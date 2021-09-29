This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Santa Cruz River Farmers Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market.
When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market Facebook page for more information.
Tucson Humanities Festival
The 12th annual Tucson Humanities Festival, presented by the University of Arizona's College of Humanities, is set to focus on the theme of storytelling. The festival features author Walter Isaacson as its headliner on Oct. 8 at Centennial Hall.
When: Begins Thursday, Sept. 30, with events through Friday, Nov. 5
Where: Various locations
Cost: Some events are free and will be available to livestream
Visit the UA's website for more information and the full schedule.
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music and food trucks.
When: Fridays, Oct. 1 and 15, 4-8 p.m.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's
Visit Apple Annie's and grab some pumpkins and sunflowers, hop on hayrides or visit the corn maze!
When: Corn maze is open daily, now through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox
Cost: Corn maze is $8 for ages 12 and up. See other pricing on the website
Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.
Trail Dust Town’s 60th Anniversary Celebration
Visit Trail Dust Town for a fun celebration including a petting zoo, food, drinks, shows, rides and tasty food.
When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend, select rides and shows available for purchase
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival has a new location this year. Check out new outdoor activities and festive fall bites. Kids can experience train rides, a jumping pillow, a super swing, a petting zoo, mini tractors, a super slide, a pumpkin and apple cannon, a zip line and pony rides. Don't miss the corn maze as you stomp through the 50-acre pumpkin patch for that perfect pumpkin.
When: Opening day is Saturday, Oct. 2. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 14950 N. Trico Road
Cost: $15-$17 per person, ages 2 and under get in for free. Pumpkins are priced at 50 cents per pound.
For more information about Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival, visit their website.
Pride on the Plaza
Visit Hotel Congress for Pride on the Plaza, which includes dancing, drag, music and more. A portion of the proceeds go toward Tucson Pride.
When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $5 at the door, this event is 21+
Succulent bowl workshop
Learn how to create a succulent bowl arrangement at this workshop.
When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 10-11 a.m.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
Cost: $5, which covers soil. Bring your own low bowl or purchase a pot at Green Things. Succulents will be available for purchase. Call 299-9471 to register
Cars and coffee at Top Golf
Visit a free casual car meet with free coffee and free golf for attendees from 8-10 a.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event.
When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 7-9 a.m.
Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.
Visit the Topgolf Facebook event page for more information.
Live music at the lake
Enjoy live music at Sahuarita Lake Park on the first Saturday of each month. This month, County Line will be performing. Be sure to bring your own chairs and blankets.
When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 5-7:30 p.m.
Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation event page for more information.
Costume sale at Valley of the Moon Tucson
Visit Valley of the Moon for a costume yard sale at 7 a.m. and mask-making at 3 p.m. Dig and shop for a wide variety of donated character costumes.
When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 7 a.m. to noon; and 3-5 p.m.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: Donations are welcome
Cat trivia night
If you think you know everything about cats, test your knowledge at this cat-themed trivia night... surrounded by kitties!
When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 7-8 p.m.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $12, event is 18+
Visit the lounge's website for more information.
Oro Valley Fall Artisan Market
Visit a two-day outdoor artisan market in Oro Valley. This event features artisans in fashion, food, home goods, paintings, visual arts, pop-up music performances and food trucks.
When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for ore information.
Sophia Rankin at MotoSonora
Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the wide open outdoor patio. Sophia Rankin will be performing!
When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 6-8 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free, but bring money for brews and bites
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company website for more information.
Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights
Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the new outdoor bar under the stars.
When: Saturdays, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and surrounded by peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
East Side Vintage Outdoor Market
Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market.
When: Sunday, Oct. 3, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 8740 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the East Side Vintage Market Facebook page for more information.
Antique Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch
Drive over to the ranch and shop with antique vendors.
When: Sunday, Oct. 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Music under the stars
Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting an outdoor concert with music director and conductor László Veres. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, your family and friends, and listen to beautiful music under the stars.
When: Sunday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m.
Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park
Cost: Free
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music.
When: Thursdays, Oct. 7 and 21, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: Admission is free. Reservations are recommended. This event is 21+
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Patagonia Fall Festival
Visit a colorful festival with small businesses, wineries and regional experiences from Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin. This event will feature 100 artisans, food vendors, exhibitors, live music, entertainment and picnic fun.
Where: 325 McKeown Ave., Patagonia
When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event website for more information.
Haunted Hayrides at Steam Pump Ranch
Ready for a haunted journey? Watch and listen to local history and stories as the dead come to life right before your eyes on this spooky ride.
When: Saturdays, Oct. 9, 16 and 23, 7-9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 30, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $5, tickets must be purchased ahead of time
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
When: Sunday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook event page for more information.
Lady Haha Open Mic
Get some laughs in at this comedy open mic event for women and the LGBTQ+ community.
When: Wednesdays, Oct. 13 and 27, 7 p.m. sign up, 8 p.m. open mic
Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit Lady Haha on Instagram for more information.
Disney on Ice
This fall, Disney on Ice will feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse, plus your favorite characters from Moana, Coco, Aladdin and more.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 14-17, varying times
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: $20-$90
Visit Ticketmaster for more information.
Oro Valley concert series: Bouncing Czechs
The Town of Oro Valley and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance have partnered to bring locals live music. So, bring your chairs and get ready for traditional polkas, waltzes, accordions, trumpets, saxophones, tubas and drums.
When: Thursday, Oct. 14, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free
Movie in the park with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Catch a freebie screening of "The Addams Family" on an outdoor screen. No registration required.
When: Friday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
Cost: Free
Tucson Classics Car Show
Enjoy a day outdoors, walking by more than 400 classic cars. Plus, there will be a raffle for a 2021 Corvette Stingray or $50,000 cash.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: The Gregory School, 3231 N. Craycroft Road
Cost: Raffle tickets are $10 each
Visit the show's website for more information.
Oktoberfest at AZ Hops and Vines
Celebrate Oktoberfest with beer, brats, wine and live music.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines event page for more information.
MuralFest at Hotel McCoy
Visit Hotel McCoy for live mural painting, food trucks, cupcakes, live music, dive-in movies, drinks specials and more.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 4-9 p.m.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
Cost: Free to attend
Witch and Stitch craft circle
Join Ninth House for an open hour to work on projects such as embroidery projects, cross stitch, needlepoint, knitting, fiber or textile art. This is a casual craft circle, not a workshop — materials won't be supplied.
When: Sunday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free
Visit The Ninth House's Facebook event page for more information.
Boo at Reid Park Zoo
Boo at the Zoo will feature the pirates, superheroes, princesses, and wizards inspired by your favorite movies and books. Check out a fire-breathing dragon, Pirate’s Cove, Western Skeletown, Outer Limits zone, Harry Potterville, Bug Town, trick-or-treating, a hay maze, a pumpkin patch, games and more.
When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-24, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $11, children under 2 years old get in for free
GLOW!
Experience glowing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along 10 acres of lighted, high-desert trails. Wear a glowing costume and be part of the celebration.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 7-11 p.m.
Where: 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle
Cost: $60 per vehicle
Halloween in the wild
Join International Wildlife Museum for creepy crafts, ghoulish games and treats! There will also be a haunted house for brave little monsters and trick-or-treating. Remember to wear your costume and bring your sack for candy.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 5-7 p.m.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
Cost: $5-$10, ages 3 and under can enter for free
Moonlit Mariachi presents "Ofrendas"
Criuse downtown for a Dia de los Muertos event with music and dancing under the moonlight.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
Where: 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: $15 advance, $20 at the door
Visit the MSA Annex event page for more information.
Pups on the Patio Dogtoberfest
Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden and The Tucson Dog Magazine are throwing a paw-some event! Check out an adopt-a-thon, rescues, shelters, contests, prizes, vendors, booths, a doggo parade, a pup costume contest and more fun activities.
When: Sunday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
Cost: Free
Life Under The Oaks Lavender Witch Festival
Celebrate fall at the lavender farm with mini witch hats, pointy shoes, clay pumpkins and broom workshops. The farm will also have lavender wands, lavender corn husk dolls and more goodies available for purchase.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-5:30 p.m.
Where: 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
Cost: $15 per person, ages 12 and under enter for free
Visit the website for more information.
Spooktacular
Spooktacular will have trunk-or-treating, games, crafts, pumpkins, food trucks, a DJ and more!
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m.
Where: 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita
Cost: Free
Hallowine and Mariachi
Celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos at the vineyard. At this event, enjoy bites from La Indita, mariachi music, face paintings, a costume contest and wine.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines event page for more information.
Howl-oween Spooky Mongrel and Hound Celebration
Do you have a furry kid at home that wants to go trick-or-treating? Well, strap on their costume and cruise over to the Howl-oween Spooky Mongrel and Hound Celebration. This fur-tastic doggo event will have a wag-o-ween costume contest, treats, prizes and a fun pooch parade.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza Market, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook event page for more information.
Dia de los Muertos festival
This event will feature vendors, two folklorico performances and mariachi music. The event is hosted by Guadalajara Grill.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 1-7 p.m.
Where: 750 N. Kolb Road
Trick-or-treat on Congress
Trick-or-treat at the businesses along Congress Street, plus shop local pop-up shops at Fit Studio.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-5 p.m.
Where: 245 E. Congress St.
Cost: Downtown meter parking is free, garages have a fee
Visit Fit Studio's Instagram for more information.
Rollin' Haunt
Join Tucson Parks and Recreation for a drive-thru haunted event filled with Halloween treats, fun costumes, characters and photo opportunities. Families are encouraged to decorate their cars to add to the Halloween spirit. All children present in the vehicles will received a candy bag with contactless pick-up as they exit the event. Participants must remain in their vehicles at all times during this event.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Tucson Parks and Recreation's event page for more information.
Tales of the dead walking tour
Hosted by Presidio San Agustín del Tucsón, take this tour with an archaeologist through the Court Street Cemetery, where about 8,000 people were buried between 1875 and 1909. Pre-registration for this event is required.
When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $15 for members, $20 for non-members
Visit Presidio's website for more information.