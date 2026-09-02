It’s officially September in Tucson! That means pumpkin spice is in the air, temperatures are slowly dropping and SO many fun events are scheduled! From craft nights to dance parties and foodie festivals, here is a giant list of everything that is happening around town this month.

Bugs and Bites

As part of this year’s Dragonfly Festival, they are putting on Bugs and Bites where local experts will share their knowledge about the world of dragonflies, fireflies and bee flies.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3

Where: Playground, 278 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sonoran Restaurant Week

More than 100 local restaurants are participating in this year's Sonoran Restaurant Week, a 10-day celebration of food in Southern Arizona. Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus discounted by 20%.

When: Sept. 4-13

Where: Various restaurants. See participating restaurants here.

Cost: Menus are priced at $15-$55

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

HUNGERWALK: HELP END HUNGER ONE STEP AT A TIME ON SEPT. 12TH!

Ready to lace up for a hunger-free future? Join the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 12th — right in the heart of Hunger Action Month — for a fun-filled, feel-good walk with friends, families, and fellow hunger-fighters.

Whether you’ll be strolling through Tucson’s Sam Lena Park at Kino Sports Complex (with a special tour through our Country Club warehouse and Nuestra Tierra Garden!), making your way through the scenic paths of Historic Canoa Ranch in Green Valley (where we invite all of our I-19 corridor neighbors to join!), or setting your own pace as a Virtual Walker, every step you take will help bring us closer to ending hunger.

Tucson Comic-Con

Thousands will flock to the Tucson Convention Center for the 17th annual Tucson Comic-Con, many donning costumes or paying homage in some way to their favorite fictional characters. Expect gaming, cosplay, interactive experiences and celebrity sightings.

When: Friday-Sunday, Sept. 4-6

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

Bop to the Top

Celebrate the 20-year-anniversaries of Hannah Montana and High School Musical with a fun dance party. Expect to hear all your childhood jams.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 314 E. Congress St.

Cost: Tickets start at $26.85

Visit the event page for more information.

Sonoran Wines Happy Hour Tasting

Enjoy an afternoon of tasting all kinds of wine courtesy of Sonoran Wines.

When: 3-5 p.m on Sept. 4, 6, 11 and 13

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free, make sure to RSVP online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Courtyard Cinema at TMA

The Tucson Museum of Art will be showing Problemista at the historic Casa Cordova courtyard. There will also be local food, a cash bar and treats from the Chinese Chorizo Project.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Seoul Electric: K-Pop and EDM Dance Party

Tucson Asian Night Market is hosting a K-Pop dance party featuring live music, a Korean vendor courtyard, Mai photo booth and karaoke.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Collage Zine Workshop

Make a queer zine for free at this event. All materials will be provided.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5

Where: Groundworks, 2919 E. Grant Rd.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Vegan Tucson Night Market

It’s back! The Vegan Night Market by Death Free Foodie and Tucson Foodie will have lots of vegan food, drinks, live music and more.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5

Where: Rillito Park, 4502 N. 1st Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping/food

Visit their event page for more information.

Tucson Rock Lottery: A Benefit for KXCI

25 of Tucson’s most talented musicians will gather together to form new bands at random, they then will write three original songs, learn a cover and perform it all. All proceeds from the event will support KXCI Community Radio.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 for advance tickets and $20 on the day of the show

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Comic Con Official After Party

Hotel Congress is making sure the Comic Con party keeps going even after the convention ends! Stop by to enjoy live music, cosplay, giveaways, vendors and special surprise guests.

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 for advance tickets and $15 on the day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Parton Me Book Swap

Celestia Collective is celebrating Dolly Parton’s life with a book swap. Stop by and swap some books and snacks!

When: 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5

Where: Celestia Collective, 1122 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Made in Marana Fall Market

Get into the fall mood and stop by the Made in Marana Market where there will be lots of local vendors, baked goods, fun drinks, food trucks and more.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5

Where: 9150 N. Coachline Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Hip Hop Awards

The Tucson Hip Hop Awards are back for their fifth year, presented by DJ Jahmar. There will be live performances, awards and a red carpet.

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Tickets start at $26.85

Visit the event page for more information.

Barrio Block Party

This family friendly event will feature folklorico dance performances, live music, food, drinks and lowriders!

When: 5-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free admission

Visit the event page for more information.

Loud and Proud Queer Dance Party

Head to La Rosa where you can dance the night away and enjoy drag performances at this inclusive dance party.

When: 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebration of Dolly

Local musicians are coming together to pay tribute to country legend Dolly Parton. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Foundation.

When: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 10-12; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Goth Clown Nite

This fun event will feature DJs, local vendors, balloon animals, food from Odd Dogs, photos and flash piercings. Make sure to wear your best clown outfit!

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $12 for advance tickets, $14 on the day of

Visit the event page for more information.

9/11 Tower Challenge

The 9/11 Tower Challenge honors those who lost their lives during the 2001 terrorist attacks, in addition to first responders and military. The Twin Towers had 110 floors — each year, thousands of people across the state walk, climb and run the same amount of stairs in remembrance.

When: 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $40 for stair climbers, free for non-participants

Visit the event page for more information.

Plant Bingo

Play some bingo, meet other plant lovers and walk away with a new plant at this very green event!

When: 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Green Things Nursery, 3384 E. River Rd.

Cost: $10, you must call Green Things in order to reserve your spot

Visit the event page for more information.

Pretendy Time: A Comedy Show for Kids and Families

This comedy show is enjoyable for the whole family! The improvisers will put on a show that will give children the chance to hop up on stage and perform.

When: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. 9th St.

Cost: $7

Visit the event page for more information.

Brews and Bites

At this foodie event, local chefs and craft breweries team up to create unique, small-plate bites and beer pairings. Attendees will then vote for their favorite dish of the night!

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Savoy Opera House, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Cost: $65

Visit the event page for more information.

Vive El Grito

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at John F. Kennedy Park where there will be live music, dance performances, food, local vendors and activities for kids.

When: 4-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: John F. Kennedy Park, 3357 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Mexican Independence Day Celebration

Hotel Congress is celebrating Mexican Independence Day early with a performance by renowned mariachi band, Mariachi Herencia De Corazon.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free admission

Visit the event page for more information.

Practical Magic 2 Private Viewing Party

Libra and Thorn and Monsoon Mystics are joining forces to host a viewing party for the new Practical Magic movie. Each ticket will include a movie ticket and goodie bag. There will also be tarot readings, a simmer pot bar and a photo booth.

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16

Where: Galaxy Theaters, 100 S. Houghton Rd.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Water Color Pet Portrait Class

This hands-on watercolor class will help you create the ultimate cat-themed masterpiece.

When: 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18

Where: Hunter’s Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Fiesta

Park Place is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a fiesta! Expect to see live music, performances and crafts.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Oops! We Journaled Again!

This junk journaling event by Artsy Babes Club is inspired by the pop divas of the 2000s. Your ticket will include a scrap pack, a photo booth picture and a free drink.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19

Where: R Bar, 350 E. Congress St.

Cost: $40

Visit the event page for more information.

Sonoran Sashay

This drag and burlesque showcase created in collaboration with the Sonoran Institute celebrates the Dragonsly Festival and the beauty of the Sonoran Desert and the Santa Cruz River.

When: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street

Cost: $15 for advance tickets and $25 on the day of the show

Visit the event page for more information

Park Wellness at Park Place Mall

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Studio Fuerza and Park Place Mall are teaming up to offer a free yoga class at the mall. Whether you’re a newbie or expert, this class is for everyone to enjoy!

When: 9:45 - 11a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, make sure to register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Buds and Blooms

EcoGro is putting on a free night market with food, shopping and music.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19

Where: EcoGro, 657 W. St. Mary’s Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

1st Annual Puerto Rican Festival

Enjoy an afternoon of live music, vendors and traditional Puerto Rican food.

When: 12-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $22 for advance tickets and $25 on the day of. Kids 16 and under get in for free.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Office Junk Journaling

Gather and Glow Club is hosting a junk journal meetup that will have stickers and crafting supplies inspired by the beloved show “The Office.”

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20

Where: La Suprema Works, 319 W. Simpson St.

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Burrito Run

Sunnyside Foundation is putting on a Burrito Run, a family-friendly 5K run/walk where everyone gets a burrito at the finish line.

When: 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20

Where: Mission Manor Park, 6100 S. 12th Ave.

Cost: $20, free for those 17 and under. Make sure to register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Shop from around 80 local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every fourth Friday of the month through September!

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Bowling for Rhinos

Show off your bowling skills and support rhino conservation at this event. All proceeds will go directly to rhino conservation in Africa and Indonesia. Each ticket includes an hour and a half of bowling, shoes, one large pizza and a pitcher of soda.

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: Lucky Strike Bowl, 4015 E. Speedway

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Maíz Fiesta

This free community event will feature fun, family-friendly activities like live music performances, vendors and delicious food.

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: John F. Kennedy Park, 3357 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Clothing Swap

Tucson Love Letter and Di Luna are putting on a free clothing swap! Stop by, donate your clothing and pick up some new-to-you items!

When: 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. You can drop off clothing beforehand on Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Di Luna.

Where: Di Luna, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Pokemon at Park Place

Head to the mall and explore a Pokemon card show presented by 520 Card Show where there will be all kinds of cards and collectibles. There will also be photo ops with Pikachu, photo booths and different games.

When: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Xerophytes Extravaganza: A Cactus and Plant Sale

This plant sale will feature all kinds of weird plants as well as local vendors, pottery and a food truck.

When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: EcoGro, 657 W. St. Mary’s Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Keep Tucson Crafty’s Birthday Party

Keep Tucson Crafty is turning one! To celebrate they are hosting a party at Sigfus where you can make a whimsy wand, junk journal, make a charm bracelet, enjoy drinks from Confia Coffee and so much more!

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27

Where: Sigfus, 3264 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Annual Thornscrubs Picnic

This picnic will include all kinds of activities like live music, flash tattoos, local vendors, BBQ courtesy of Sisters, chicken poop bingo and a jumping castle.

When: 3-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Garden to Table evening at The Coronet

Community Gardens Tucson is teaming up with The Coronet Restaurant to serve up a five course dinner using locally grown ingredients. There will also be a garden tour, cocktails and drink pairings, appetizers, dessert and a raffle.

When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27

Where: The Coronet, 848 S. 7th Ave.

Cost: $125

Visit the event page for more information

Pop-up Sip and Sing with Cactus Choir Club

This pop-up singing event welcomes everyone to come by and learn a song that will later be performed. No choir experience is needed, everyone is welcome to sign up!

When: 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29

Where: Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink, 101 E. Pennington St.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Silver Screen Reading Club — The Shining

The Loft Cinema and Bookmans are joining forces for the Silver Screen Reading club. Pick up a copy of The Shining from Bookmans, read it and then head to The Loft to enjoy the film. The screening will be followed by a live, moderated discussion about the film adaptation.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $11.50

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer-long events:

$5 Fridays at the Tucson Botanical Gardens

Enjoy $5 admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens every Friday through Sept. 25.

When: Fridays through Sept. 25

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $5

Visit their event page for more information.

Sabino Canyon Night Crawler

The Sabino Canyon Crawler's night tour returns on Saturdays, now through October 25!

When: 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for children

Visit their event page for more information.

Recurring Events:

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday, guided by instructor, Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

Open Studio at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild

Artists of all levels are invited to bring their supplies and enjoy a relaxed, creative morning in the gallery.

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Friday

Where: SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway

Cost: Donation of $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint & Sip Party

Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Catalina Nights

Experience Catalina State Park after dark with a one-mile, guided hike on the Nature Trail!

When: First and third Fridays of the month

Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N Oracle Road.

Cost: Park entry fee ($10-20)

Visit their event page for more information.

Third Friday Game Nights with Queer Hearth Tucson

Feel free to bring your favorite games, or choose from the collection provided, connect with the community and meet new friends.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. third Fridays of the month

Where: The Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free

Visit their event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, and craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout September.

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

When: Various dates in Aug.

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.