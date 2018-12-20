The Culinary Dropout restaurant corridor at Grant and Tucson Boulevard is going to get even more bumping in 2019. The Denver-based brunch joint Snooze: an a.m. Eatery just signed a lease across the street, according to a press release.
The press release from local realtor firm Larsen Baker states that Snooze signed a lease at an upcoming 4,000-square-foot space called Grant Modern, which will be on the southeast corner of Grant and Tucson Boulevard. The redeveloped shopping center is located on the mostly-empty space at 2502 to 2510 E. Grant Road, next to Dante's Fire.
The press release says Snooze will open in the third quarter of 2019. The popular brunch spot has locations across the Phoenix area, and is known for their morning cocktail menu with several different types of bloody Mary's.