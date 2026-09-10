Seems like food is the theme for the events happening in Tucson this week! I’d take this as a sign to go out a try some delicious soul food or authentic pupusas!

Keep reading to see what events you can attend in order to have a fun, foodie weekend!

Sonoran Restaurant Week

More than 100 local restaurants are participating in this year's Sonoran Restaurant Week, a 10-day celebration of food in Southern Arizona. Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus discounted by 20%.

When: Sept. 4-13

Where: Various restaurants. See participating restaurants here.

Cost: Menus are priced at $15-$55

Visit the event page for more information.

The Sweetest Taboo: A Sade Lounge Cocktail Party

Head to Hotel Congress' Lounge to test out their new drink menu while enjoying the music of Sade and other similar artists.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

24th Annual Roasted Chile Festival

Red’s Roasters will be roasting Hatch Chiles all weekend long at the Heirloom Farmers Markets. Stop by, enjoy live music, take part in the various activities for kids and grab a bag or two of roasted chiles.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at the Udall Park Farmers Market; 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at Rincon Valley Farmers & Artisans Market; 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 at the Rillito Park Farmers Market.

Where: Udall Park Farmers Market, 7202 E. Tanque Verde Rd.; Rincon Valley Farmers & Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail; Rillito Park Farmers Market, 4502 N. 1st Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Brews and Bites

At this foodie event, local chefs and craft breweries team up to create unique, small-plate bites and beer pairings. Attendees will then vote for their favorite dish of the night!

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Savoy Opera House, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Cost: $65

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Visit the event page for more information.

Asaditos Zulmyta Grand Opening and Central American Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate the opening of Asaditos Zulmyta’s new location as well as Central American Independence day with delicious pupusas, a DJ, free agua frescas and more.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Asaditos Zulmyta, 4004 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul Food Sunday

Cookin Wit Cork is serving up all the delicious soul food classics at Brick Box Brewery. There will also be dessert vendors and live music.

When: 12 p.m. until sold out Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: Brick Box Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

These Mexican Independence Day celebrations will feature delicious Mexican food ✨

Día De La Independencia

Los Poblanitos is throwing a party for Mexican Independence Day that’ll feature delicious food and dessert trucks, local vendors and live music.

When: 4-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: 786 W. Irvington Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Vive El Grito

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at John F. Kennedy Park where there will be live music, dance performances, food, local vendors and activities for kids.

When: 4-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: John F. Kennedy Park, 3357 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.