Cyclovia 2017

Robbie Clark, 9, gives a hula hoop a try while on North Church Avenue and East Congress Street during Cyclovia in downtown Tucson. Clark helped his mother, who was a volunteer for Target, to make sure people were crossing the intersection safely during the event. Cyclovia, meaning the temporary closure of several streets to cars, allows for bicylists, skateboarders, runners, walkers and others to enjoy the day exploring fun activities throughout the route.

Wondering what to do this weekend in the Tucson area? We've got you covered. Some fun events include Cyclovia, a crawfish boil, a plant swap, local markets, lots of kid-friendly fun and SO MUCH MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days so check for the latest info before heading out.

Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) invites more noise from an excited crowd during a rough second half against the Stanford Cardinal at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., March 3, 2022.

Wildcats Basketball watch party

Cheer on the Wildcats during the Sweet 16 game this Thursday! Casino del Sol will play the game on a video wall at Ava Amphitheater. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

When: Doors open at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24

Where: Casino del Sol's Ava Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road 

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments. This week's Discovery Night is space-themed!

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 24

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Head to Cyclovia this weekend!

Miss connecting with your neighbors? Get outside together to walk, roll, bike and playCyclovia opens up car-free, carefree streets to the public 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27Join us

Arts and craft show on Oracle

Shop from more than 40 local artists at this show on the corner of Oracle and Orange Grove roads.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 25-26; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27

Where: Oracle Plaza, 6336 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Monster Jam

Monster Jam is headed to the Tucson Convention Center, featuring monster trucks and motorsport competitions and battles. 

When: Friday-Sunday, March 25-27

Where: Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church St.

Cost: $20 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Artist James Lee painting on a canvas in his booth during the Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting in Oro Valley Marketplace on December 4, 2021.

Oro Valley Spring Festival of the Arts

This two-day outdoor artisan market in Oro Valley features fashion, food, home goods, paintings and visual arts from local artisans. Plus, enjoy music and art demonstrations.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase from local food trucks

Visit the event page for more information.

Crawfish Boil

Head to FireTruck Brewing Company for crawfish from New Orleans. A ticket to the event includes a pound of crawfish, a potato, corn, Andouille sausage and Cajun dirty rice. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Where: FireTruck Brewing Company, 4746 E. Grant Road

Cost: $19.95

Visit the event page for more information.

Be Safe Saturday

The event hosted by Tucson Medical Center shows families how to stay safe and healthy through demonstrations and educational information. There will be free booster seats, bike helmets and child ID finger printing at the event.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 26

Where: Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Wildcat Art

K-12 kids can explore Tucson through the arts with a series of art classes thanks to the University of Arizona College of Fine Arts. Classes focus on the local community through identity and cultural history.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, March 26-April 23. No class April 9

Where: UA Fine Arts Building, 1017 N. Olive Road

Cost: $50 per child for four weeks of classes, scholarships available

Visit the event page for more information.

Spencer Peterson (right), a staff member with the new mobile recreation program "Ready, Set, Rec!," spins a hula-hoop around his waist while waiting for a ribbon cutting to begin to kick-off the new city program in 2021.

Ready, Set, Rec!

Enjoy a day of free activities including coloring, origami, mini golf, gardening, yard games and more. Plus, there will be raffles, music, food trucks and a book drive.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 26

Where: Joaquin Murrieta Park, 1400 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

The Drag Races

AZ Hops and Vines in Sonoita is hosting a drag race that will also feature a food truck, a DJ and the release of the winery's new "Drag Queen," a wine that's said to be dressed up as a beer.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Just For Kids: Alice in Wonderland

Tucson Symphony Orchestra is putting together a kid-friendly interactive show based on "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland." Bring chairs and a blanket to enjoy this outdoor concert!

When: 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Make it! Workshop

Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at this outdoor monthly workshop in the Children's Museum Tucson courtyard.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free admission includes tools, supplies and space in the courtyard. Entry to the museum is not included

Visit the event page for more information.

Linda Mogenreif, left, and Arthur Muzquiz chat over brews. Todd Button is pictured at right at Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin, on Nov. 13, 2018.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a ride back to Button Brew House for food-truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Samurai Night at Yume Japanese Gardens

An interactive samurai show will take place at Yume Japanese Gardens this weekend, performed by California-based group Burai Productions. Attendees will learn about Japanese traditions and experience samurai movements and sword handling. Movie "Uzumasa Limelight" will play afterwards.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $25 for adults, $10 for kids ages 3-15. Advance tickets are required

Visit the event page for more information.

Marina Cornelius, owner of Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, teaches her Cardio Party-o class via Periscope to her students on March 20, 2020. 

Bachata Dance Night

Break out your whites and neons for this Bachata Dance Night: Glow edition! The night starts with bachata classes, followed by social dancing.

When: 9-10 p.m. Saturday, March 26 for bachata classes. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. for social dancing 

Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Horsin' Around 2022

Enjoy a western-themed day at nonprofit Therapeutic Riding of Tucson's (TROT) backyard barbecue and fundraiser featuring a silent auction and dinner.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Where: TROT, 8920 E. Woodland Road

Cost: $30 for kids ages 4-15, $85 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

Archery Expo

Learn about archery at this expo, where you'll get basic archery instruction and will have the chance to meet with vendors who carry archery equipment.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 26

Where: Oro Valley Archery Range, 660 W. Naranja Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Flowers at Green Things Nursery, 3384 E River Road, on April 10, 2020.

Green Things workshop

Craft your own tabletop herb garden through this workshop at Green Things. The class fee includes soil and class instruction. All other materials will be available for purchase.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26

Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road

Cost: $5, call 520-299-9471 to reserve a space

Visit the event page for more information.

Secrets of Citrus

Visit Harlow Gardens to learn about all things citrus in the desert. The discussion will include fertilizing, watering and pests.

When: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Renaissance Festival

Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, now through April 3

Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon 

Cost: General admission is $19 for kids, $29 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

Attend this live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's 1934 fire.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12.50-$25

Visit the event page for more information.

Mimosas, Music and Market 

Check out this market filled with local makers from painters and photographers to jewelry makers and woodcrafters. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 26-27

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy a morning of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 26

Where: Udall Park, northeast of the Udall Pool building, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Cyclovia

Cyclovia will open five miles of car-free city streets connecting Jácome Plaza and South Tucson. Attendees can walk, bike, roll or skate through the car-free streets, all while supporting local businesses and enjoying activity hubs. Local businesses near the route will also be having celebrations and events of their own including Balloon Land, Tucson Bicycle Service, and a clothing swap with Cero.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27

Where: Downtown and South Tucson. See the route here

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Plant swap with Plantney

Britney Spears-themed plant shop Plantney is hosting a plant swap for community members. Bring your plants, pots and any botanical-themed items to trade and swap with fellow plant lovers.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27

Where: On the corner of Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

GLAM in the Garden

Visit with princesses and superheroes at this event at Medella Vina Ranch, featuring Giving A Little Magic Arizona. 

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: $5 donation requested 

Visit the event page for more information.

Jessica P. Pryde holds a physical copy of her new book, "Black Love Matters: Real Talk on Romance, Being Seen and Happily Ever Afters."

Book signing with Jessica P. Pryde

Local author Jessica P. Pryde will be signing copies of her book "Black Love Matters: Real Talk on Romance, Being Seen, and Happily Ever Afters." The book focuses on the Black experience in media, especially in romance novels, while discussing the importance of happily ever afters.

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 27

Where: Dedicated. A Gluten Free Bakery and Coffee Shop, 4500 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, register here

Visit the event page for more information.

Trans Day of Visibility Festival

Southern Arizona Gender Alliance is throwing a Trans Day of Visibility Festival to highlight transgender and gender nonconforming people's accomplishments, beauty and wisdom. The event features music, food, three free workshops, community resource information and more. 

When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, March 27

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Also accepting donations

Visit the event page for more information. 

Breakfast at the lavender farm

Visit the lavender farm in Oracle for breakfast favorites and a lavender mimosa. You'll also get an informative presentation on lavender and you can shop from a lavender-centric pop-up shop.

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, March 27

Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: $35-$43

Visit the event page for more information. 

Pints and poses

Head to Pueblo Vida Brewing Company for an hour-long yoga and beer event. Remember to bring your own mat! This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 27

Where: Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, 115 E. Broadway

Cost: $10, includes a pint of craft beer and a 10% discount on any to-go beer purchased the same day. Tickets are required for this event

Visit the event page for more information. 

Arizona Bridal & Wedding Expo

Getting married? Visit this expo to meet with local vendors to help you plan your big day. 

When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 27

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free with online registration. $10 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat yoga and bingo

Head to El Jefe Cat Lounge this weekend for two cat-centric events, including cat yoga and cat bingo.

When: Cat yoga is 10-11 a.m. Sunday, March 27; cat bingo is 6-7 p.m. Sunday, March 27

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Yoga is $18; bingo is $14. Reservations are required for bingo

Visit the event page for more information.

