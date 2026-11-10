Want a surefire way to get on Santa’s nice list? Support a local business this holiday season.

Now, what if you support a local business AND buy something kind for a loved one? You wouldn't have to worry about seeing coal under your Christmas tree, that’s for sure.

The holiday season will soon be upon us and #ThisIsTucson and Di Luna Candles are making sure everyone has a bit of unique Tucson charm to enjoy on Christmas morning.

To encourage local shopping this year, we teamed up with Di Luna Candles again and crafted the ultimate Tucson-themed gift box that launches of Nov. 12. Yes, that means cacti galore.

Whether you give someone the entire box, or pull apart the goodies to act as stocking stuffers, your giftee is sure to love these items.

In this year’s gift boxes:

💗 2-oz. Saguaro Trail candle by Di Luna: We wanted to make sure we included a scent that was reminiscent of what many people love about Tucson the most: its desert scenery. This candle smells like a walk in nature after a monsoon storm: clean and refreshing with a pop of sweetness thanks to all the desert blooms. The best part: it’s a scent that can be burned year round.

💗 Desert lime room spray by Di Luna: Di Luna’s plant-based, nontoxic spray brings a gentle, refreshing lift to any room it’s sprayed in. This specific scent mixes citrus with a hint of vanilla/

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💗 Mini cactus soap made by Naked Fig: What’s cuter than a pink saguaro cactus? Nothing. This handcrafted, eco-friendly soap is shaped like a tall saguaro with pink and green marbling, symbolizing its prickly pear scent. This mini soap is also travel friendly, so you can bring a little piece of Tucson wherever you go.

💗 Tucson to-do list by Happy Light Designs: Now you don’t have to wait for the new year to start your resolutions, you can get a head start with this to-do list notepad. Made by local artist Happy Light Designs, this adorable notepad features Tucson-esque designs around its border including a quail, a Mt. Lemmon road sign, a bottle of prickly pear soda and, of course, a saguaro.

💗 Bruno Visconti desert notebook: To match with your to-do list, we picked out a bubblegum pink notebook covered in all kinds of cacti illustrations. Whether you want to start a junk journal, jot down some ideas or doodle, this would be the perfect notebook to use. Plus, it’s travel friendly so you can easily throw it in your bag.

💗 Saguaro pen: With all the cute stationary we picked, it was fitting to also include a pen. This isn’t your average, boring pen; it's shaped like a giant saguaro. You’ll be the talk of the town when you whip out this pen.

💗 Cactus paint kit by Brilla Bonito and Di Luna: With the popularity of craft clubs rising, we knew we had to include a fun craft in our box. When we saw the collab between Brilla Bonito and Di Luna, we instantly knew it was coming with us. Each kit comes with paint, a brush and a mini canvas with a cactus design on it. You’re then able to create your own desert masterpiece.

Price: $55. The box is valued at $68.50.

How to get it: Visit Di Luna's website to order for shipping or in-store pickup on Thursday, Nov. 12. You can also visit the store in person and ask for the #ThisIsTucson gift box. (Plus, it features one of our super cute holiday-themed stickers.)

To support Di Luna this holiday season and beyond: 2700 N. Campbell Ave. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Website: dilunacandles.com.