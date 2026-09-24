Get ready to party Tucson! The theme of this weekend seems to be fun fests that feature live music, good food and all kinds of activities.

If you’re looking to hit the town this weekend, here a few events you might want on your radar.

Sunnyside Foundation Block Party

Head to American Eat Co. and enjoy live music, folklorico performances, a jumping castle, a photo booth, raffles and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24

Where: American Eat Co., 1439 S. 4th Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donations are welcome

Visit the event page for more information.

Sahuarita Oktoberfest

This family-friendly Oktoberfest event will feature German food, polka performances, pumpkin bowling and pretzel toss, a beer garden and local vendors.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Maíz Fiesta

This free community event will feature fun, family-friendly activities like live music performances, vendors and delicious food.

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: John F. Kennedy Park, 3357 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

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Visit the event page for more information.

OktoberFoodieFest

This Tucson Foodie Oktoberfest event will feature live music, a craft beer garden, contests like a stein-holding competition and authentic German eats. Each ticket also includes beer tastings.

When: 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: Corbetts, 340 N. 6th Ave.

Cost: $28; this is a 21+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

CCT-a-Thon 3: The Femme Fronted Fest

Community Care Tucson is hosting a fundraiser at Slow Body Beer featuring performances by local bands.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: Slow Body Beer, 831 E. 17th St.

Cost: $10-$20

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Annual Thornscrubs Picnic

This picnic will include all kinds of activities like live music, flash tattoos, local vendors, BBQ courtesy of Sisters, chicken poop bingo and a jumping castle.

When: 3-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.