We probably don't have to tell you this but July 4 festivities are going to be much different this year. Because: wildfires and coronavirus.
The City of Tucson announced on June 23 that it would postpone its annual fireworks display on "A" Mountain to a to-be-determined date citing both the increase in community spread of COVID-19 and concerns for fire danger.
"With the recent large spike in COVID cases and the current administrative order to postpone re-opening our City facilities to August 3, postponing the event at this time is the right decision to ensure that we stay on track slowing the spread and for our planned re-opening,” City Manager Michael Ortega said in a news release. “It is our intent to hold the event sometime in the future, when we can all safely come together, to celebrate coming out of this time of crisis and our return to a new normal for our community.”
A change.org petition started by residents had been circulating on social media asking the city to cancel the fireworks show to prevent fire damage and protect the flora and fauna of "A" Mountain and Tumamoc Hill and discourage mass gatherings due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Town of Oro Valley announced last week it will not be hosting its annual fireworks show on July 4 due to the Bighorn Fire that has been burning in the Catalina Mountains since June 5.
The town said it will postpone the fireworks show to a yet to be determined date, when it is safer.
“The timing for the fireworks just isn’t right. We are thankful for our partner, Golder Ranch Fire District, and all that they do,” said Town Manager Mary Jacobs in a Facebook post. “We understand it may disappointing for our residents, but at this time it’s best to ensure everyone’s safety and keep our resources focused on the fires in the region. As for a make-up date, the Town will find a time later this year when we can all come together as a community and safely celebrate our nation’s birthday.”
The Town of Marana is still planning to host its fireworks show, but will not be hosting any other festivities that are usually part of its Star Spangled Spectacular gathering like live music, food trucks and other entertainment due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
Marana will launch fireworks from the Crossroads at Silverbell District Park at 8:30 p.m. on July 4, but the park and parking lot will be closed to the public for fire safety. People are encouraged to view the show from their homes or Arizona Pavillions.