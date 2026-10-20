If the Ghostbusters came to town, Old Tucson and Hotel Congress wouldn’t be the only paranormal places they’d explore.

Ghosts are lurking all around Tucson. Whether you’re shopping at an antique mall or heading to English class at the University of Arizona, there’s a chance you could run into something spooky.

Below are a few other haunted spots in town sure to send a chill down your spine.

Modern Language Building at the U of A

1423 E. University Blvd.

According to the Pima County Library, the ghost known as the “Woman in White” haunts the Modern Language Building. The woman, who is said to have been murdered at the site, appears wearing a 1920s-era shawl and long skirt, peeking through a small window in the Romance Languages lab.

Li’l Abner’s Steakhouse

8501 N. Silverbell Rd.

If you see a man named George sitting at the bar and sipping on either a large Coke or milk, then you’ve just seen a ghost. According to a previous Arizona Daily Star story, it is said that George was once the maintenance man at the restaurant and is now the staff ghost.

Apparently, employees have seen him dressed in white standing at the bar, disappearing from sight at a moment’s notice. Others have also heard items falling behind the bar or heard their names called, although no one is around.

22nd Street Antique Mall

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5302 E. 22nd St.

You can find more than antique goods here; you may also find a ghost! Various spooky sightings have happened at this antique mall, including the sounds of a typewriter clicking and clacking, furniture being rearranged overnight and the radio upstairs suddenly increasing in volume despite nobody being up there, the Star previously reported.

“One employee was bending over a jewelry showcase when she felt something brush past her back. Looking up, she saw a "transparent" figure of a young male with a mischievous look on his face who quickly vanished,” the Star reported.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

6000 E. Valencia Rd.

It is said that security guards patrolling the base’s boneyard have seen a fighter pilot dressed in World War II gear walking toward the planes, perhaps looking for his old aircraft, the Star reported. Those who spotted the ghost said their headlights on their patrol vehicles or flashlights also mysteriously stopped functioning.

Others have said they’ve seen ghostly figures walk through the security fence and across Kolb Road before disappearing into thin air.

Fox Tucson Theatre

17 W. Congress St.

If you catch a show or movie at Fox Theatre, you may be approached by a man in the lobby asking for spare change. If you hand him a couple of dollars, you’ll gasp when the money falls straight through his hands!