When Tucson native Samia Posadas stood among the eight finalists at the Jimmy Awards in New York, she wasn't expecting to hear her name.

After winning Southern Arizona’s Monte Awards, the recent Salpointe Catholic High School graduate spent nearly two weeks training alongside 115 of the nation's top student performers at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, better known as the Jimmy Awards.

She ultimately earned a spot as one of just eight finalists. Simply making it that far already felt like a victory.

It was Posadas’ third trip to the Jimmy Awards, and she said she never expected to walk away with the competition’s top acting honor.

“I don’t think I was really expecting to necessarily hear my name called,” Posadas said. “I think the number one emotion that was going through my mind was just shock.”

For her final trip to the competition, she chose to perform “Where Am I Now” from Lysistrata Jones, a song she said reflected the uncertainty and excitement of beginning the next chapter of her life.

Moments later, Posadas was named the recipient of the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress, earning one of the nation's highest honors in high school musical theater, a $25,000 scholarship and an appearance on Good Morning America the following morning.

But for Posadas, the award wasn’t the most memorable part.

“Whether or not I heard my name called, I think it was the community that really made that moment for me,” she said. “Being able to share it with the seven other finalists on that stage and know that the 100-plus fellow nominees that I had just shared the last 10 days with were in the wings... everyone was just letting out such energy of support and love.”

That moment was years in the making.

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Posadas said she’s been singing since she “basically could talk,” but described herself as a shy child who rarely raised her hand in class. Everything changed when she joined her school’s production of Beauty and the Beast Jr. in third grade.

She continued performing through middle school before landing the lead role of Elle Woods in Salpointe Catholic High School’s production of Legally Blonde as a freshman. That role introduced her to the Monte Awards, Southern Arizona’s regional high school musical theater competition, and eventually the Jimmy Awards.

At first, she said she viewed theater as a hobby, not a career.

It wasn’t until she returned to the Jimmy Awards for a second time that she began to believe performing could become something more.

“I kind of realized, maybe this isn’t just pure luck,” she said. “Maybe this isn’t just a coincidence. Maybe I do have a real gift, and maybe this is what I’m meant to be sharing with the world.”

Now, after winning the national title on her third trip to the Jimmy Awards, Posadas hopes her story inspires other young performers in Southern Arizona.

“I hope that through my art and whatever comes of my career that I'm able to inspire people who are like me and from the community that I grew up in,” she said.

This fall, Posadas will attend the University of Southern California to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater. While Broadway remains one of her biggest dreams, she also hopes to perform on London’s West End, join a national tour and explore opportunities in television and film.

For students hoping to follow a similar path, Posadas’ advice is simple: work hard, know yourself and believe in your abilities.

“At the end of the day,” she said, “you’re the only one that’s on that stage, and you have to have the confidence and security in yourself and your talent to give your best.”