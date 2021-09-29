Pumpkin Patch

Matthew Botello, 6, raises his pumpkin above his head as he announces he has found his pumpkin of choice while visiting the Marana Pumpkin patch with his family, on Oct. 24, 2019. 

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

Andreas Anderson, right, community foods coordinator, takes an order from a customer during the Santa Cruz River Drive-up Farmers Market.

Santa Cruz River Farmers Drive-thru Market

Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market.

When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping

Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market Facebook page for more information.

Tucson Humanities Festival

The 12th annual Tucson Humanities Festival, presented by the University of Arizona's College of Humanities, is set to focus on the theme of storytelling. The festival features author Walter Isaacson as its headliner on Oct. 8 at Centennial Hall.

When: Begins Thursday, Sept. 30, with events through Friday, Nov. 5

Where: Various locations

Cost: Some events are free and will be available to livestream 

Visit the UA's website for more information and the full schedule.

Visit Tucson Meet Yourself in downtown Tucson on Oct. 8-10 for three days of music, dance, folk arts and food from Tucson's many cultures. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.

Reconnect. Because culture and community are resilient.

Find more info about the event here!

Picture Rocks Food Fest

Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music and food trucks.

When: Fridays, Oct. 1 and 15, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites

Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.

Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's

Visit Apple Annie's and grab some pumpkins and sunflowers, hop on hayrides or visit the corn maze! 

When: Corn maze is open daily, now through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox

Cost: Corn maze is $8 for ages 12 and up. See other pricing on the website

Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.

Trail Dust Town on Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, December 9, 2020.

Trail Dust Town’s 60th Anniversary Celebration

Visit Trail Dust Town for a fun celebration including a petting zoo, food, drinks, shows, rides and tasty food.

When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, select rides and shows available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival

Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival has a new location this year. Check out new outdoor activities and festive fall bites. Kids can experience train rides, a jumping pillow, a super swing, a petting zoo, mini tractors, a super slide, a pumpkin and apple cannon, a zip line and pony rides. Don't miss the corn maze as you stomp through the 50-acre pumpkin patch for that perfect pumpkin. 

When: Opening day is Saturday, Oct. 2. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $15-$17 per person, ages 2 and under get in for free. Pumpkins are priced at 50 cents per pound.

For more information about Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival, visit their website.

Pride on the Plaza

Visit Hotel Congress for Pride on the Plaza, which includes dancing, drag, music and more. A portion of the proceeds go toward Tucson Pride.

When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $5 at the door, this event is 21+

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Succulent bowl workshop

Learn how to create a succulent bowl arrangement at this workshop.

When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 10-11 a.m.

Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road

Cost: $5, which covers soil. Bring your own low bowl or purchase a pot at Green Things. Succulents will be available for purchase. Call 299-9471 to register

Visit the Facebook event page for more information. 

Cars and coffee at Top Golf

Visit a free casual car meet with free coffee and free golf for attendees from 8-10 a.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event.

When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 7-9 a.m.

Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.

Visit the Topgolf Facebook event page for more information.

Live music at the lake

Enjoy live music at Sahuarita Lake Park on the first Saturday of each month. This month, County Line will be performing. Be sure to bring your own chairs and blankets.

When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.

Cost: Free

Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation event page for more information.

Costume sale at Valley of the Moon Tucson

Visit Valley of the Moon for a costume yard sale at 7 a.m. and mask-making at 3 p.m. Dig and shop for a wide variety of donated character costumes.

When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 7 a.m. to noon; and 3-5 p.m.

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: Donations are welcome

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Cat trivia night

If you think you know everything about cats, test your knowledge at this cat-themed trivia night... surrounded by kitties!

When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 7-8 p.m.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $12, event is 18+

Visit the lounge's website for more information.

Oro Valley Fall Artisan Market

Visit a two-day outdoor artisan market in Oro Valley. This event features artisans in fashion, food, home goods, paintings, visual arts, pop-up music performances and food trucks.

When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for ore information.

Sophia Rankin at MotoSonora

Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the wide open outdoor patio. Sophia Rankin will be performing!

When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 6-8 p.m.

Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free, but bring money for brews and bites

Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company website for more information.

Members of the crowd get up and dance to the live music outdoors on the patio at St. Philip’s Plaza in April 2021.

Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights

Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the new outdoor bar under the stars.

When: Saturdays, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and surrounded by peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.

East Side Vintage Outdoor Market

Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market.

When: Sunday, Oct. 3, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 8740 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the East Side Vintage Market Facebook page for more information. 

Antique Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch

Drive over to the ranch and shop with antique vendors. 

When: Sunday, Oct. 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.

Music under the stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting an outdoor concert with music director and conductor László Veres. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, your family and friends, and listen to beautiful music under the stars.

When: Sunday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m.

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Lookout Tucson Concert Series

The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music.

When: Thursdays, Oct. 7 and 21, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: Admission is free. Reservations are recommended. This event is 21+

Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information. 

Patagonia Fall Festival

Visit a colorful festival with small businesses, wineries and regional experiences from Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin. This event will feature 100 artisans, food vendors, exhibitors, live music, entertainment and picnic fun.

Where: 325 McKeown Ave., Patagonia

When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event website for more information.

Haunted Hayrides at Steam Pump Ranch

Ready for a haunted journey? Watch and listen to local history and stories as the dead come to life right before your eyes on this spooky ride.

When: Saturdays, Oct. 9, 16 and 23, 7-9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 30, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $5, tickets must be purchased ahead of time

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Sunday Vintage Market

Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.

When: Sunday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop

Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook event page for more information.

Lady Haha Open Mic

Get some laughs in at this comedy open mic event for women and the LGBTQ+ community. 

When: Wednesdays, Oct. 13 and 27, 7 p.m. sign up, 8 p.m. open mic

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit Lady Haha on Instagram for more information.

Disney on Ice

This fall, Disney on Ice will feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse, plus your favorite characters from Moana, Coco, Aladdin and more.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 14-17, varying times

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $20-$90

Visit Ticketmaster for more information.

Oro Valley concert series: Bouncing Czechs

The Town of Oro Valley and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance have partnered to bring locals live music. So, bring your chairs and get ready for traditional polkas, waltzes, accordions, trumpets, saxophones, tubas and drums. 

When: Thursday, Oct. 14, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie in the park with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation 

Catch a freebie screening of "The Addams Family" on an outdoor screen. No registration required.

When: Friday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information. 

A modified Chevy at the 11th Tucson Classics Car Show at the Gregory School, 3231 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, on Oct. 21, 2017.

Tucson Classics Car Show

Enjoy a day outdoors, walking by more than 400 classic cars. Plus, there will be a raffle for a 2021 Corvette Stingray or $50,000 cash.

When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: The Gregory School, 3231 N. Craycroft Road

Cost: Raffle tickets are $10 each

Visit the show's website for more information.

Oktoberfest at AZ Hops and Vines

Celebrate Oktoberfest with beer, brats, wine and live music.

When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita

Visit the AZ Hops and Vines event page for more information.

MuralFest at Hotel McCoy

Visit Hotel McCoy for live mural painting, food trucks, cupcakes, live music, dive-in movies, drinks specials and more.

When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 4-9 p.m.

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Witch and Stitch craft circle

Join Ninth House for an open hour to work on projects such as embroidery projects, cross stitch, needlepoint, knitting, fiber or textile art. This is a casual craft circle, not a workshop — materials won't be supplied.

When: Sunday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free

Visit The Ninth House's Facebook event page for more information. 

Boo at Reid Park Zoo

Boo at the Zoo will feature the pirates, superheroes, princesses, and wizards inspired by your favorite movies and books. Check out a fire-breathing dragon, Pirate’s Cove, Western Skeletown, Outer Limits zone, Harry Potterville, Bug Town, trick-or-treating, a hay maze, a pumpkin patch, games and more.

When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-24, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

Cost: $11, children under 2 years old get in for free

Visit the event page for more information. 

Drew Kirk smiles as he basks in blacklight-glowing face paint during the GLOW! Festival at the Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, on Sept. 9, 2017, in Oracle, Ariz. 

GLOW!

Experience glowing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along 10 acres of lighted, high-desert trails. Wear a glowing costume and be part of the celebration. 

When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 7-11 p.m.

Where: 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle

Cost: $60 per vehicle

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween in the wild

Join International Wildlife Museum for creepy crafts, ghoulish games and treats! There will also be a haunted house for brave little monsters and trick-or-treating. Remember to wear your costume and bring your sack for candy.

When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 5-7 p.m.

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $5-$10, ages 3 and under can enter for free

Visit the event page for more information.

Moonlit Mariachi presents "Ofrendas"

Criuse downtown for a Dia de los Muertos event with music and dancing under the moonlight.

When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

Where: 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $15 advance, $20 at the door

Visit the MSA Annex event page for more information.

Pups on the Patio Dogtoberfest

Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden and The Tucson Dog Magazine are throwing a paw-some event! Check out an adopt-a-thon, rescues, shelters, contests, prizes, vendors, booths, a doggo parade, a pup costume contest and more fun activities.

When: Sunday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Carolyn Blair, owner of Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, pulling weeds out from lavender bushes and prepping the field of lavender just weeks before blooming season, at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle, Ariz., on May 7, 2021. Lauren Salgado / for the Arizona Daily Star

Life Under The Oaks Lavender Witch Festival

Celebrate fall at the lavender farm with mini witch hats, pointy shoes, clay pumpkins and broom workshops. The farm will also have lavender wands, lavender corn husk dolls and more goodies available for purchase.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-5:30 p.m.

Where: 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: $15 per person, ages 12 and under enter for free

Visit the website for more information.

Spooktacular

Spooktacular will have trunk-or-treating, games, crafts, pumpkins, food trucks, a DJ and more! 

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m.

Where: 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information. 

Hallowine and Mariachi

Celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos at the vineyard. At this event, enjoy bites from La Indita, mariachi music, face paintings, a costume contest and wine.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita

Visit the AZ Hops and Vines event page for more information.

Howl-oween Spooky Mongrel and Hound Celebration

Do you have a furry kid at home that wants to go trick-or-treating? Well, strap on their costume and cruise over to the Howl-oween Spooky Mongrel and Hound Celebration. This fur-tastic doggo event will have a wag-o-ween costume contest, treats, prizes and a fun pooch parade.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza Market, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook event page for more information. 

Dia de los Muertos festival

This event will feature vendors, two folklorico performances and mariachi music. The event is hosted by Guadalajara Grill.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 1-7 p.m.

Where: 750 N. Kolb Road

Visit the Facebook event page for more information. 

Trick-or-treat on Congress

Trick-or-treat at the businesses along Congress Street, plus shop local pop-up shops at Fit Studio.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-5 p.m.

Where: 245 E. Congress St.

Cost: Downtown meter parking is free, garages have a fee

Visit Fit Studio's Instagram for more information.

Rollin' Haunt

Join Tucson Parks and Recreation for a drive-thru haunted event filled with Halloween treats, fun costumes, characters and photo opportunities. Families are encouraged to decorate their cars to add to the Halloween spirit. All children present in the vehicles will received a candy bag with contactless pick-up as they exit the event. Participants must remain in their vehicles at all times during this event.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit Tucson Parks and Recreation's event page for more information.

Tales of the dead walking tour

Hosted by Presidio San Agustín del Tucsón, take this tour with an archaeologist through the Court Street Cemetery, where about 8,000 people were buried between 1875 and 1909. Pre-registration for this event is required.

When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $15 for members, $20 for non-members

Visit Presidio's website for more information.

