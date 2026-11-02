This weekend thousands of Tucsonans will gather to honor their deceased loved ones at the annual celebration of the All Souls Procession, Nov. 6-8.

Now in its 37th year, the All Souls Procession originated in the arts community of Tucson. The procession was created by performance artists, painters and sculptors as a way to honor the dead.

Nadia Hagen, artistic director and founding member of Many Mouths One Stomach, described All Souls as a “radically inclusive art-based ceremony to honor the dead and celebrate the living.”

Hagen said that what originally started as a small gathering of around 20 artists has turned into a community celebration with more than 100,000 estimated attendees every year.

“As far as the heart of the procession, that really remains the same over time," she said. "People come with their own personal grief and their loss and their want to honor people who have died, honor their relatives and their pets and things in their life that they are sad about. And all of that creates a really meaningful experience.”

Attendees can expect three days full of music, performances and community, culminating in the procession and finale ceremony on the evening of Nov. 8.

“This year we're welcoming back Morgan Sorne,” Hagen said. “And a lot of the groups that really are the heart of the procession that return year after year. Odaiko Sonora, which is our local Japanese taiko troupe. Flam Chen, which is my troupe, and we create most of the spectacular circus effects that are part of the procession.”

Entertainment scheduled for the weekend also includes performances by Circus Sanctuary and Grupo Coatlicue.

“Grupo Coatlicue, they're returning to create a more traditional Día de los Muertos experience for the ceremony,” Hagen said.

The All Souls weekend kicks off Friday Nov. 6 with Dance of the Dead Night One. Starting at 6 p.m. at the MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento, the night will feature a cacao ceremony, a soundbath and music by Morgan Sorne. Tickets for the event cost $30.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The yearly Procession of Little Angels will take place Saturday, Nov. 7 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Literacy Connects Campus, 200 E. Yavapai Road. The free event, which is a collaboration between Many Mouths One Stomach, Literacy Connects and Tucson End-of-Life Doulas, gives kids and families the opportunity to process grief through art and performance.

Dance of the Dead returns for night two on Nov. 7 starting at 7 p.m. at the MSA Annex, 267 Avenida Del Convento. Attendees to the Flow for the Soul (All Souls Edition) can expect music from featured artist Sage Armstrong Community Dance Party, local vendors, plus LED and Fire Performances. Tickets are $30 for general admission or $70 for an All Access Pass.

The All Souls Procession and Grand Finale will close out the celebrations, on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The procession gathers in Barrio Hollywood at Speedway and Grande at 4 p.m. before traveling about a mile-and-a-half through Barrio Hollywood and Barrio Menlo to the Mercado District, Hagen said.

“Around 100,000 people gather and walk to the Mercado District, and when we arrive at the Mercado District, people who have made beautiful floats and costumes are invited to walk across the stage, so everybody can see them and share in their beautiful creations,” she said. “Then we present a 30- to 40-minute community-created finale ceremony with circus arts and fire, and it culminates in the burning of the urn, which we've carried through the streets and is filled with people's prayers.”

The Finale Ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. once the procession reaches its destination at the MSA Annex. The free event will feature music by Morgan Sorne as well as performances by Flam Chen, Odaiko Sonora, Circus Sanctuary and a “Vendor Village” from 4-10 p.m.

“There's literally hundreds of artists that come together to create,” Hagen said. “All of this is on the ground, people powered, people created, and it's important that if people love the event, they help support it with their energy, with their creativity, and also with donations.”

For more information on the All Souls Procession, this year’s events or tickets, visit its website at allsoulsprocession.org.