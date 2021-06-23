This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.
With the updated guidance and the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Pima County remaining low, we've added indoor events back to our weekly list of things to do!
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air and indoor events 😷
Día de San Juan celebration at Mission Garden
Dia de San Juan celebrates the birthday of St. John the Baptist and the coming of the summer rains. There will be two food vendors inside the garden and two food trucks outside the garden. Other festivities include information tables, a gift shop and live DJ. Bring a flashlight to light your path in the garden.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
When: Thursday, June 24, 5:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Mission Garden Facebook event page for more information.
Full Moon Wander
Join a Pima County naturalist and explore some nature under the full moon. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water and a flashlight. This event is for ages 12 and up. Face masks and reservations are required.
Where: Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste
When: Friday, June 25, 7:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $5, registration required
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Free Country Swing Lessons and Food Trucks
Head to Catalina Brewing Company for free country dance lessons and grab a few bites from The Jersey Grill food truck.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin, #120
When: Wednesday, June 23, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring money for food truck bites and frosty brews
Visit the Catalina Brewing Company Facebook page for more information.
Summer Rummage Sale at Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center
Shop and dig through a rummage sale filled with women's clothes, shoes, accessories, books, vintage items, tools and more this weekend.
Where: Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center, 101 W. Sixth St.
When: Saturday-Sunday, June 26-27, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center Facebook event page for more information.
Saturday Tango at Movement Culture
Tango anyone? Learn how to Argentine tango at Movement Culture this Saturday. Each class will start off with solo practice to learn the movements before you join with a dancing partner. Face masks are required and vaccines preferred, but not required.
Where: Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St.
When: Saturday, June 26, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Cost: $7-$15
Visit the Movement Culture Facebook event page for more information.
Stained Glass Painting Workshop
During this workshop you will learn how to draw your own stained glass shapes, mix primary colors and more artistic techniques from The Tucson Type.
Where: Good Things Tucson, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Saturday, June 26, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $35
Visit the Good Things Tucson website for more information.
Late Night Glow Event at The Rock
The Rock and In-Rave are hosting a glow-up party! Bring your friends and watch Tucson performers while enjoying drinks and tons of glowing night life fun!
Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.
When: Friday, June 25, 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $10 per person
Visit The Rock's Facebook event page for more information
Pride on the Plaza at Hotel Congress
Celebrate pride month downtown at Hotel Congress's first-ever "Pride on the Plaza." Enjoy a late night of dancing, DJ beats, cocktail specials and more!
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, June 26, 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $5, ages 21 and up
Visit the Hotel Congress and Tucson Pride Facebook event page for more information.
Crooked Yoga
Stretch and bend for a beer at Crooked Tooth Brewery. Bring your mat!
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, June 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $12, includes a pint of beer
Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewery Facebook event page for more information.
Sunset Lantern Goat Yoga at Udall Park
Stretch out with quirky goat yoga in the soft glow of the lanterns at the park. Remember to bring a water and mat!
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday, June 25, 7 p.m.
Cost: $20, registration required
Visit the GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Spooky Shops Sundays
Shop around for some creepy, gothic and quirky fun stuff. Face masks are required.
Where: Otaku Nation, 2900 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Sunday, June 27, noon to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Spooky Shops Sundays Facebook event page for more information.
Elvis and Marilyn at Little Anthony's Diner
Meet and take photos with Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe impersonators who will be singing and mingling with guests at Little Anthony's Diner.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 26, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Summer Safari Saturday Nights
Take a trip to the zoo during the cooler evenings for some wildlife fun! Enjoy live music, games, wildlife activities, carousel rides, themed nights, food, craft beer, prickly pear margaritas, wine and white claws.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Saturdays through Aug. 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $6.50-$10.50, free for zoo members. Some activities might cost more.
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Whiskey Treats at AZ Hops and Vines
Taste some fine wine and lovely pairings while listening to live music by Whiskey Treats on the wide open patio at AZ Hops and Vines.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
When: Saturday, June 26, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and wine
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Summer Night Market at MSA Annex
The Summer Night Market is back! Shop with local vendors and artists in the cool open air this weekend.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, June 25, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the MSA Annex event page for more information.
Zona Libre at St. Philip's Plaza
Get ready to dance! Zona Libre is performing live on the outdoor stage in St. Philip's Plaza.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Friday, June 25, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Cars and Candy
Take the family out for a fun night of cars, trucks, raffles, Thrifty ice cream, fudge, candies and more!
Where: Candy World, 9136 E. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, June 26, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for sweet treats
Oro Valley Movies on the Lawn
Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free screening of a family-favorite, "Frozen 2."
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive.
When: Saturday, June 26, 7:30 p.m.
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Stop by for cool cars, fun people and great food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers! Social distancing required.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, June 26, 3-8 p.m.
Visit the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.
Baja Caravan at MotoSonora
Listen to a blend of western rock and Latin music on MotoSonora's wide open outdoor patio. Baja Caravan will be performing!
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
When: Saturday, June 26, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and the food truck
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company website for more information.
Celtic Cornhole Tournament
Test your skills at the Celtic Cornhole Tournament fundraiser for the Tucson Celtic Festival Association! Entry is $20 per team, enter the tournament or cheer on your favorite team.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, June 26, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: $20 per team
Visit the Button Brew House Facebook event page for more information.
Caiden Brewer at Dove Mountain Brewing Company
Take a trip over to Marana for classic rock and country music by Caiden Brewer.
Where: Dove Mountain Brewing Company, 12130 N. Dove Mountain Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 26, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations encouraged
Visit Caiden Brewer's Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Cruz River Walk
Take a guided stroll on the Chuck Huckelberry Loop along the flowing Santa Cruz River to discover the effects of water on desert habitats. Face masks and registration required.
Where: Pima County Wheeler Taft Abbett, Sr. Branch Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive
When: Sunday, June 27, 7:30-9 a.m.
Cost: $5, all ages welcome. Online registration required.
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Sculpture Park Exhibition
See 20 large-scale sculptures by local and regional artists as part of the "Rough Terrain" exhibition hosted by SculptureTucson.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Wednesday-Saturday through July 4, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the SculptureTucson website for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Carpool Movie: "The Hangover"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "The Hangover."
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
When: Saturday, June 26, 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 per vehicle
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 221 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Kids 🎈
$3 Ticket Tuesdays at Reid Park Zoo
Enjoy a fun summer day at the zoo and visit the new Flamingo lagoon and prehensile-tailed skink.
When: Tuesdays through the month of June
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $3 on Tuesdays
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Fox Tucson Theatre Midsummer Literacy Event
Watch a theatrical story with your kids that includes literacy, art and tons of fun! During this event Fox Theatre will feature “The Snail and the Whale.”
When: Saturday, June 26, 1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Fox Tucson Theatre website for more information.
Make it! Workshop
Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at this outdoor monthly workshop in the Children's Museum Tucson plaza.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, June 26, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit the Children's Museum Tucson's Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Events 💻📲
The Fineline Revisited on Twitch
Until the Surly Wench reopens enjoy the virtual edition of The Fineline Revisited to dance out those quarantine blues.
When: Saturday, June 26, 10 p.m. to midnight
Cost: Free, watch on Twitch
Visit the Surly Wench Facebook event page for more information.