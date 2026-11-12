The weather is FINALLY nice here in Tucson, which means it’s time to go outside and celebrate!

From art festivals to a reading rave, below is a list of all kinds of fun events happening in town this weekend.

New this week:

Loft Film Fest

Celebrating its 16th year, the Loft Film Fest is dedicated to showcasing the best independent, foreign and classic films, as well as celebrating the work of established and emerging directors, writers, producers and actors.

When: Various times, Nov. 11-19

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E Speedway

Cost: Individual tickets are $12

Visit the event page for more information.

Barrio Stories

Barrio Stories 10-Year Celebration will feature 10 plays that explore neighborhood histories like the story of the Beehive Bar and family stories as well as Tucson cultural traditions. There will also be live mariachi music and poetry readings.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12-15

Where: Tucson Convention Center – Alva B. Torres Plaza, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Admission is a suggested donation of $25. Barrio Viejo walking tours are available separately.

Visit the event page for more information.

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Goth Beautycon

Desert Goth Club is hosting Tucson’s first beauty convention. Expect to see vendors selling cosmetics, tooth gems, custom extensions, perfumes and so much more.

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13

Where: 4th Ave. Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: $10 advance, $15 on the day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Resource Fair

The pride committee of the Pima County Public Library is hosting a fair where all kinds of resources will be available for the LGBTQ+ residents of Pima County. There will also be an altar for the Trans Day of Remembrance.

When: 3-4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13

Where: Richard Elias Mission Library, 3770 S. Mission Rd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

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Discover over 300 local artists at the Open Studio Tours

Join the Arts Foundation for 2026 Open Studio Tours, an annual event where Tucson creatives open their studios to the public. During this 3-day event, you'll explore unconventional art spaces, watch live demos & workshops, and collect one-of-a-kind artwork, all while supporting our local creative economy.⁠

TusCon 53: Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Convention

This convention will feature all kinds of panels, discussions, gaming, craft workshops, a drag show and much more.

When: Nov. 13-15

Where: DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Tucson Airport, 7051 S. Tucson Blvd.

Cost: $60, $30 for children 6-15

Visit the event page for more information.

Arts Foundation Open Studio Tours

Meet more than 300 Southern Arizona artists when they open their studios during a weekend of tours. Support local artists as you get a behind-the-scenes look at their processes.

When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 13-15

Where: Locations across Tucson

Cost: Free to attend, bring money to shop art

Visit the event page for more information.

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Dusk Music Festival

This two-day music festival is back for its 10th year in Jácome Plaza. Headliners include BigXthaPlug, Fetty Wap and Phantogram.

When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 13-14

Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Two-day general admission tickets start at $155. Single-day tickets start at $91.

Visit the event page for more information.

PBS Kids Day

This family-friendly event features interactive exhibits, the chance to meet PBS Kids characters, a comic bookmobile and creative activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Air Market

This pop-up market is run by local makers and creatives, featuring local vendors selling everything from clothing and jewelry to pottery and stickers.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided Stargazing Experience at the Mount Lemmon Lodge

Zane Landers, an experienced astronomer, will be leading this astronomy experience where participants will explore star clusters, nebulae, double stars and more.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: Mount Lemmon Lodge at the garden north of the lodge, 12833 N. Sabino Canyon Park

Cost: $55.20

Visit the event page for more information.

Pathway to Asia opening

Reid Park Zoo is celebrating the opening of their new exhibit, Pathway to Asia, with cultural performances, animals and more all weekend long.

When: Various times Nov. 14 and 15

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court

Cost: $12.75 for adults ages 15-61, $10.75 for ages 62 and up and $9 for ages 2-14. Make sure to reserve your tickets online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Park Wellness at Park Place Mall

Studio Fuerza and Park Place Mall are teaming up to offer a free Pilates class at the mall. Whether you’re a newbie or expert, this class is for everyone to enjoy!

When: 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend. Make sure to register online

Visit the event page for more information.

AZ Fall Art in the Park

This artisan festival will feature over 250 artists and makers, live entertainment and culinary experiences.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14-15

Where: Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. 1st Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

Check out more than 50 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.

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When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 15

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Reading Rave in the Park

Tucson Love Letter and Stacks Book Club are teaming up to put on a book rave, where participants can read together at the park while listening to music. Make sure to bring your own book, blankets and snacks!

When: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15

Where: Reid Park by the duck pond, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: Free, make sure to RSVP on Stacks’ website

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Toy Show and Collector Con

Browse through all kinds of vintage toys and finds like Pokémon, G.I. Joe, Monster High dolls, comics, video games and more.

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15

Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Rd.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Sonoran Sundays

Yolia Botanica is hosting a community market where not only can people come together to connect, but also pick up some locally made goodies.

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15

Where: Yolia Botanica, 1307 W. St. Mary’s Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Floozy Flea: Candy Land

Dress up in your best Candy Land costumes and head to this market where you’ll see local vendors, live music and arts and crafts.

When: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 advance, $12 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Festival

PACC is throwing its fourth annual Fall Festival which features food trucks, free family-friendly games, music and free pet adoptions.

When: 12-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15

Where: PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway

Injury attorneys Lerner and Rowe will be giving away 750 packages with ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal.

When: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Recurring Events:

Chinese Chorizo Festival

This festival celebrates the lost historic food symbol of Chinese chorizo. Various restaurants and food vendors will serve dishes made with Chinese chorizo throughout the month.

When: Select dates through November

Where: Various locations across Tucson

Cost: Varies based on event and menu item

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates; check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday, guided by instructor Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

Open Studio at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild

Artists of all levels are invited to bring their supplies and enjoy a relaxed, creative morning in the gallery.

When: 9 a.m. to noon every Friday

Where: SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway

Cost: Donation of $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, and craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout November

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4877 E. Speedway

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

When: Various dates in November

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.