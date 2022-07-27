You've probably seen the news already: Klondike discontinued its Choco Taco.

The frozen treat — a waffle cone shaped like a taco shell, filled with ice cream — is being pulled from ice cream trucks and grocery shelves after being invented in 1983.

But have no fear, Tucson. The Old Pueblo is mostly known for other kinds of tacos, but there are at least two spots that sell ice cream tacos. Here's where.

Monsoon Chocolate

The iconic chocolate shop (which also sells five flavors of ice cream in pints and half pints) made their first take on the Choco Taco in 2018. "We wanted to assure you that our version will be sticking around for the foreseeable future," they said on Instagram today.

Their tacos include a sweet corn frozen custard in a waffle cone shell, dipped in 69% dark chocolate and topped with toasted pecans, Maldon salt and corn powder. They're $8 each!

Check out this cute compilation of their taco through the years.

Location: 234 E. 22nd St.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Visit Monsoon Chocolate's website for more information.

Hub Ice Cream

Hub Ice Cream has a long list of rotating ice cream flavors. Beyond a scoop, you can also get popsicles, milkshakes, ice cream sandwiches and, yes, ice cream tacos.

The tacos are filled with all kinds of flavors and dipped in Belgian chocolate. They're $5.50 each!

Location: 245 E. Congress St.

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. Noon to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Visit Hub Ice Cream's website for more information.