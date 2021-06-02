This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in events and movies, open-air events and markets.
Both the City of Tucson and Pima County have dropped their mask mandates, following updated guidance from the CDC, that says fully-vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor settings. Public and private entities may continue to enforce mask wearing on their premises or at their events.
With the updated guidance and the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Pima County remaining in the double or single digits, we're adding indoor events back to our weekly list of things to do!
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air Events 😷
Trivia Night at Caps & Corks
Test your knowledge with indoor/outdoor trivia with Team Trivia of Tucson. The highest scoring teams will win a prize.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
When: Wednesday, June 2, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for frosty brews
Visit the Caps & Cork Facebook event page for more information.
Open Air Cinema at The Loft
The Loft is continuing outdoor screenings at its Open Air Cinema all summer long!
Schedule:
June 2: "Alien"
June 3: "Aliens"
June 4, 7, 10: "Hunt for the Wilderpeople"
June 5, 8: "Monsoon Wedding"
June 6, 9: "The Host"
June 11, 14, 17: "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert"
June 13, 16: "My Own Private Idaho"
June 12, 15: "But I'm a Cheerleader"
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $10, discounts are available.
Check The Loft's Facebook event page and website for more films as they are added throughout the summer.
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, June 3 and Wednesday, June 16 , 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Donuts and Brews
1912 Brewing and Donut Bar Tucson are hosting a tasty event. Enjoy a pint or a curated three-flight of 1912 brews and and three cakey bites from the Donut Bar.
Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd., Suite 105
When: Friday, June 4, 5 p.m.
Cost: Prices vary
Visit the 1912 Brewing Co. Facebook event page for more information.
Free Ice Cream and Fun at Santa Rita Park
Have some fun at the park this weekend. The Ready, Set, Rec van will be there with fun and games for everyone and free ice cream. Parks staff will be on hand to talk about plans to improve Santa Rita Park with the development of a park master plan.
Where: Santa Rita Park, 401 E. 22nd St.
When: Saturday, June 5, 9:30-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information
Tucson Crawfish Fest 2021
Head to the Tucson Crawfish Fest for great food, crawfish racing, jambalaya exhibition, axe throwing trailer, live zydeco music and more Louisiana themed fun.
Where: Famous Sam's on River, 1970 W. River Road
When: Saturday, June 5, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: $20 per person. Reservations required.
Visit the Tucson Crawfish Fest Facebook event page for more information.
Celebración Sahuarita
Join the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and the Town of Sahuarita for a festive, community celebration of Mexican culture, art and cuisine. This event will have paper flowers, picado flags, sugar skull sachets, mask decorating, Frida Kahlo inspired floral headbands, crafts, art, demonstrations, food trucks, live music and folklorico dancing.
Where: Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Hwy
When: Saturday, June 5, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations recommended
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
National Trails Day Nighttime Hike
Bring your flashlight and head out to Catalina State Park to celebrate National Trails Day! This is a family-friendly hike for ages 8 years and up.
Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, June 5, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Reqistration required
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Crooked Yoga
Stretch and bend for a beer at Crooked Tooth Brewery. Bring your mat!
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturdays, June 5, 12, 19 and 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $12, includes a pint of beer
Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewery Facebook event page for more information.
Sunset Lantern Goat Yoga at Udall Park
Stretch out with quirky goat yoga and the soft glow of the lanterns at the park. Remember to bring a water and mat!
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday, June 11, 7 p.m.
Cost: $20, registration required
Visit the GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Cars and Coffee
Rev up your engines! Take a drive over to Lowe's Home Improvement for a free, casual car meet. This month, Obsessions Car Club will feature classic European cars.
Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road
When: Saturday, June 12, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Cars and Coffee and Obsessions Car Club Facebook event page for more information.
Reggae and Wine
Kick back and relax with some live music and wine on the wide open patio at AZ Hops and Vines.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
When: Saturday, June 12, noon to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and wine
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Elvis and Marilyn at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for Saturday night concerts at their outdoor classic car hop. Elvis and Marilyn will be performing!
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturdays, June 12, 19 and 26, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Congress Cookout: Bad News Blues Band
Visit Hotel Congress for awesome music, food specials and a live performance from Bad News Blues Band.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, June 13, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Family Circus Workshop with Tucson Circus Arts
Cruise downtown to the MSA annex for some circus family fun. Tucson Circus Arts will be teaching simple skill sets suited for all ages. Social distancing and masks required.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, June 13, 6 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person
Visit the Tucson Circus Arts Facebook event page for more information.
Badlands at St. Philip's Plaza
Sit back and listen to your favorite country and musical hits at St. Philips Plaza.
When: Thursday, June 17, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Coven Night Market
Shop a quirky evening market and shop oddities and unusual finds.
Where: When + Where Co, 4401 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 19, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the When + Where Co Facebook event page for more information.
The County Line at AZ Hops and Vines
Enjoy fine wine and tasty pairings with some live music on the wide open patio at AZ Hops and Vines.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
When: Saturday, June 19, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and wine
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Summer Night Market at MSA Annex
The Summer Night Market is back! Shop with local vendors and artists in the cool open air this weekend.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, June 25, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the MSA Annex event page for more information.
Zona Libre at St. Philip's Plaza
Get ready to dance! Zona Libre is performing live on the outdoor stage in St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Friday, June 25, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Cars and Candy
Take the family out for a fun night of cars, trucks, raffles, Thriftys ice cream, fudge, candies and more!
Where: Candy World, 9136 E. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, June 26, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for sweet treats
Oro Valley Movies on the Lawn
Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free screening of a family-favorite, "Frozen 2".
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive.
When: Saturday, June 26, 7:30 p.m.
Check out the Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Cruz River Walk
Take a guided stroll on the Chuck Huckelberry Loop along the flowing Santa Cruz River to discover the effects of water on desert habitats. Face masks required.
Where: Pima County Wheeler Taft Abbett, Sr. Branch Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive
When: Sunday, June 27, 7:30-9 a.m.
Cost: $5, all ages welcome
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Sculpture Park Exhibition
See 20 large-scale sculptures by local and regional artists as part of the "Rough Terrain" exhibition hosted by SculptureTucson.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Wednesday-Saturday through July 4, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the SculptureTucson website for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Carpool Movie: "Raya and the Last Dragon"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Raya and the Last Dragon."
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
When: Saturday, June 5, 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 per vehicle
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Kids 🎈
$3 Ticket Tuesdays at Reid Park Zoo
Enjoy a fun summer day at the zoo and visit the new Flamingo lagoon and prehensile-tailed skink.
When: Tuesdays through the month of June
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $3 on Tuesdays
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Kids Create At-Home is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. You get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted project and a live online demonstration on Zoom too!
Where: Pick up kits at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Saturday, June 12, 1-2 p.m. Pick up your supply kits in advance.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.
Discovery Night at The Children's Museum
Are your kids bored? Then head downtown for half-price admission, bilingual programming and extended evening hours at the Children's Museum.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Thursday, June 17, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $4.50 per person
Visit the Children's Museum's website for more information.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Frida Workshop with Tipsy Picassos
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided workshop to create a Frida inspired painting on Facebook Live.
When: Pick-up your kit on Thursday, June 3, at St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave. The painting class happens on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.
Cost: $30 per kit
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Monsoon Mysteries
Learn some fun facts about the monsoon, including how plants and animals respond to the summer storms and this year’s monsoon outlook.
When: Wednesday, June 9, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Tarot
Join this virtual gathering with any tarot or oracle deck of your choice. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the meeting.
When: Friday, June 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.