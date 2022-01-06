We've now updated this list with more vegan dishes and restaurants via your suggestions. Thanks!
Here's a big freaking list of vegan dishes you can find around Tucson! You don't have to be vegan to enjoy the restaurants on here ... But if you are, I hope you find some new places to put in your restaurant roster.
I'm sure we've missed some gems, so email me at elueders@tucson.com with your recommendations! I hope this inspires you to try something new, or at least tell a friend!
*Editor's note: Some restaurants may appear twice on the list in different categories. We thought it would be easier to search that way ...
Breakfast/brunch
• The Cup: The classic diner inside Hotel Congress serves vegan breakfast tacos, plus a fried tofu sandwich. / website: hotelcongress.com / address: 311 E. Congress St.
• 5 Points Market and Restaurant: This trendy diner lets you substitute vegan sausage for eggs and cheese in many of the dishes, including the Breakfast Salad with butternut squash and roasted poblano peppers. There's also a Forbidden Rice Chilled Pudding with coconut, cashews and pistachios, as well as a smoked beet sandwich for lunch. / website: 5pointstucson.com / address: 756 S. Stone Ave.
• Bubbe’s Fine Bagels: All of Bubbe’s bagels are vegan, with the exception of the cheddar jalapeño. They offer Violife cream cheese spread, which you can get zhuzhed up with green onion and chive, and a variety of fresh veggie toppings. / website: bubbesbagel.com / address: 1101 N. Wilmot Road
• Blue Willow: The homey midtown diner has a menu with items like tofu scrambles and a breakfast burrito. / website: bluewillowtucson.com / address: 2616 N. Campbell Ave.
• Cafe Maggie: If you find yourself missing Bentley’s vegan pancakes anytime soon, check out Cafe Maggie’s fluffy hotcakes on Fourth Avenue. / website: facebook.com/CafeMaggie4thAve / address: 745 N. Fourth Ave.
• Prep & Pastry: Check out the "plant-driven" section of the menu for a chickpea scramble with veggies, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, potatoes and more. There's also the oven-roasted sweet potato hash with corn, bell peppers, spinach and asparagus. / website: prepandpastry.com / addresses: 3073 N. Campbell Ave. and 6450 E. Grant Road
• Urban Fresh: This downtown nook offers tofu breakfast burritos, Irish biscuits in a coconut cream stout gravy, sweet potato pancakes and more from 8-11 a.m. / website: urbanfreshtucson.com / address: 73 E. Pennington St.
Burgers, sandwiches and wraps
• Beaut Burger: All of the "burgers" on this small stand inside the MSA Annex are vegan, made with a mixture of millet, beans, veggies and more. They also do a tasty vegan peanut butter ganache rice krispies treat. / website: beautburger.com / address: 267 S. Avenida del Convento
• LaCo: This downtown hideaway has vegan burgers for lunch with your choice of toppings like avocado, green chiles and onions. Or check out the Quinoa Bowl with braised spinach, roasted veggies, Thai peanut sauce and tofu. They partner with Tallboys to do tofu scrambles for brunch. / website: lacotucson.com / address: 201 N. Court Ave.
• Ermanos Craft Beer and Wine Bar: The kitchen at this Fourth Avenue gastropub spent six months perfecting a brilliantly pink patty made from smoked beets and oats, among other ingredients. / website: ermanosbrew.com / address: 220 N. Fourth Ave.
• Goodness Fresh: Almost anything on the menu at this casual spot can be made vegan by omitting cheese or substituting agave nectar for honey in the acaí bowls. Goodness does several vegan sandwiches, bowls and salads including The Veg sandwich with garlic kale, butternut squash, roasted peppers, hummus and more. / website: goodnessfresh.com / address: 2502 N. Campbell Ave.
• Substance Diner: This revamped Airstream carries 100% vegan versions of your favorite comfort food classics. Nothing hits the spot after a couple beers at MotoSonora than their diner fries! Make a night out of it! / website: substancediner.com / address: 1015 S. Park Ave.
• Urban Fresh: The green chile burger patty is made from tofu, flax, mushrooms and panko, and sports avocado, roasted green chile and more on a sesame seed bun. They've also got a raw seed burger made from sunflower and hemp seeds mixed with nuts and veggies. It's served on a lettuce leaf with tomato and onion. / website: urbanfreshtucson.com / address: 73 E. Pennington St.
Pizza
• 1702: The campus-area pizza and beer joint has vegan pizza dough and Daiya mozzarella available for substitute. They also serve vegan calzones, sandwiches, a hummus plate and more. / website: 1702az.com / address: 1702 E. Speedway
• Fiamme: Vegan and gluten-free options are available at this Neapolitan pizza restaurant, upon request. / website: fiammepizzatucson.com / address: 4706 E. Sunrise Drive
• Falora: Vegan options at this trendy pizza restaurant include the Za Zucca with butternet squash puree, zucchini, garlic, sage and Brazil nuts. The crust itself is vegan, so most items can be made vegan without cheese. / website: falora.com / address: 3000 E. Broadway
• Fresco Pizzeria and Pastaria: Enjoy the Margherita Fresco with garlic, tomatoes and basil, or the Herbivore, with mushroom, onion, bell pepper, olives, tomatoes, zucchini and garlic. / website: frescopizzeria.com / address: 3011 E. Speedway
• Magpie's: You can substitute vegan cheese in any of the pizzas, like the veggie with green bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms and more. / website: magpiespizza.com / addresses: 605 N. Fourth Ave., 6342 N. Oracle Road and 105 S. Houghton Road
• Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink: The vegan pizza at this downtown restaurant is a masterful combination of mushrooms, peppers, eggplant, onions and more, with nutritional yeast optional for $1. / website: reillypizza.com / address: 101 E. Pennington St.
• Renee's: Lot of vegan options, or you can substitute Daiya mozzarella for regular cheese. Try the Vegan Crush with red sauce, vegan pesto, olives, zucchini, artichoke, broccoli and peppers. / website: reneestucson.com / address: 7065 E. Tanque Verde Road
• ZPizza: Get the Berkeley Vegan with Daiya cheese, vegan sausage, mushrooms, zucchini, heirloom tomatoes, red onions and bell peppers. / website: zpizza.com/oro-valley-tap-room / address: 11165 N. La Cañada Drive
Mexican food
• Charrovida: This Mediterranean Mexican fusion spot at Casas Adobes boasts separate grills for meat and plant-based foods. Vegan options are plentiful and clearly marked, like jackfruit carnitas and a vegan plate of bandera enchiladas. website: charrovida.com / address: 7109 N. Oracle Road
• Tumerico: The entire menu at this Fifth Street nook is vegan, and changes every day. You won't miss the cheese, because there's a rich cashew cream on many of the dishes. And the guacamole is awesome. / website: tumerico.com / addresses: 2526 E. Sixth St. and 402 E. Fourth St.
• BK Tacos: There aren't a ton of vegan options besides veggie burritos, but they do have a vegan Sonoran dog upon request. / website: bktacos.com / addresses: 5118 S. 12th Ave. and 2680 N. First Ave.
• Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe: This sunny cafe has a small but mighty vegan section on their menu with options ranging from tacos with nopales or poblano peppers to open-faced sandwiches called molletes. / website: check out their Yelp page or Instagram. / address: 2530 N. First Ave.
• Del Cielo Tamales Restaurant: This new tamale joint is currently in a soft opening phase. Alongside traditional recipes, they offer a full menu of vegan Mexican specialties, from horchata to tacos dorados, tamales to gorditas. / website: check out their Instagram. / address: 3073 N. Campbell Ave.
• Ensenada Street Food: My favorite all-women-owned taco shop uses jamaica in their vegan birria to give extra tang. They also have vegan al pastor and carne asada tacos. / For more information, check out their Instagram. / address: 1602 S. Park Ave.
• El Charro: This classic Tucson restaurant has a vegan menu with tamales, avocado tacos, vegan enchiladas, burros and more. / website: elcharrocafe.com / addresses: 311 N. Court Ave., 7725 N. Oracle Road and 6910 E. Sunrise Drive
• La Indita: Ask for spinach and nuts in the Tarascan tacos, made from handmade corn tortillas and fried up into a half-moon. / website: facebook.com/LaInditaRestaurant / address: 722 N. Stone Ave.
• Nopalinda: This pop-up got major hype on social media for their inventive twists on classic dishes, from al pastor tacos to menudo and barbacoa. While dishes like carne asada nachos might be meat- and dairy-free, they look just as indulgent as the original. / website: check out their Instagram. / For details about ordering and pickup, read their FAQ.
• Penca: Their corn tortillas, beans, rice, nopales, rajas and more are all vegan. Ask your server for options. / website: pencarestaurante.com / 50 E. Broadway
• Tania's 33: This popular west-side restaurant has lots of vegan fillings including lentils, cauliflower, soy chorizo and hibiscus. / website: facebook.com/tanias33 / address: 614 N. Grande Ave.
• Tucson Tamale: Try the vegetable curry tamale or the blue corn and veggie tamale for vegan options. / website: tucsontamale.com / addresses: 7159 E. Tanque Verde Road and 7286 N. Oracle Road
Asian and Indian food
• Raijin Ramen: This isn't necessarily a vegan hotspot, but they do have a vegan ramen made from a soy broth with zucchini, bok choy, seaweed, corn, bean sprouts and more. / website: raijinramentucson.com / address: 2955 E. Speedway
• Bombolé: Two vegan combo plates are on the menu at this downtown lunch spot, with rice, Indian lentils and Honduran cabbage salad. / website: eatbombole.com / 100 N. Stone Ave.
• Gandhi Cuisine of India: This midtown Indian restaurant is known for having several vegan options on its lunch buffet. / website: gandhicuisineofindia.com / address: 150 W. Fort Lowell Road
• Golden House Chinese Fast Food: This casual restaurant on the southeast side devotes a large part of its menu to vegetable and tofu dishes as well as veggie chicken, beef and shrimp substitutes. / website: goldenhousetucson.com / address: 9431 E. 22nd St.
• Govinda's: This midtown spiritual center has vegetarian and vegan options, and does Indian night on Tuesdays. / website: govindasoftucson.com / address: 711 E. Blacklidge Drive
• Guilin: This is the best place to get vegan Chinese food in town. It's known for its vegan renditions of chicken, beef, duck and more. / website: guilintucson.com / address: 4445 E. Broadway
• Karuna's: The entire menu at this Thai restaurant can be adapted for vegan preferences by changing meats to tofu and eliminating the eggs or dairy in the dishes. / website: karunasthaiplate.wordpress.com / 1917 E. Grant Road
• New Delhi Palace: This Indian restaurant has several vegan dishes on the menu, like lentils, potatoes and more. / website: newdelhipalacetucson.com / address: 6751 E. Broadway
• Yoshimatsu: You'll find vegan options all over the menu, with kushi yaki vegetable skewers, noodle dishes, tofu bento boxes and tempura. / website: yoshimatsuaz.com / address: 2741 N. Campbell Ave.
African and Mediterranean food
• Cafe Desta: Ethiopian food naturally has a lot of vegan options, and this downtown restaurant spells them out on a separate section of the menu. You can also get a vegan plate with all seven. / website: destacafe.com / address: 758 S. Stone Ave.
• Pita Jungle: Most of the falafel dishes like the falafel plate, falafel bowl and falafel lettuce wrap are vegan, in addition to many of the dips. / website: pitajungle.com / address: 7090 N. Oracle Road
• Queen Sheba: This Eritrean restaurant has a similar menu to the Ethiopian spots, with options like avocado salad, green spinach and cabbage. / website: queenshebatucson.com / address: 6470 E. 22nd St.
• Zayna Mediterranean: Servers are trained to help customers with vegan items. Many dishes like the house salad or the falafel and cauliflower sandwich can be prepared vegan upon request. The fryer is also vegan-friendly. / website: zaynamediterranean.com / address: 1138 N. Belvedere Ave.
• Zemam's: This Ethiopian restaurant has 10 veggie dishes to put on your injera bread, like shiro chickpeas, red lentils, gomen wat collard greens and more. / website: zemamsrestaurants.com / addresses: 2731 E. Broadway (temporarily closed due to street construction) and 119 E. Speedway
Dessert
• Cashew Cow: You'll be surprised to learn that all of the ice cream at this midtown spot is made from cashew milk. Non-vegan friends will love it too, it's that good. / website: cashewcow.com / address: 16 S. Eastbourne Ave.
• Hub Ice Cream Factory: This downtown ice cream shop has rotating vegan ice cream flavors, as well as sorbet. / website: hubicecream.com / address: 245 E. Congress St.
• La Estrella Bakery: Both the chocolate and glazed doughnuts at this Mexican bakery are vegan. / website: laestrellabakeryincaz.com / addresses: 5266 S. 12th Ave., 120 South Avenida del Convento, and 901 N. Grande Ave.
• Lovin' Spoonfuls: This local vegan spot has an entire pastry case filled with vegan goods, plus various vegan milkshakes. / website: lovinspoonfuls.com / address: 2990 N. Campbell Ave.
Late-night options
• Ermanos Craft Beer and Wine Bar: The late-night menu at this Fourth Avenue gastropub has some vegan options like the roasted beet vegan burger. / website: ermanosbrew.com / address: 220 N. Fourth Ave.
• Fullylove's: After leaving their location on Fourth Avenue and a short stint housed in Prep & Pastry, this absolute gem of a late-night munchies spot has finally settled into their Main Gate Square digs. Their vegan burger is a perfect salve whether after a bender or just a lunch with friends. / website: fullyloves.com / address: 994 E. University Blvd.
• Tallboys: Vegan options are clearly marked at this late-night diner, now merged with LaCo’s iconic patio. While their vegan breakfast scramble and tallboys tots are the only explicitly vegan items, they also offer jackfruit as a substitute across menu items. / website: tallboys.business.site / address: 201 N. Court Ave.
Vegan and vegetarian kitchens
• The Tasteful Kitchen: This vegetarian spot puts an emphasis on non-GMO ingredients and keeping produce in its natural state. / website: thetastefulkitchen.com / the restaurant side is now closed, but catering and meal prep options are available
• Food Conspiracy Co-Op: Check out the hot bar during lunch at this Fourth Avenue grocery store. Lots of vegan options. / website: foodconspiracy.coop / address: 412 N. Fourth Ave.
• Lovin' Spoonfuls: Since 2005, Tucson's most popular vegan restaurant has provided an eclectic menu that caters to people with unique diets. They've got pastas, rice dishes, fried "chicken," burgers and more. / website: lovinspoonfuls.com / address: 2990 N. Campbell Ave.
• The Sweet Savory Kitchen: I’m going gaga over their vegan fried chicken, but they make vegan ice cream too. Get it with a vegan brownie for a sinless sundae. While this kitchen doesn’t have a storefront, you can order using any number of delivery apps or pick up in person. / website: sweettreats.life
• Urban Fresh: Healthy salads and wraps are the name of the game at this downtown lunch spot. Try the raw Rainbow Wrap with sunflower seed pate, avocados, peppers, sunflower shoots and more in a lemon cashew dressing. / website: urbanfreshtucson.com / address: 73 E. Pennington St.
• Waft Kitchen: This former pop-up offers vegan catering and meal prep. For events, choose between an array of tacos or a spin on Southern BBQ. Right now, you can order breakfast burritos, delivered fresh or frozen for your fridge. / website: wafttucson.com