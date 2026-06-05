It’s time to return to the villa for another season of Love Island USA, and this year, you can once again watch the latest drama and romance unfold alongside other fans at some of your favorite local bars.

O’Malley's, Chela’s Latin Cuisine, and Corbett’s are among some of the venues that are set to host weekly watch parties for Love Island fans throughout the entire season.

Stephanie Shirley, marketing director for Corbett’s and Playground, organized last year’s themed parties for both venues, and said that from the beginning, the idea was to create a fun, community experience for fans, but she hadn’t anticipated just how popular they would become.

“People were doing their own little themed parties themselves, and some restaurants kind of caught on to that and then started throwing the theme parties at their restaurants, and then that became successful,” Shirley said. “We did not know what to expect, and it was such a great surprise to see so many people joining us and coming back and bringing their friends.”

In 2025, Corbett's watch party even had a special appearance by contestant, and Tucson local, Hannah Fields, who attended to mingle with fans.

“That just really showed the positive effect that the community had, that we were offering something so exciting,” Shirley said.

The main reason the watch parties took off, she believes, is because of the community that forms around the show. She said she compares it to watching a game at a sports bar.

“Everyone's like cheering for their team, and there's like thunder, and the excitement is literally the exact same, and I think that's what excites people,” she said. “Watching it with a whole community of people that are also laughing at the screen and yelling at certain people and characters, so I think that it just gives it this really cool experience.”

Corbett’s season watch parties will begin June 7, and will run every Sunday and Monday night at 8 p.m. featuring island-inspired drinks.

“I believe there's one or two themed cocktails that can also be a mocktail option if needed,” Shirley said.

Party-goers can also expect occasional vendors, including Lala Links permanent jewelry for the first event.

“That will be a fun one if you're there with your girlfriends and you guys want to remember that experience, that would be a fun forever face best friend bracelet exchange.”

To conclude the season, Shirley said they are already planning another finale watch party, and more details will be available as it gets closer.

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Besides Corbett's, there are several other places in town where you can join a Love Island watch party, and maybe even make some new friends.

Playground Bar & Lounge:

Sip on island themed drinks, and their special “For the Bombshell's” shot, at Playground’s watch parties Tuesday and Thursday nights starting at 6 p.m. You’ll also be able to participate in some interactive fun with the rest of the crowd.

“We want to experiment a little more with having some fun,” Shirley said. “We saw some bars in a different city that get more playful with the crowd, and they have red flags or green flags, so I think we want to explore that.”

Visit the event page for more information.

Chela’s Latin Cuisine:

Chela’s is celebrating another season of Love Island with watch parties every Thursday, at 6 p.m. starting June 11th. Come for the drink specials and Island-inspired drinks; stay for the fun and drama!

Visit the event page for more information.

The Neighborhood:

Join the fun at the Neighborhood’s watch party on Tuesdays featuring themed drinks, and “bombshell” hosts!

Visit the event page for more information.

O’Malley’s:

Every Friday at 7 p.m., you’ll find island vibes and tropical drink specials at O’Malley’s weekly Love Island watch party.

Visit the event pagefor more information.