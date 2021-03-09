Get ready to stuff your bags and totes with goodies, glittering trinkets and vintage finds at these Tucson markets and spring art fairs. This list includes new markets, open-air shopping and virtual art shows.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
"We Are Women Owned" Pop Up Shop
This fun-filled market features local Tucson vendors, handmade and unique items, food, music and more. This will be an outdoor event, located inside HighWire courtyard. Face masks are required, sanitizing and social distancing is required at this event.
Where: HighWire Lounge, 14 S. Arizona Ave.
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 13-14, 11-4 p.m.
Visit Boss Women Unite website for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, March 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook for more information.
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to music at the MSA Annex.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, March 14 and Sunday, April 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Tanque Verde Center Art and Crafts Festival
Shop and visit with craftsman that make artistic iron works, security doors, iron entry doors and wood gates at this outdoor festival.
Where: 7025 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday-Sunday, March 12-14, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit First Impression Ironworks website and Facebook event page for more information.
The Sahuarita Creative Arts Market
This fun-filled event will feature over 45 artists to shop from and some tasty food trucks.
Where: Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 13-14, 10 a.m.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information and updates.
Virtual Sunday with the Silver Sea Sirens
Shop for shiny accessories with Silver Sea Sirens at Silver Sea Jewelry's Facebook Live shopping event. Sunday, March 14 the sirens will feature TusCon things, like science fiction, fantasy and other items.
When: Sundays, 4-6 p.m.
Visit the Silver Sea Jewelry Facebook page for more information.
Artisan Food Fair
Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more. Face masks are required at this event.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, March 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
The Tucson Flea Spring Outdoor Market
Shop for handcrafted arts, vintage pieces and other great finds. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, March 27, 1-6 p.m.
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.
Oro Valley Spring Artisan Market
Shop and listen to live musical performances with some of the finest artisans in fashion, food, homemade goods, painting and visual arts. Plus, a variety of food trucks will be at this event in case you get hungry. Face masks and social distancing is required during this outdoor event.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 27-28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Unite Pop-UP Market
Shop from several local artisans, crafters, home based businesses, food trucks, produce vendors and more at this spring outdoor event. Face masks and social distancing required.
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, April 10, 9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit Boss Women Unite website for more information.
La Encantada Fine Art Market
Visit the La Encantada Fine Art Market and take a peek at 35 local artists presenting metalwork, fine art and live demos in this outdoor event.
Where: La Encantada Mall, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, April 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Bear Canyon Market
Shop with makers, growers, local chefs, craftspeople, artisans and designers. Face masks and social distancing is required at this event.
Where: 8995 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Facebook event page or Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank website for more information.
Outdoor Market at Old Vail Road
Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank will be hosting a outdoor market with artisans, makers, growers, chefs and more. The mission of the Market at Old Vail Road is to support the local Tucson community while raising money and awareness for the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank.
Where: 10060 E. Old Vail Road
When: Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Foothills Sunday Market
Visit the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and a variety of quality Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market Facebook page and website for more information.
Marana Outdoor Market
Cruise over to Marana for a pet-friendly shopping event! Shop for trinkets, oddities, art and food items.
Where: 12100 N. Dove Mountain Blvd.
When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the Marana Outdoor Market Facebook for more information.
Market in Sahuarita
Take a stroll in the open-air and shop with local growers, local chefs, craftspeople, artisans and designers. Face masks and social distancing is required at this event.
Where: 18705 S. I-19 Frontage Road
When: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.