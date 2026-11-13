Looking for something to do this weekend? Try heading to one of these fun festivals and conventions that are happening this weekend in Tucson!

From beautiful art to vintage toys, there’s something going on for everyone!

Chinese Chorizo Festival

This festival celebrates the lost historic food symbol of Chinese chorizo. Various restaurants and food vendors will serve dishes made with Chinese chorizo throughout the month.

When: Select dates through November

Where: Various locations across Tucson

Cost: Varies based on event and menu item

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Film Fest

Celebrating its 16th year, the Loft Film Fest is dedicated to showcasing the best independent, foreign and classic films, as well as celebrating the work of established and emerging directors, writers, producers and actors.

When: Various times, Nov. 11-19

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E Speedway

Cost: Individual tickets are $12

Visit the event page for more information.

Barrio Stories

Barrio Stories 10-Year Celebration will feature 10 plays that explore neighborhood histories like the story of the Beehive Bar and family stories as well as Tucson cultural traditions. There will also be live mariachi music and poetry readings.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12-15

Where: Tucson Convention Center – Alva B. Torres Plaza, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Admission is a suggested donation of $25. Barrio Viejo walking tours are available separately.

Visit the event page for more information.

TusCon 53: Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Convention

This convention will feature all kinds of panels, discussions, gaming, craft workshops, a drag show and much more.

When: Nov. 13-15

Where: DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Tucson Airport, 7051 S. Tucson Blvd.

Cost: $60, $30 for children 6-15

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Visit the event page for more information.

Arts Foundation Open Studio Tours

Meet more than 300 Southern Arizona artists when they open their studios during a weekend of tours. Support local artists as you get a behind-the-scenes look at their processes.

When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 13-15

Where: Locations across Tucson

Cost: Free to attend, bring money to shop art

Visit the event page for more information.

Dusk Music Festival

This two-day music festival is back for its 10th year in Jácome Plaza. Headliners include BigXthaPlug, Fetty Wap and Phantogram.

When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 13-14

Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Two-day general admission tickets start at $155. Single-day tickets start at $91.

Visit the event page for more information.

AZ Fall Art in the Park

This artisan festival will feature over 250 artists and makers, live entertainment and culinary experiences.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14-15

Where: Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. 1st Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Toy Show and Collector Con

Browse through all kinds of vintage toys and finds like Pokémon, G.I. Joe, Monster High dolls, comics, video games and more.

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15

Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Rd.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.