit the event page for more information.
Sonoran Sashay
This drag and burlesque showcase created in collaboration with the Sonoran Institute celebrates the Dragonsly Festival and the beauty of the Sonoran Desert and the Santa Cruz River.
When: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street
Cost: $15 for advance tickets and $25 on the day of the show
Visit the event page for more information
Park Wellness at Park Place Mall
Studio Fuerza and Park Place Mall are teaming up to offer a free yoga class at the mall. Whether you’re a newbie or expert, this class is for everyone to enjoy!
When: 9:45 - 11a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, make sure to register online
Visit the event page for more information.
Buds and Blooms
EcoGro is putting on a free night market with food, shopping and music.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19
Where: EcoGro, 657 W. St. Mary’s Rd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
1st Annual Puerto Rican Festival
Enjoy an afternoon of live music, vendors and traditional Puerto Rican food.
When: 12-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $22 for advance tickets and $25 on the day of. Kids 16 and under get in for free.
Visit the event page for more information.
The Office Junk Journaling
Gather and Glow Club is hosting a junk journal meetup that will have stickers and crafting supplies inspired by the beloved show “The Office.”
When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20
Where: La Suprema Works, 319 W. Simpson St.
Cost: $35
Visit the event page for more information.
Burrito Run
Sunnyside Foundation is putting on a Burrito Run, a family-friendly 5K run/walk where everyone gets a burrito at the finish line.
When: 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20
Where: Mission Manor Park, 6100 S. 12th Ave.
Cost: $20, free for those 17 and under. Make sure to register online
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Night Market
Shop from around 80 local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every fourth Friday of the month through September!
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Bowling for Rhinos
Show off your bowling skills and support rhino conservation at this event. All proceeds will go directly to rhino conservation in Africa and Indonesia. Each ticket includes an hour and a half of bowling, shoes, one large pizza and a pitcher of soda.
When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26
Where: Lucky Strike Bowl, 4015 E. Speedway
Cost: $35
Visit the event page for more information.
Maíz Fiesta
This free community event will feature fun, family-friendly activities like live music performances, vendors and delicious food.
When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26
Where: John F. Kennedy Park, 3357 S. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Clothing Swap
Tucson Love Letter and Di Luna are putting on a free clothing swap! Stop by, donate your clothing and pick up some new-to-you items!
When: 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. You can drop off clothing beforehand on Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Di Luna.
Where: Di Luna, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit the event page for more information.
Pokemon at Park Place
Head to the mall and explore a Pokemon card show presented by 520 Card Show where there will be all kinds of cards and collectibles. There will also be photo ops with Pikachu, photo booths and different games.
When: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Xerophytes Extravaganza: A Cactus and Plant Sale
This plant sale will feature all kinds of weird plants as well as local vendors, pottery and a food truck.
When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26
Where: EcoGro, 657 W. St. Mary’s Rd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Keep Tucson Crafty’s Birthday Party
Keep Tucson Crafty is turning one! To celebrate they are hosting a party at Sigfus where you can make a whimsy wand, junk journal, make a charm bracelet, enjoy drinks from Confia Coffee and so much more!
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27
Where: Sigfus, 3264 N. Country Club Blvd.
Cost: $20
Visit the event page for more information.
2nd Annual Thornscrubs Picnic
This picnic will include all kinds of activities like live music, flash tattoos, local vendors, BBQ courtesy of Sisters, chicken poop bingo and a jumping castle.
When: 3-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Garden to Table evening at The Coronet
Community Gardens Tucson is teaming up with The Coronet Restaurant to serve up a five course dinner using locally grown ingredients. There will also be a garden tour, cocktails and drink pairings, appetizers, dessert and a raffle.
When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27
Where: The Coronet, 848 S. 7th Ave.
Cost: $125
Visit the event page for more information
Pop-up Sip and Sing with Cactus Choir Club
This pop-up singing event welcomes everyone to come by and learn a song that will later be performed. No choir experience is needed, everyone is welcome to sign up!
When: 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29
Where: Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink, 101 E. Pennington St.
Cost: $10
Visit the event page for more information.
Silver Screen Reading Club — The Shining
The Loft Cinema and Bookmans are joining forces for the Silver Screen Reading club. Pick up a copy of The Shining from Bookmans, read it and then head to The Loft to enjoy the film. The screening will be followed by a live, moderated discussion about the film adaptation.
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $11.50
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer-long events:
$5 Fridays at the Tucson Botanical Gardens
Enjoy $5 admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens every Friday through Sept. 25.
When: Fridays through Sept. 25
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $5
Visit their event page for more information.
Sabino Canyon Night Crawler
The Sabino Canyon Crawler's night tour returns on Saturdays, now through October 25!
When: 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays
Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N Sabino Canyon Road
Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for children
Visit their event page for more information.
Recurring Events:
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.
When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.
Where: Locations vary based on tour.
Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events
Visit the event page for more information.
Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex
Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday, guided by instructor, Joanna!
When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento
Cost: $10
Visit the event page for more information.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Pay what you wish
Visit the event page for more information.
Dirty T Run Club
This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.
When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine
Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their Instagram page for more information.
Open Studio at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild
Artists of all levels are invited to bring their supplies and enjoy a relaxed, creative morning in the gallery.
When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Friday
Where: SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway
Cost: Donation of $5
Visit the event page for more information.
Paint & Sip Party
Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday
Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110
Cost: $35
Visit the event page for more information.
Catalina Nights
Experience Catalina State Park after dark with a one-mile, guided hike on the Nature Trail!
When: First and third Fridays of the month
Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N Oracle Road.
Cost: Park entry fee ($10-20)
Visit their event page for more information.
Third Friday Game Nights with Queer Hearth Tucson
Feel free to bring your favorite games, or choose from the collection provided, connect with the community and meet new friends.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. third Fridays of the month
Where: The Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.
Cost: Free
Visit their event page for more information.
Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes
Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, and craft cocktails!
When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Foothills Community Markets
Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More
Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.
When: Various dates throughout September.
Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.
Cost: Typically $0 to $15
Visit their event page for more information.
Workshops and Events at Di Luna
Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
When: Various dates in Aug.
Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Prices vary
Visit the event page for more information.