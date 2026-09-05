You don’t have to spend a fortune to have fun! In fact, you don’t have to spend anything! From window shopping at a local market to taking a free yoga class at Park Place Mall, here is a list of budget-friendly events that are happening in Tucson throughout the month of September.

Queer Collage Zine Workshop

Make a queer zine for free at this event. All materials will be provided.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5

Where: Groundworks, 2919 E. Grant Rd.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Vegan Tucson Night Market

It’s back! The Vegan Night Market by Death Free Foodie and Tucson Foodie will have lots of vegan food, drinks, live music and more.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5

Where: Rillito Park, 4502 N. 1st Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping/food

Visit their event page for more information.

Parton Me Book Swap

Celestia Collective is celebrating Dolly Parton’s life with a book swap. Stop by and swap some books and snacks!

When: 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5

Where: Celestia Collective, 1122 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Made in Marana Fall Market

Get into the fall mood and stop by the Made in Marana Market where there will be lots of local vendors, baked goods, fun drinks, food trucks and more.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5

Where: 9150 N. Coachline Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sonoran Wines Happy Hour Tasting

Enjoy an afternoon of tasting all kinds of wine courtesy of Sonoran Wines.

When: 3-5 p.m on Sept. 6, 11 and 13

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free, make sure to RSVP online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Barrio Block Party

This family friendly event will feature folklorico dance performances, live music, food, drinks and lowriders!

When: 5-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free admission

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 10-12; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Vive El Grito

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at John F. Kennedy Park where there will be live music, dance performances, food, local vendors and activities for kids.

When: 4-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: John F. Kennedy Park, 3357 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Mexican Independence Day Celebration

Hotel Congress is celebrating Mexican Independence Day early with a performance by renowned mariachi band, Mariachi Herencia De Corazon.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free admission

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Fiesta

Park Place is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a fiesta! Expect to see live music, performances and crafts.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Park Wellness at Park Place Mall

Studio Fuerza and Park Place Mall are teaming up to offer a free yoga class at the mall. Whether you’re a newbie or expert, this class is for everyone to enjoy!

When: 9:45 - 11a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, make sure to register online

Visit the event page for more information.

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Buds and Blooms

EcoGro is putting on a free night market with food, shopping and music.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19

Where: EcoGro, 657 W. St. Mary’s Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Shop from around 80 local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every fourth Friday of the month through September!

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Maíz Fiesta

This free community event will feature fun, family-friendly activities like live music performances, vendors and delicious food.

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: John F. Kennedy Park, 3357 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Clothing Swap

Tucson Love Letter and Di Luna are putting on a free clothing swap! Stop by, donate your clothing and pick up some new-to-you items!

When: 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. You can drop off clothing beforehand on Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Di Luna.

Where: Di Luna, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Pokemon at Park Place

Head to the mall and explore a Pokemon card show presented by 520 Card Show where there will be all kinds of cards and collectibles. There will also be photo ops with Pikachu, photo booths and different games.

When: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Xerophytes Extravaganza: A Cactus and Plant Sale

This plant sale will feature all kinds of weird plants as well as local vendors, pottery and a food truck.

When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: EcoGro, 657 W. St. Mary’s Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Annual Thornscrubs Picnic

This picnic will include all kinds of activities like live music, flash tattoos, local vendors, BBQ courtesy of Sisters, chicken poop bingo and a jumping castle.

When: 3-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Reoccurring free events during the month

Third Friday Game Nights with Queer Hearth Tucson

Feel free to bring your favorite games, or choose from the collection provided, connect with the community and meet new friends.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. third Fridays of the month

Where: The Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free

Visit their event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, and craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.