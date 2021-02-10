This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Love is on the Menu with Chef Judith Baigent-King
Join Flying Aprons for a romantic cooking class on Zoom. Chef Judith Baigent-King will guide you through the perfect Valentine’s Day menu. Learn how to make roasted prosciutto wrapped pork/turkey tenderloin with strawberry balsamic sauce, mashed potatoes, spinach, asparagus, roasted red pepper salad and chocolate panna cotta with raspberries.
When: Friday, Feb. 12, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit the Flying Aprons Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Valentine Baby Goat-a-grams with Funny Foot Farm
Give your valentine the love of baby goats instead of the traditional chocolates and flowers this Valentine's Day. Your goat-a-grams will include two baby goats in a stroller, delivered to your home or office for a private 20-minute snuggle session and a V-Day card with your special message.
When: Through the month of February.
Cost: $100
Visit the Tucson Petting Zoo and Funny Foot Farm Facebook event page for more information.
Exploring High Elevation Springs at Saguaro National Park
Hosted by Don Swann and Dan Beckman from Saguaro National Park, this discussion will focus on efforts to learn more about high elevation springs: finding previously undocumented springs and rare plants, assessments, history, and where the water comes from
When: Thursday, Feb. 11, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Sky Island Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air events 😷 and drive-up events 🚗
"The Notebook" at El Toro Flicks Downtown
Watch everyone's favorite romantic movie on Valentine's Day at El Toro Flicks. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Face masks are required any time you are out of your vehicle.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 131 S. Linda Ave. (near the MSA Annex)
When: Sunday, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $21.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Santa Pachita and Lobster Rolls at the Vineyard
Listen to live music from Santa Pachita and enjoy wine and chocolate pairing by the fire at AZ Hops and Vines. Social distancing is required at this event.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and tasty bites
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Live Music at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from Funky Bonz at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required. Reservations are available.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Friday, Feb. 12, 7-10 p.m.
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Drew Cooper at St. Philip's Plaza
Listen to live music on the outside stage at St. Philip's Plaza featuring Drew Cooper.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4250 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Thursday, Feb. 11, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and bites from Union, Reforma or Proof.
Valentine's Succulent Bowl Class
Celebrate Valentine's or Galentine's Day with an outdoor succulent bowl workshop. Social distancing and face masks are required during this event.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 13, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $25, includes a low-bowl, three 4-inch succulents, soil and decorating materials.
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information and to make a reservation.
Brunch in the Plaza
Drive over to the Plaza and watch live DJs at St. Philip's Plaza every Saturday. Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason will be bumping beats and playing their latest music mixes.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
Love Yourself Wine and Yoga at the Vineyard
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with yoga and sangria at AZ Hops and Vines vineyard. Social distancing is required at this event.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Sunday, February 14, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $18, bring your mat
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Free Valentine's Booty and Ab Workout
Join Gains Fitness for a fun workout to celebrate all the love in the air! Goodie bags and valentines will be handed out after the workout to all women and children attending.
Where: Purple Heart Park, 9800 E. Rita Road
When: Friday, Feb. 12, 10-10:45 a.m.
Cost: Free, bring a water and face mask
Visit Gains Fitness Facebook event page for more information.
LoveFest at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from Lil’ Mama Hardy and Friends at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required. Reservations are available.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Saturday, Feb. 13, 7-10 p.m.
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Tiny House of Funk Valentine's Day Tea Dance
Join a fun Valentine event on the open patio with live music, specialty cocktails and dancing at Cafe a la C'Art / Carte Blanche Catering. No reservations required.
Where: Cafe a la C'Art / Carte Blanche Catering, 150 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, Feb. 14, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for Valentine bites and cocktails
Congress Cookout: Valentine Edition
Visit Hotel Congress for awesome music, food specials this Valentine's Day. So, bring your honey, your buddy or just bring yourself and enjoy the cookout.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Feb. 14, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Valentine Donuts and Brews
1912 Brewing and Donut Bar Tucson are bring you some love this Valentine's Day on 1912's new open patio. Enjoy a pint or a curated three-flight of 1912 brews and and cakey bites from the Donut Bar.
Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd., Ste. 105
When: Sunday, Feb. 14, 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the 1912 Brewing Co. Facebook event page for more information.
Jazz Friday At the Cup Cafe
The Tucson Jazz Society and Hotel Congress will feature live music from Jed Paradies, Doug Martin and Thoger Lund this Friday at the Cup Cafe.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
When: Friday, Feb. 12, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations recommended
Poolside Valentine's Day Brunch at The Tuxon
Enjoy live music from DJ Ern Dollaz by the pool for brunch and signature cocktails. This event requires face masks and social distancing.
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
When: Sunday, Feb. 14, 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit The Tuxon Facebook event page for more information.
Goat Yoga at Udall Park
Relax and stretch with quirky goat yoga in the park. Advance registration and face masks are required.
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m.
Cost: $20, bring your own mat
Visit the GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Market at Old Vail Road
Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank will be hosting a outdoor market with artisans, makers, growers, chefs and more. The mission of the Market at Old Vail Road is to support the local Tucson community while raising money and awareness for the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank.
Where: 10060 E. Old Vail Road
When: Friday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank Facebook event page for more information.
Second Sunday Outdoor Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items this outdoor local market.
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook event page for more information.
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to music at the MSA Annex.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Feb. 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping and cocktails
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Valentine's at the Lavender Farm
Relax with the scent of lavender in the air and enjoy hot chocolate, lavender sugar cookies, crafts for kids and more at the lavender farm.
Where: Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
When: Sunday, Feb. 14, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person, ages 12 and under are free
Visit the Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm Facebook event page for more information.
Cars and Coffee: Classic Muscle
Rev up your engines! Take a drive over to Lowe's Home Improvement for a free casual car meet. This month, Obsessions Car Club will feature classic muscle cars. Free coffee will be provided or bring your own.
Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 13, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Cars and Coffee and Obsessions Car Club Facebook event page for more information.
Live Music and Pizza in the Parking Lot
Listen to live music from Johnnie and the Rumblers in the parking lot at Catalina Craft Pizza.
When: Friday, Feb. 12, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free
Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
Mamma Coal at Borderland's Patio Stage
Listen to outdoor tunes from Mamma Coal at one of Tucson's best microbreweries. Social distancing is required at this event.
When: Friday, Feb. 12, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit Mamma Coal and Borderlands Brewing Company Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Online Valentine Baby Yoda Cookie Decorating
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided painting class to decorate cute baby Yoda cookies on Facebook Live. Tipsy Picassos will have prepackaged kits that include four baby Yoda cookies, four heart-shaped cookies and all the icing supplies.
When: The online class happens Saturday, Feb. 13, 5 p.m. Pick up your kit the same day from 11 a.m to noon at St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Drive.
Cost: $35, includes a supply kit and instruction
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Kids Create At-Home is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. You get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted project and a live online demonstration on Zoom too!
Where: Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Saturday, Feb. 13, 1-2 p.m. Pick up your supply kits in advance.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.
Heart Shaped Fruit Arrows
Kids can learn how to make this healthy Valentine's themed snack with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.