Wondering what to do this weekend? How about catching a musical at Centennial Hall or shopping at Floozy Flea! For those who love to party, you can dance the night away at Gimme Gimme Disco, or, you can check out any of the other 36 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend, Aug. 21-23.

New This Week

‘Hell's Kitchen — The Musical’

Experience the drama, passion, and excitement of this acclaimed musical live on stage.

When: Various times, Aug. 18-23

Where: Centennial Hall, 1052 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Tickets starting at $67

Visit their event page for more information.

Hatebreed at the Rialto Theatre

Get ready to rock out and mosh to the high-energy tunes of one of the most legendary bands in the metalcore scene.

When: 4:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: Tickets starting at $64

Visit their event page for more information.

The Soapbox with Audel Snow

Everyone has a story to tell. Four short and personal stories from special guests inspire Tucson's premier improv comedy from The Soapbox.

When: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E 9th St.

Cost: $9

Visit their event page for more information.

Femme Drop

Relax with beer, wine and snacks, and experience a fantastic all-female stand-up comedy show!

When: 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E 9th Street

Cost: $9

Visit their event page for more information.

Gimme Gimme Disco

Dance the night away to your favorite ‘70s and ‘80s hits at this ABBA inspired disco dance party!

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21

Where: La Rosa, 800 N Country Club Road

Cost: General admission $27

Visit their event page for more information.

Fugly Floozy Flea

Prepare your fugliest outfit and join Floozy Flea for an afternoon of vendors, crafts, games, tattoos, coffee and other treats.

When: 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: The Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

4th Ave. Confessions

Audience members share anonymous confessions from their lives to inspire this improv comedy show!

When: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. 9th Street

Cost: $9

Visit the event page for more information.

Fairytale Tea Party

Trail Dust Town is hosting a tea party featuring fairytale characters, snacks, tea, interactive activities and amusement rides.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Adults $35, kids ages 2-12 $25; kids ages 2 and under enter for $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Annual Polynesian Luau

This fun and family-friendly event will have amazing entertainment, delicious Hawaiian dinner, vendors, information tables, raffles, and door prizes.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: Tucson Woman's Club, 6245 E. Bellevue St.

Cost: Adults $45, kids 6 to 12 $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Comedy Happy Hour

Spend your Saturday night at the funniest happy hour in town! Sip on your favorite drinks while talented improvisers serve carefully crafted comedy.

When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E 9th Street

Cost: $5

Visit their event page for more information.

Old Tucson Summer Night Market

Head to Old Tucson and stroll through the town square where there will be various local artists, live music, crafts, food vendors and more. Entry and parking will be free!

When: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit their event page for more information.

Movie Night with Cats

Head over to Hunter’s Kitten Lounge where you’ll get to snuggle up to some cute cats and enjoy a movie.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: Hunter’s Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway

Cost: $25

Visit their event page for more information.

Laser Shows at Flandrau

Flandrau is hosting several different music-themed laser shows this weekend. Expect shows paired with the music of AC/DC and Daft Punk.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $20, admission to science exhibits is included

Visit the event page for more information.

Adam Carolla at the Rialto

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: Tickets starting at $54

Visit the event page for more information.

Fineline Revisited

Dance the night away to dark wave, new wave, old school industrial, and trad and contemporary goth music.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: The Surly Wench Pub, 424 N 4th Ave

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Emo Nite at Club Congress

Enjoy the emo dance party of your dreams at Club Congress. One dollar from every ticket sold will go toward organizations that focus on initiatives like mental health, poverty and terminal illness.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $21 in advance, $25 day of. This event is for ages 21 and older.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ravensburger Puzzle Race Mini Tournament — Snakes & Lattes

Bring your competitive spirit and pair up with your friends to compete against other teams, and fight for first place! If you love puzzles, you won't want to miss the fun. Your ticket includes a refreshing soda or iced tea for each team member, a shareable treat, and a captivating 500-piece puzzle to take home.

When: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E University Blvd.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer-long events:

$5 Fridays at the Tucson Botanical Gardens

Enjoy $5 admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens every Friday through September 25.

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When: Fridays through Sept. 26

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $5

Visit their event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 29

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids ages 3 to 12.

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 28

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Sabino Canyon Night Crawler

The Sabino Canyon Crawler's night tour returns on Saturdays, now through October 25!

When: 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for children

Visit their event page for more information.

Recurring Events:

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday, guided by instructor, Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

West Side community rides

Join the West Side community on the third Thursday of every month for a fun group ride from Transit Cycles to Dragoon Brewing. The brewery will also be serving $1 pints and Muncheez food truck will be cooking up food.

When: 5:30 p.m. meet up at Transit Cycles and the ride starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Transit Cycles, 267 S. Avenida del Convento Bldg. 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Open Studio at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild

Artists of all levels are invited to bring their supplies and enjoy a relaxed, creative morning in the gallery.

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Friday

Where: SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway

Cost: Donation of $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint & Sip Party

Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Catalina Nights

Experience Catalina State Park after dark with a one-mile, guided hike on the Nature Trail!

When: First and third Fridays of the month

Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N Oracle Road.

Cost: Park entry fee ($10-20)

Visit their event page for more information.

Third Friday Game Nights with Queer Hearth Tucson

Feel free to bring your favorite games, or choose from the collection provided, connect with the community and meet new friends.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. third Fridays of the month

Where: The Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free

Visit their event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, and craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout Aug.

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

When: Various dates in Aug.

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.