After nine months of hype, the Phoenix-area chain Postino will bring its first Tucson location into the world this Monday. The popular wine bar is holding its soft opening for media and friends today, and will reopen for a "regular day of awesome" on Monday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The stylish new building is just across the street from Culinary Dropout, and will also soon be home to the Denver-based breakfast chain Snooze: an A.M. Eatery. Postino CEO Lauren Bailey said she was interested in Tucson after restaurateur Sam Fox and developer Brian Frakes reached out to her about two years ago. Bailey asked her followers if they were interested in a Tucson location, and received an overwhelming response.
"I posted about it on Facebook and got this crazy response with like a million comments," she said.
The restaurant is going for an eclectic vibe with several styles of seating that are punctuated by vintage pieces like purple couches and an Italian chandelier from the '50s. An entire dining room wall is taken up with letters from vintage signs and the phrase "Wish you were here." But the 4,000-square foot space also has an airy feel, with sliding doors that will remain open during the cooler months.
The restaurant will have the same menu as Postino's other 11 locations, which are spread throughout the Phoenix area as well as Denver and Houston. But the drinks selection put together by Beverage Director Brent Karlicek is unique to Tucson, with Arizona wines and Tucson craft brews in the mix. Postino is known for its generous happy hour deal: all wines by the glass and pitchers of beer are $5 until 5 p.m. every day.
Postino is at 2500 E. Grant Road. Phone: 520-342-0098. It's open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m .to 11 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday 9 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.