This very well might be the last World Cup for Memo Ochoa, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo… and you’re going to watch it on your smartphone?!

That’s just plain crazy.

You deserve to watch Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé score goals on the big screen, surrounded by screaming fans and bottles of ice-cold Dos Equis.

Whether you’re a huge fútbol fan or just want to get in on all the fun, there are plenty of local spots that are hosting watch parties for this year’s World Cup! (Which starts this Thursday with Mexico vs. South Africa)

⚽ Agave House, 943 E. University Blvd.

• During the World Cup, Agave House will be serving $5 Modelo pints and $25 Modelo buckets.

⚽ Borderlands Brewing Sam Hughes, 2500 E. 6th St.

• Borderlands Sam Hughes will be kicking off their World Cup Watch Parties on June 11 at 12 p.m. for the Mexico match. There will be live music and cold drinks as well.

⚽ The Board Room, 120 E. Congress St. (Second floor above Batch)

⚽ Caps and Corks, 3830 W. River Rd.

• Caps and Corks will be hosting watch parties for both the Mexico and US matches this Thursday and Friday. They will have $15 pitchers and food trucks.

⚽ Casa Pita, 5526 E. Grant Rd.

⚽ Corbetts, 340 N. 6th Ave.

• Corbetts will be opening early and staying late to bring you all the World Cup matches. They have 35+ big screens, beer buckets and game-day food.

⚽ Dean’s Public House, 402 E. 9th St.

• Dean’s Public House will have $3 Mexican bottles until 7 p.m. on Thursday.

⚽ The District Bites and Brews, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

• On their menu, they’ll feature their World Cup signature drink, The Buchanita

⚽ Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

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• Whether it’s at Tiger’s Tap Room, the Lounge or on the Plaza, Hotel Congress will be playing every match. (You can check their full schedule here.) They will also be having a kickoff watch party on Friday, June 12 at 5 p.m. for the US vs Paraguay match.

⚽ Kintoki Sushi House, 2960 N. 1st Ave.

• Kintoki will be showing every match on their massive big screen TVs during the World Cup. Don’t miss their drinks specials, which include $3 domestic beers.

⚽ Lindy’s on 4th, 500 N. 4th Ave.

⚽ Maracana Tucson, 555 E. 18th St.

• This indoor sports arena is going all out for the World Cup, where they will be showing every match. Expect to see food trucks, drinks, coffee and soccer pickup games.

⚽ The Neighborhood, 3940 E. 29th St. and 61 E. Congress St.

• Both locations of this local bar will have big screens, cold drinks, delicious food and non-stop soccer.

⚽ Playground, 278 E. Congress St.

• This downtown bar will be playing every match as well as have food curated by HUB and a wide selection of draft beer and cocktails.

⚽ Rusty’s Family Restaurant and Sports Grille, 2075 W. Grant Rd.

⚽ The Saddle, 820 E. University Blvd.

• To go along with the matches, The Saddle will be starting a World Cup Passport where you can collect stamps every time you order, resulting in a variety of prizes.

⚽ Trident Grill 2, 2960 N. Swan Rd.

⚽ Tucson Soccer Center, 7061 N. Camino Martin

• The Tucson Soccer Center will be holding watch parties for every game as well as serving up drink specials like $10 Michelob pitchers.

⚽ Zerai’s Intl Bar, 2725 E. Broadway

• This local bar has been a hot-spot for soccer matches since it opened! You can check their schedule online to see what games they will be showing daily.