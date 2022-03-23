Happy Wednesday, Tucson!
Wondering what to do this weekend in the Tucson area? We've got you covered. Some fun events include Cyclovia, a crawfish boil, a plant swap, local markets, lots of kid-friendly fun and SO MUCH MORE.
Of course, things can change quickly these days so check for the latest info before heading out.
Wildcats Basketball watch party
Cheer on the Wildcats during the Sweet 16 game this Thursday! Casino del Sol will play the game on a video wall at Ava Amphitheater. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
When: Doors open at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24
Where: Casino del Sol's Ava Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments. This week's Discovery Night is space-themed!
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 24
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Head to Cyclovia this weekend! (Sponsored)
Miss connecting with your neighbors? Get outside together to walk, roll, bike and play. Cyclovia opens up car-free, carefree streets to the public 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27. Join us.
Arts and craft show on Oracle
Shop from more than 40 local artists at this show on the corner of Oracle and Orange Grove roads.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 25-26; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: Oracle Plaza, 6336 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Monster Jam
Monster Jam is headed to the Tucson Convention Center, featuring monster trucks and motorsport competitions and battles.
When: Friday-Sunday, March 25-27
Where: Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church St.
Cost: $20 and up
Oro Valley Spring Festival of the Arts
This two-day outdoor artisan market in Oro Valley features fashion, food, home goods, paintings and visual arts from local artisans. Plus, enjoy music and art demonstrations.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase from local food trucks
Crawfish Boil
Head to FireTruck Brewing Company for crawfish from New Orleans. A ticket to the event includes a pound of crawfish, a potato, corn, Andouille sausage and Cajun dirty rice. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: FireTruck Brewing Company, 4746 E. Grant Road
Cost: $19.95
Be Safe Saturday
The event hosted by Tucson Medical Center shows families how to stay safe and healthy through demonstrations and educational information. There will be free booster seats, bike helmets and child ID finger printing at the event.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 26
Where: Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Road
Cost: Free to attend
Wildcat Art
K-12 kids can explore Tucson through the arts with a series of art classes thanks to the University of Arizona College of Fine Arts. Classes focus on the local community through identity and cultural history.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, March 26-April 23. No class April 9
Where: UA Fine Arts Building, 1017 N. Olive Road
Cost: $50 per child for four weeks of classes, scholarships available
Ready, Set, Rec!
Enjoy a day of free activities including coloring, origami, mini golf, gardening, yard games and more. Plus, there will be raffles, music, food trucks and a book drive.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 26
Where: Joaquin Murrieta Park, 1400 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free to attend
The Drag Races
AZ Hops and Vines in Sonoita is hosting a drag race that will also feature a food truck, a DJ and the release of the winery's new "Drag Queen," a wine that's said to be dressed up as a beer.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Just For Kids: Alice in Wonderland
Tucson Symphony Orchestra is putting together a kid-friendly interactive show based on "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland." Bring chairs and a blanket to enjoy this outdoor concert!
When: 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Make it! Workshop
Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at this outdoor monthly workshop in the Children's Museum Tucson courtyard.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free admission includes tools, supplies and space in the courtyard. Entry to the museum is not included
Visit the event page for more information.
Beer + Bikes
This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a ride back to Button Brew House for food-truck bites.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Samurai Night at Yume Japanese Gardens
An interactive samurai show will take place at Yume Japanese Gardens this weekend, performed by California-based group Burai Productions. Attendees will learn about Japanese traditions and experience samurai movements and sword handling. Movie "Uzumasa Limelight" will play afterwards.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $25 for adults, $10 for kids ages 3-15. Advance tickets are required
Bachata Dance Night
Break out your whites and neons for this Bachata Dance Night: Glow edition! The night starts with bachata classes, followed by social dancing.
When: 9-10 p.m. Saturday, March 26 for bachata classes. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. for social dancing
Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $10
Horsin' Around 2022
Enjoy a western-themed day at nonprofit Therapeutic Riding of Tucson's (TROT) backyard barbecue and fundraiser featuring a silent auction and dinner.
When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: TROT, 8920 E. Woodland Road
Cost: $30 for kids ages 4-15, $85 for adults
Archery Expo
Learn about archery at this expo, where you'll get basic archery instruction and will have the chance to meet with vendors who carry archery equipment.
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: Oro Valley Archery Range, 660 W. Naranja Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Green Things workshop
Craft your own tabletop herb garden through this workshop at Green Things. The class fee includes soil and class instruction. All other materials will be available for purchase.
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
Cost: $5, call 520-299-9471 to reserve a space
Secrets of Citrus
Visit Harlow Gardens to learn about all things citrus in the desert. The discussion will include fertilizing, watering and pests.
When: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.
Cost: Free to attend
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, now through April 3
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Cost: General admission is $19 for kids, $29 for adults
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Attend this live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's 1934 fire.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12.50-$25
Mimosas, Music and Market
Check out this market filled with local makers from painters and photographers to jewelry makers and woodcrafters. Plus, enjoy live music!
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 26-27
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Goat yoga
Enjoy a morning of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park.
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: Udall Park, northeast of the Udall Pool building, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Cyclovia
Cyclovia will open five miles of car-free city streets connecting Jácome Plaza and South Tucson. Attendees can walk, bike, roll or skate through the car-free streets, all while supporting local businesses and enjoying activity hubs. Local businesses near the route will also be having celebrations and events of their own including Balloon Land, Tucson Bicycle Service, and a clothing swap with Cero.
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: Downtown and South Tucson. See the route here
Cost: Free to attend
Plant swap with Plantney
Britney Spears-themed plant shop Plantney is hosting a plant swap for community members. Bring your plants, pots and any botanical-themed items to trade and swap with fellow plant lovers.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: On the corner of Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street
Cost: Free to attend
GLAM in the Garden
Visit with princesses and superheroes at this event at Medella Vina Ranch, featuring Giving A Little Magic Arizona.
When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
Cost: $5 donation requested
Book signing with Jessica P. Pryde
Local author Jessica P. Pryde will be signing copies of her book "Black Love Matters: Real Talk on Romance, Being Seen, and Happily Ever Afters." The book focuses on the Black experience in media, especially in romance novels, while discussing the importance of happily ever afters.
When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: Dedicated. A Gluten Free Bakery and Coffee Shop, 4500 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend, register here
Trans Day of Visibility Festival
Southern Arizona Gender Alliance is throwing a Trans Day of Visibility Festival to highlight transgender and gender nonconforming people's accomplishments, beauty and wisdom. The event features music, food, three free workshops, community resource information and more.
When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Also accepting donations
Breakfast at the lavender farm
Visit the lavender farm in Oracle for breakfast favorites and a lavender mimosa. You'll also get an informative presentation on lavender and you can shop from a lavender-centric pop-up shop.
When: 10 a.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
Cost: $35-$43
Pints and poses
Head to Pueblo Vida Brewing Company for an hour-long yoga and beer event. Remember to bring your own mat! This event is for ages 21 and up.
When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, 115 E. Broadway
Cost: $10, includes a pint of craft beer and a 10% discount on any to-go beer purchased the same day. Tickets are required for this event
Arizona Bridal & Wedding Expo
Getting married? Visit this expo to meet with local vendors to help you plan your big day.
When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free with online registration. $10 at the door
Cat yoga and bingo
Head to El Jefe Cat Lounge this weekend for two cat-centric events, including cat yoga and cat bingo.
When: Cat yoga is 10-11 a.m. Sunday, March 27; cat bingo is 6-7 p.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Yoga is $18; bingo is $14. Reservations are required for bingo