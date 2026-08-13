1989 Bakehouse’s new specialty menu in August will give you all the eagle powers and nutrients you need to take down any luchador.

Roselena Trevizo, the owner of 1989 Bakehouse at 745 N. 4th Ave., has truly outdone herself by crafting a special breakfast menu that features treats and lattes inspired by the 2006 cult classic film, Nacho Libre.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the month of August, you can stop by the local bakery to try one of their pastries that take classic Mexican flavors to a whole new level.

To start your morning off with some caffeine, you can choose between the Esqueleto, a corn milk latte topped with silky corn cold foam, the Chancho, a matcha latte with corn milk and corn cold foam, the Nacho Verde, an orange cream soda with a matcha float, and the Encarnacion, a marzipan-flavored latte.

Once you take a sip of the velvety latte, you won’t want that corn out of your face!

If you’re craving something more on the sweet side, the Nacho Libre menu features treats like the Sister Cajeta roll, a giant, fluffy cinnamon roll covered in authentic cajeta, and the Mucha Muchacha, a marzipan cream-stuffed concha.

For those who like a savory breakfast, Trevizo created an elote puff pastry that’s filled with a corn-based pastry cream.

If you’re looking to gain some special eagle powers for your big fight, you can order the Eagle Egg, a chorizo breakfast sandwich.

Since launching last week, the menu has been a hit in town. The bakery posted on their Instagram that the special treats sold out every day last weekend. So, if you’re looking to try it yourself, I’d recommend going in early!

So, put on your best blouse or stretchy pants and head to 1989 Bakehouse for a breakfast that’s made for champions.

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Don’t skip the most important meal of the day!

These two popular Tucson restaurants also recently launched new breakfast menus!

La Frida

7230 E. 22nd St.

Not only can you get amazing enchiladas and flautas here, now you can enjoy pancakes! La Frida has officially brought back their breakfast menu, featuring items like their Fridaquiles, Berry Loved Pancakes and Café de Olla lattes.

Breakfast runs Monday through Saturday from 8-11 a.m. and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sonoran House Sam Hughes

2513 E. Sixth St.

Earlier this month, Sonoran House’s Sam Hughes location announced it would be launching a new breakfast and brunch menu. A few of their new items include a breakfast crunchwrap, a Sonoran scramble and French toast. Don’t worry, mimosas are on the menu too!

Breakfast is served daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.