Tucson is celebrating America's 250th Independence Day with fireworks and fun.

Here’s a list of where to see fireworks this weekend:

City of Tucson

The city will be hosting its annual "A" Mountain fireworks celebration.

When: Saturday, July 4. Parking lot opens at 7 p.m., fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Where: Tucson Convention Center’s west side parking lot, 260 S. Church Ave.

Casino Del Sol

Casino Del Sol will celebrate its 32nd anniversary with a free fireworks display a day before Independence Day.

When: 8:15 p.m. Friday, July 3.

Where: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

Marana

Head up to Marana to celebrate with a splash pad, field games, musical instrument "petting zoo", vendors and more at Marana's annual Star Spangled Spectacular.

When: Saturday, July 4. Event starts at 5 p.m., fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N Silverbell Road.

Kino Sports Center

Tucson can enjoy a night of baseball, fireworks and other activities at Kino Sports Complex. The annual Diamonds in the Sky event will feature a baseball game between the Sun Belt College League All-Star Team vs. Old Pueblo Tribes.

When: Saturday, July 4; first pitch is at 6:30 p.m., fireworks will start after the game

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way.

Cost: Free entry with donation of one non-perishable food item per person or $1 per person to the Community Food Bank.

Oro Valley

Enjoy the fun with the entire family with live music, food trucks, jumping castles, a beer garden, fireworks and more at Oro Valley's July 4th Celebration. Swim before the event with reduced admission to the Oro Valley Aquatic Center ($1 for children, $3 for adults) until 5 p.m.

When: Saturday, July 4; 6 p.m. to 9:20 p.m.

Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia.

Mount Lemmon

Cool down on Mount Lemmon and watch a parade followed by a live performance by the Tucson Concert Band.

When: Saturday, July 4; 10:45 a.m. to noon.

Where: Summerhaven Community Center, 12949 N. Sabino Canyon Road.

Sahuarita

Sahuarita’s Stars and Stripes is a hybrid fireworks and drone show. Enjoy live music, food trucks, car show, splashpad and more activities for all ages.

When: Saturday, July 4; 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

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Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S Camino De Las Quintas.

Other July 4 weekend events

"Independence Day" — Cult Classics at The Loft

An all-star cast battles hostile extraterrestrials intent upon destroying the Earth over the Fourth of July weekend in this laser-blasting, brain-rattling, space-jamming summer blockbuster.

When: 7:45 p.m. Friday, July 3 to 7:45 Sunday, July 5

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $9 general admission

Arizona Women's Chorus 4th of July Performance

Sing along, celebrate and enjoy an afternoon of inspiring music at Tucson Mall. The chorus will share highlights from its Carnegie Hall concert, including music composed by a Tucson composer. The celebration will also feature patriotic favorites guaranteed to get you in the Independence Day spirit.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 4

Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Stars, Stripes, and Stories

Spend the evening reading to the pets at Pima Animal Care Center. Help bring them comfort and calm (the fireworks noises scare them) this Fourth of July.

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 4

Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road

Visit pima.gov/2233/Pima-Animal-Care-Center-PACC for more information.

4th of July at Unscrewed Theater

Bring the whole family — yes, including the dog — for an evening of improv comedy, and celebrate the 4th of July with laughter, community, and your best buddy by your side.

When: 7:30-8:45 p.m. Saturday, July 4

Where: Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under.

4th of July 80's Dance Party

Dance the night away after the fireworks with special themed drinks and your favorite 80's hits.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 4

Where: The Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5

Hotel Congress

Dance the day and night away with Hotel Congress’s Fourth of July Waterslide Party x Indepen-DANCE. Go down the 15-foot waterslide, eat hot dogs and listen to live music throughout the night. 21+ only after 10 p.m.

When: Saturday, July 4; doors open at 4 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $17.76 at the door.