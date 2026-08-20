If you're a fan of live theatre, metal music, comedy or improv, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to plan a night out and catch one of the excellent shows taking the stage Aug. 21-23.

‘Hell's Kitchen — The Musical’

Experience the drama, passion, and excitement of this acclaimed musical live on stage.

When: Various times, Aug. 18-23

Where: Centennial Hall, 1052 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Tickets starting at $67

Visit their event page for more information.

Hatebreed at the Rialto Theatre

Get ready to rock out and mosh to the high-energy tunes of one of the most legendary bands in the metalcore scene.

When: 4:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: Tickets starting at $64

Visit their event page for more information.

The Soapbox with Audel Snow

Everyone has a story to tell. Four short and personal stories from special guests inspire Tucson's premier improv comedy from The Soapbox.

When: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E 9th St.

Cost: $9

Visit their event page for more information.

Femme Drop

Relax with beer, wine and snacks, and experience a fantastic all-female stand-up comedy show!

When: 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E 9th Street

Cost: $9

Visit their event page for more information.

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4th Ave. Confessions

Audience members share anonymous confessions from their lives to inspire this improv comedy show!

When: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. 9th Street

Cost: $9

Visit the event page for more information.

Comedy Happy Hour

Spend your Saturday night at the funniest happy hour in town! Sip on your favorite drinks while talented improvisers serve carefully crafted comedy.

When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E 9th Street

Cost: $5

Visit their event page for more information.

Laser Shows at Flandrau

Flandrau is hosting several different music-themed laser shows this weekend. Expect shows paired with the music of AC/DC and Daft Punk.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $20, admission to science exhibits is included

Visit the event page for more information.

Adam Carolla at the Rialto

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: Tickets starting at $54

Visit the event page for more information.