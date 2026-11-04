The weather is getting cooler and pumpkin spice is in the air: it’s officially November!

Sure there is Thanksgiving to look forward to, but there are also countless of fun, exciting events happening in Tucson throughout the month.

Get your planner out and start planning your weekend fun with the events below.

New this month:

Tucson Modernism Week

The Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation has organized several events in celebration of Tucson Modernism Week. Expect tours of neon signs and historic homes, lectures and a cocktail party.

When: Tuesday-Sunday, Nov. 3-8

Where: Various locations

Cost: Some events are free to attend; others range from $10 to $40. The cocktail party is $160.

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this market.

When: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 5-7; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

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Saturday, November 21 at 8:00 PM AVA Amphitheater

We Got Your Back!

Join the community in assembling 1,500 backpacks for people experiencing homelessness. There will also be a live DJ, food trucks, games and family-friendly activities.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5

Where: The Place at Creekside, 9971 E. Speedway

Cost: Free, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Folk Showcase with Dos Argentes

Head to Hotel Congress for a night full of live music by some of Arizona’s best folk artists.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12 advance and $15 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

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Gabby’s Dollhouse Meowseum Discovery Days

Head to the Children’s Museum where your little one can meet Gabby from “Gabby’s Dollhouse.” There will also be interactive activities, crafts, dancing, scavenger hunts and more.

When: Various times Friday-Sunday, Nov. 6-8

Where: The Children’s Museum, 200 S. 6th Ave.

Cost: $12.50 admission, make sure to reserve your meet and greet time online

Visit the event page for more information.

Daisy Chain Dance Party

This dance party will feature music from popular artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Stevie Nicks and other iconic female singers. A portion of the proceeds will be benefiting Planned Parenthood.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $18.09, this is a 21+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

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Celebrate 43 years of local creativity and culture at the Tucson Museum of Art’s Artisans Market!

Downtown Tucson comes alive with over 100 regional artists and makers showcasing original fine art, handcrafted pottery, stunning jewelry, textiles, glasswork, and unique gift items in an open-air street fair setting.

Experience a vibrant weekend featuring live music and performances, delicious offerings from local food vendors or drinks in the Slow Body beer garden, and access to TMA’s world-class art collections and temporary exhibitions.

Tucson Greek Festival

The Greek Festival is back! Stop by and enjoy live music, food, Greek dancing, family activities, shopping and more.

When: 3-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Jacome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10 for general admission tickets, $7.50 for a family of four package

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Comedy Arts Festival

The 12th annual Tucson Comedy Arts Festival will feature improv, sketch, and stand-up acts from around the country including, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Nevada, North Carolina and from across Arizona!

When: Various times Friday, Nov. 6 - Saturday Nov. 14

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E 9th St.

Cost: All Festival Pass for $40

Visit the event page for more information.

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Tunes Under the Moon

Help support programming at Tucson Village Farm during the sixth annual Tunes Under the Moon concert featuring live music and food.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6

Where: Tucson Village Farm, 2201 E. Roger Road

Cost: $15, additional costs with food

Visit the event page for more information.

VailFest

Head to this family-friendly festival that’ll feature vendors, food trucks, a beer tent and activities geared toward kids.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Sabor ng Bayan

Celebrate Filipino talent and culture with food, baked goods, crafts and live music during this market organized by home baker Ate Kei.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Coalition Space, 311 E. Seventh St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

The Holiday Marketplace at Harlow Gardens

Harlow Gardens is hosting a market in anticipation of the holiday season, featuring more than 70 artists.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Conquer the Hill 2026

This event brings the community together to hike up Tumamoc Hill to help raise awareness for youth mental health and suicide prevention. There will be free breakfast burritos, a raffle and they will be raising money for the S.A.V.E Foundation.

When: 6:15 - 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Tumamoc Hill

Cost: Free to attend, make sure to register

Visit the event page for more information.

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Check out Harlow Gardens 30th Annual Holiday Marketplace!

Join us for this exciting event beaming with talent, beauty, creativity, and personality. Over 70 artists will be in the garden and admission is free!

Native American Arts Fair

Find ceramics, basketry, beadwork, clothing and more creations from Native American artists. Food and performances are also part of the fun.

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free admission with a suggested donation of $5 per person

Visit the event page for more information.

Tanque Verde Market

Shop local for the holidays & enjoy a day full of good food, live music, and high quality local goods in a family friendly atmosphere.

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: 9239 E. Wrightstown Road.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for vendors

Visit the event page for more information.

Día de los Muertos Celebration at Park Place

Enjoy live art demonstrations by local painters, live performances, face painting and activities for kids. You’ll also find an ofrenda filled with colorful florals and intricate decorations.

When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebrate 25 years with Mariachi Herencia de Corazon

For their 25th anniversary, Mariachi Herencia de Corazon will be playing a special concert at Hotel Congress.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $20 advance and $25 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Rock the Swap

Three local bands will be performing at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd.

Cost: $2 admission fee

Visit the event page for more information.

2026 Blues Festival

Dance the night away and enjoy live blues music at this family-friendly festival.

When: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Kennedy Park Fiesta Area, 3700 S. Mission Rd.

Cost: $30 for advance, $35 on the day of. Those 18 and under get in free

Visit the event page for more information.

Dia de Los Muertos Movie Night

Evergreen Cemetery is hosting a free community event that’ll include local vendors, food trucks, a mariachi performance and a movie screening. Don’t forget to bring your blankets and lawn chairs!

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7; movie starts after sunset

Where: Evergreen Cemetery, 3015 N. Oracle Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Indigo Through the Years

At this event, two new South Tucson murals will be unveiled. There will also be live painting, sound therapy and more.

When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Corazon del Barrio, 30 W. 28th St.

Cost: Free to attend, the sound therapy is $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Motorcycles: The Art of Speed

This new exhibition will feature motorcycles and motorcycle-related photography, paintings, sculptures and multimedia that will be displayed throughout Moto Sonora Brewing Co.

When: 12-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 and 12-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Where: Moto Sonora Brewing Co., 1015 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Herm’s Hero House Walk

Celebrate Veterans Day with an 11-mile walk honoring the heroes of Southern Arizona. The walk starts at Station Pub & Grill with an opening ceremony and ends at the same restaurant with a celebration.

When: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Station Pub & Grill, 8235 N. Silverbell Rd.

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

Terruño: Flavors of the Desert

Experience a seasonal culinary series celebrating the flavors, stories and culinary traditions of the Sonoran Desert, presented in partnership with the Tucson City of Gastronomy.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Where: Tohon0 Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: $150, this is a 21+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Market at The Highlands at Dove Mountain

Browse through handcrafted artwork and unique items created by the Highlands residents.

When: 12-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Where: The Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W Heritage Club Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

What Kind of Fashion Girly Are You Junk Journaling

Secret Thrifters Society and Keep Tucson Crafty are teaming up for this fashionable event. Choose your fashion alter ego and create a junk journal spread inspired by it.

When: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Where: Bookman’s, 6230 E. Speedway

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Monster High Market

EmiliaXOCosmetics and Desert Goth Club are teaming up to put on a Monster High Market featuring local vendors, a dj, a free felt doll workshop, coffin decorating and tiara making.

When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, some activities cost money

Visit the event page for more information.

Dance of the Dead

Dance the night away at the official All Souls after party featuring live music from Petunia and the Vipers and Dj Herm.

When: 9-11:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Where: MSA Annex, 267 Avenida Del Convento

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

2026 Rockin' 4 Heroes Concert

This free concert honors first responders, military, veterans and Gold Star families.

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

All Souls Procession

More than 150,000 people head to Tucson's west side each year for the annual All Souls Procession, where attendees walk in remembrance of lost loved ones. The event started in 1990 when founder and local artist Susan Johnson was grieving the loss of her father.

When: The main procession takes place 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Other events, such as a procession of little angels, will take place Friday-Saturday, Nov. 6-7.

Where: The procession is south of Speedway, along Grande Avenue to the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. The front of the procession usually arrives in the Mercado District between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Procession is free to attend, other events may have a fee.

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Film Fest

Celebrating its 16th year, the Loft Film Fest is dedicated to showcasing the best independent, foreign and classic films, as well as celebrating the work of established and emerging directors, writers, producers and actors.

When: Various times, Nov. 11-19

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E Speedway

Cost: Individual Tickets are $12

Visit the event page for more information.

Goth Beautycon

Desert Goth Club is hosting Tucson’s first beauty convention. Expect to see vendors selling cosmetics, tooth gems, custom extensions, perfumes and so much more.

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13

Where: 4th Ave. Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: $10 advance, $15 on the day of

Visit the event page for more information.

TusCon 53: Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Convention

This convention will feature all kinds of panels, discussions, gaming, craft workshops, a drag show and much more.

When: Nov. 13-15

Where: Double Tree Suites by Hilton Tucson Airport, 7051 S. Tucson Blvd.

Cost: $60, $30 for children 6-15

Visit the event page for more information.

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Arts Foundation Open Studio Tours

Meet more than 300 Southern Arizona artists when they open their studios during a weekend of tours. Support local artists as you get a behind-the-scenes look at their processes.

When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 13-15

Where: Locations across Tucson

Cost: Free to attend, bring money to shop art

Visit the event page for more information.

Dusk Music Festival

This two-day music festival is back for its 10th year in Jácome Plaza. Headliners include BigXthaPlug, Fetty Wap and Phantogram.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 13-14

Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: 2-day general admission tickets start at $155. Single-day tickets start at $91.

Visit the event page for more information.

PBS Kids Day

This family-friendly event features interactive exhibits, the chance to meet PBS Kids Characters, a comic bookmobile and creative activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Air Market

This pop-up market is run by local makers and creatives, featuring local vendors selling everything from clothing and jewelry to pottery and stickers.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided Stargazing Experience at the Mount Lemmon Lodge

Zane Landers, an experienced astronomer, will be leading this astronomy experience where participants will explore star clusters, nebulae, double stars and more.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: Mount Lemmon Lodge at the garden north of the lodge, 12833 N. Sabino Canyon Park

Cost: $55.20

Visit the event page for more information.

Pathway to Asia opening

Reid Park Zoo is celebrating the opening of their new exhibit, Pathway to Asia, with cultural performances, animals and more all weekend long.

When: Various times Nov. 14 and 15

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court

Cost: $12.75 for adults ages 15-61, $10.75 for ages 62 and up and $9 for ages 2-14. Make sure to reserve your tickets online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Park Wellness at Park Place Mall

Studio Fuerza and Park Place Mall are teaming up to offer a free pilates class at the mall. Whether you’re a newbie or expert, this class is for everyone to enjoy!

When: 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: Park Place Mall,5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend. Make sure to register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

Check out more than 50 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 15

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Reading Rave in the Park

Tucson Love Letter and Stacks Book Club are teaming up to put on a book rave, where participants can read together at the park while listening to music. Make sure to bring your own book, blankets and snacks!

When: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15

Where: Reid Park by the duck pond, 900 S Randolph Way

Cost: Free, make sure to RSVP on Stacks’ website

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Toy Show and Collector Con

Browse through all kinds of vintage toys and finds like Pokémon, G.I. Joes, Monster High dolls, comics, video games and more.

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15

Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Rd.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Floozy Flea: Candy Land

Dress up in your best Candy Land costumes and head to this market where you’ll see local vendors, live music and arts and crafts.

When: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 advance, $12 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway

Injury attorneys Lerner and Rowe will be giving away 750 packages with ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal.

When: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

2026 Fall Ikebana Festival

This festival celebrates Ikebana, the traditional Japanese art of floral arrangement. During the event, you’ll be able to admire displays of floral compositions created by Ikebana artists and enthusiasts.

When: Nov. 19 - Nov. 22

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Thanksgiving Benefit for Casa Maria

Hotel Congress will be hosting this concert benefitting Casa Maria Soup Kitchen ahead of Thanksgiving.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Artisans Market

Tucson Museum of Art's Fall Artisans Market is set to feature more than 100 artists bringing their pottery, glasswork, jewelry and other artwork to the market space. There will also be live music and delicious food vendors.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday Nov. 20-22

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Milagro en el Barrio Comedy for Charity

This comedy show will help raise money to buy Christmas toys for kids.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20

Where: O'Malley's, 247 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Jaripeo Night

Dance the night away to live bands and DJs playing banda, cumbias and corridos.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $22.11

Visit the event page for more information.

Queerd Science

Queerd Science is described as an event "where science and burlesque intersect." LGBTQ STEM professionals are paired with a burlesque or drag performer who will then be tasked with interpreting the field of the researcher through music and dance.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Family Festival

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting a day of fun festivities on Nov. 21, featuring all kinds of live entertainment, games, sports, activities and so much more!

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Reid Park, 22nd Street and Country Club Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks

Visit the event page for more information.

El Tour de Tucson

El Tour de Tucson has been around for more than four decades, bringing riders from around the globe to cycle the perimeter of the Old Pueblo. Ride day happens Nov. 21, but there's also a three-day expo and fiesta with vendors.

When: Saturday, Nov. 21 is ride day. The expo is Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 19-21

Where: The expo is held at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Various prices to ride. Expo is free to attend, bring money for shopping and food.

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Haze Market

Shop all kinds of vintage clothing when this market pops up at La Rosa.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $5 admission

Visit the event page for more information.

Y2K Perreo Party

This Y2K inspired party will have a tramp stamp station, a bedazzling station, a fashion show, a glamour shot photobooth and DJs playing reggaeton hits.

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Thanks & Giving Festival

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper will be giving away up to 1,000 free turkeys to help community members prepare for Thanksgiving. There will also be music, raffle, food and other resources available.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Where: El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Black Owned Business Festival

Blax Friday, a local organization with a directory of Black-owned businesses throughout Arizona, is hosting its Black Owned Business (BOB) Festival in November featuring local vendors and live music.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

This Arts & Crafts Fair held by Tucson Parks and Recreation boasts more than 150 vendors from the Southwest typically including painters, jewelers, photographers and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Where: Reid Park, 920 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Asian Night Market

Tucson Foodie and local Asian community members are putting together Tucson’s Asian Night Market featuring food, music, art and more.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: $10, buy tickets in advance to guarantee entry

Visit their event page for more information.

Rawr!Fest

This emo festival will include live music, art installations, flash tattoos, a MySpace profile style photobooth and a junk journal table.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 advance, $15 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Made in Tucson Market

The Made in Tucson Market is set to feature over 250 local artists and food trucks. Shop apparel, paper goods, cosmetics, candles, baked goods and so much more at this celebration of Tucson creatives.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Where: Seventh Street west of Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Recurring Events:

Chinese Chorizo Festival

This festival celebrates the lost historic food symbol of Chinese chorizo. Various restaurants and food vendors will serve dishes made with Chinese chorizo throughout the month.

When: Select dates through November

Where: Various locations across Tucson

Cost: Varies based on event and menu item

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates; check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday, guided by instructor Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

Open Studio at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild

Artists of all levels are invited to bring their supplies and enjoy a relaxed, creative morning in the gallery.

When: 9 a.m. to noon every Friday

Where: SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway

Cost: Donation of $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, and craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout November

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4877 E. Speedway

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

When: Various dates in November

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.