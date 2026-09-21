Reid Park Zoo’s long-awaited Pathway to Asia expansion will open Nov. 13, introducing 30 new species and the zoo’s first-ever reptile house.

The 4.5-acre addition will feature red pandas, Malayan tigers, Asian small-clawed otters, sand cats and gibbons, along with an aviary and the Robert H. Hamilton Tropical Discovery Center. The center will house Komodo dragons, a reticulated python, tortoises and straw-colored fruit bats.

Inspired by ancient Khmer architecture in Angkor, Cambodia, the exhibit will feature stone facades, pillars and a towering stone archway designed to resemble centuries-old ruins.

The project was funded through a voter-approved one-tenth of a cent sales tax passed in 2017, along with private donations and foundation grants.

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A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., followed by the public opening at 10 a.m. on Nov. 13. Opening weekend celebrations will continue Nov. 14-15 with cultural performances and a talk by wildlife conservationist Tara Harris.

Visitors will be required to reserve timed tickets in advance during the first few weeks after the exhibit opens. Tickets will become available Oct. 27.

Here’s your first look at Reid Park Zoo’s newest exhibit, Pathway to Asia