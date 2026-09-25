Pima Animal Care Center is holding a grand opening for their new Eastside location on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The fun starts at 10 a.m. at EPAC, 7225 E. Broadway Blvd., just east of Kolb Road.

The event is free and open to the public, and attendees can expect music, giveaways, food trucks, a dunking booth with PACC Director Steve Kozachik, cake for humans and a dog-friendly cake for the pups.

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The festivities will last until to 2 p.m.

To celebrate the grand opening, all adoptions will be free. PACC is also offering gift bags for the first 10 families who adopt a large dog, so it’s the perfect time to find your new best friend.

For more information on the event or the new EPAC location, you can visit their website or instagram.