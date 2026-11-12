The weather is FINALLY nice here in Tucson, which means it’s time to go outside and celebrate!
From art festivals to a reading rave, below is a list of all kinds of fun events happening in town this weekend.
New this week:
Loft Film Fest
Celebrating its 16th year, the Loft Film Fest is dedicated to showcasing the best independent, foreign and classic films, as well as celebrating the work of established and emerging directors, writers, producers and actors.
When: Various times, Nov. 11-19
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E Speedway
Cost: Individual tickets are $12
Visit the event page for more information.
Barrio Stories
Barrio Stories 10-Year Celebration will feature 10 plays that explore neighborhood histories like the story of the Beehive Bar and family stories as well as Tucson cultural traditions. There will also be live mariachi music and poetry readings.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12-15
Where: Tucson Convention Center – Alva B. Torres Plaza, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Admission is a suggested donation of $25. Barrio Viejo walking tours are available separately.
Visit the event page for more information.
Buy your Arizona Football tickets today and bear down!
Call 520-621-CATS or visit ArizonaWildcats.com/FB for ticket information and be a part of our new and improved game day experience!
From the tailgating scene to the Cat’s Corner Premium Section, to our brand-new Code Red Light Show, you won’t want to miss any of the action!
Whether you're looking for the best value, premium hospitality, or the perfect seats for your family or group, we've built a ticket experience for every fan!
Goth Beautycon
Desert Goth Club is hosting Tucson’s first beauty convention. Expect to see vendors selling cosmetics, tooth gems, custom extensions, perfumes and so much more.
When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13
Where: 4th Ave. Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.
Cost: $10 advance, $15 on the day of
Visit the event page for more information.
Queer Resource Fair
The pride committee of the Pima County Public Library is hosting a fair where all kinds of resources will be available for the LGBTQ+ residents of Pima County. There will also be an altar for the Trans Day of Remembrance.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13
Where: Richard Elias Mission Library, 3770 S. Mission Rd.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Discover over 300 local artists at the Open Studio Tours
Join the Arts Foundation for 2026 Open Studio Tours, an annual event where Tucson creatives open their studios to the public. During this 3-day event, you'll explore unconventional art spaces, watch live demos & workshops, and collect one-of-a-kind artwork, all while supporting our local creative economy.
TusCon 53: Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Convention
This convention will feature all kinds of panels, discussions, gaming, craft workshops, a drag show and much more.
When: Nov. 13-15
Where: DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Tucson Airport, 7051 S. Tucson Blvd.
Cost: $60, $30 for children 6-15
Visit the event page for more information.
Arts Foundation Open Studio Tours
Meet more than 300 Southern Arizona artists when they open their studios during a weekend of tours. Support local artists as you get a behind-the-scenes look at their processes.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 13-15
Where: Locations across Tucson
Cost: Free to attend, bring money to shop art
Visit the event page for more information.
Grab your tickets for Houses of Zodiac: Poems for Cello
Jeffrey Zeigler, former Kronos Quartet cellist, and Tucson native Paola Prestini bring Houses of Zodiac: Poems for Cello to La Rosa on November 22.
Strings Magazine called the recorded version "one of the greatest solo cello albums of all time." You need to experience this live.
Dusk Music Festival
This two-day music festival is back for its 10th year in Jácome Plaza. Headliners include BigXthaPlug, Fetty Wap and Phantogram.
When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 13-14
Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Two-day general admission tickets start at $155. Single-day tickets start at $91.
Visit the event page for more information.
PBS Kids Day
This family-friendly event features interactive exhibits, the chance to meet PBS Kids characters, a comic bookmobile and creative activities.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Desert Air Market
This pop-up market is run by local makers and creatives, featuring local vendors selling everything from clothing and jewelry to pottery and stickers.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Guided Stargazing Experience at the Mount Lemmon Lodge
Zane Landers, an experienced astronomer, will be leading this astronomy experience where participants will explore star clusters, nebulae, double stars and more.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14
Where: Mount Lemmon Lodge at the garden north of the lodge, 12833 N. Sabino Canyon Park
Cost: $55.20
Visit the event page for more information.
Pathway to Asia opening
Reid Park Zoo is celebrating the opening of their new exhibit, Pathway to Asia, with cultural performances, animals and more all weekend long.
When: Various times Nov. 14 and 15
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court
Cost: $12.75 for adults ages 15-61, $10.75 for ages 62 and up and $9 for ages 2-14. Make sure to reserve your tickets online.
Visit the event page for more information.
Park Wellness at Park Place Mall
Studio Fuerza and Park Place Mall are teaming up to offer a free Pilates class at the mall. Whether you’re a newbie or expert, this class is for everyone to enjoy!
When: 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend. Make sure to register online
Visit the event page for more information.
AZ Fall Art in the Park
This artisan festival will feature over 250 artists and makers, live entertainment and culinary experiences.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14-15
Where: Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. 1st Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Mercado Flea
Check out more than 50 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Reading Rave in the Park
Tucson Love Letter and Stacks Book Club are teaming up to put on a book rave, where participants can read together at the park while listening to music. Make sure to bring your own book, blankets and snacks!
When: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15
Where: Reid Park by the duck pond, 900 S. Randolph Way
Cost: Free, make sure to RSVP on Stacks’ website
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Toy Show and Collector Con
Browse through all kinds of vintage toys and finds like Pokémon, G.I. Joe, Monster High dolls, comics, video games and more.
When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15
Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Rd.
Cost: $10
Visit the event page for more information.
Sonoran Sundays
Yolia Botanica is hosting a community market where not only can people come together to connect, but also pick up some locally made goodies.
When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15
Where: Yolia Botanica, 1307 W. St. Mary’s Rd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.
Visit the event page for more information.
Floozy Flea: Candy Land
Dress up in your best Candy Land costumes and head to this market where you’ll see local vendors, live music and arts and crafts.
When: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10 advance, $12 day of
Visit the event page for more information.
Fall Festival
PACC is throwing its fourth annual Fall Festival which features food trucks, free family-friendly games, music and free pet adoptions.
When: 12-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15
Where: PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Rd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Visit the event page for more information.
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway
Injury attorneys Lerner and Rowe will be giving away 750 packages with ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal.
When: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Recurring Events:
Chinese Chorizo Festival
This festival celebrates the lost historic food symbol of Chinese chorizo. Various restaurants and food vendors will serve dishes made with Chinese chorizo throughout the month.
When: Select dates through November
Where: Various locations across Tucson
Cost: Varies based on event and menu item
Visit the event page for more information.
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.
When: Various dates; check out the calendar here.
Where: Locations vary based on tour.
Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events.
Visit the event page for more information.
Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex
Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday, guided by instructor Joanna!
When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: $10
Visit the event page for more information.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Pay what you wish
Visit the event page for more information.
Dirty T Run Club
This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.
When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine
Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their Instagram page for more information.
Open Studio at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild
Artists of all levels are invited to bring their supplies and enjoy a relaxed, creative morning in the gallery.
When: 9 a.m. to noon every Friday
Where: SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway
Cost: Donation of $5
Visit the event page for more information.
Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes
Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, and craft cocktails!
When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for drinks and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Foothills Community Markets
Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More
Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.
When: Various dates throughout November
Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4877 E. Speedway
Cost: Typically $0 to $15
Visit their event page for more information.
Workshops and Events at Di Luna
Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
When: Various dates in November
Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Prices vary
Visit the event page for more information.