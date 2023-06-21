Stargazing, markets, movies, a plant swap — I don't know about you, but I'm having a tough time deciding which events I want to attend this weekend because there are SO. MANY.
You can also catch a slew of Pride events, the annual Día de San Juan Fiesta, a free family-friendly pool party, late-night rollerskating, a creosote workshop .. and MORE. Of course, things can change quickly these days so check for the latest info before heading out!
Bread & Brews
Beyond Bread is collaborating with Tucson Hop Shop to celebrate 25 years in Tucson. The two are hosting a six-course beer pairing event with live music.
When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22
Where: Beyond Bread, 3026 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $29
Visit the event page for more information.
Solutions Focused Community Book Club
Journalist Caitlin Schmidt is teaming up with Tucson Tome Gnome and the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona for a solutions-focused community book club centered around "I Never Thought of It That Way" by Monica Guzman. "This book club aims to bring together interested community members from all walks of life to bond over a shared desire to make our community better for all," organizers say.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 22
Where: Community Foundation Campus, 5049 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend. RSVP online.
Visit the event page for more information.
The Emo Night Tour
Transport back to 2008 at The Emo Night Tour, spinning hits from Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco and more of who you loved from the Warped Tour days.
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22
Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.
Cost: $15. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Allonna Dee's Drag Queen Spelling Bee
Participate in a spelling bee against drag queens, spelling words that were submitted by audience members. The event benefits local nonprofit Tucson Pride.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10. This event is for ages 18 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Lavender Wreath Workshop
Lavender is officially blooming at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle! Create a long-lasting lavender wreath during this workshop.
When: Thursday-Sunday, June 22-25. Availability at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. depending on the day.
Where: Life Under the Oaks Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
Cost: $45
Visit the event page for more information.
Chocolate Factory Tour
If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to learn how the chocolate is made.
When: Various times and dates through June
Where: Monsoon Chocolate, 234 E. 22nd St.
Cost: $20
Visit the event page for more information.
Gardening Hour
Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.
When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Loft Kids Fest
Loft Kids Fest is back for another summer of family-friendly movies. The festival kicks off with an outdoor screening of "Looney Tunes" on June 23. Then, every Saturday and Sunday morning from June 24 through July 16, free movie screenings will take place indoors at The Loft with pre-show entertainment from local toy shop Mildred & Dildred.
When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 23 for the outdoor screening of "Looney Tunes." On other days, doors open at 9:15 a.m. for pre-show activities and movies begin at 10 a.m. weekends June 24-July 16.
Where: Kickoff event is at Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Other screenings are at The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
4th Ave. Flea Market
The folks behind the popular biannual Made In Tucson market are hosting their first summer night market! This market will be a scaled-down version of the market you know and love, this time featuring 40 vendors.
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, June 23
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition, 311 E. Seventh St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Club Pride
Local group Queer AF is hosting a Pride party at Hotel Congress, set to feature a lineup of music and entertainment.
When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 23
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Second Chance Prom
Otaku Nation is hosting Second Chance Prom, complete with a dance floor and a DJ, punch, snacks and a photo area. The event is set to benefit The Trevor Project.
When: 8:30 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 23
Where: Otaku Nation, 2900 E. Broadway
Cost: $5
Visit the event page for more information.
Stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association
Go stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association! Several telescopes will be set up.
When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 23
Where: Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail
Cost: Free to attend, park entrance fee may apply
Visit the event page for more information.
Community Book Sale
Check out this community book sale hosted by Friends of the Pima County Public Library, where you'll find banned books.
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday-Monday, June 23-26
Where: Friends of the Pima County Public Library, 2230 N. Country Club Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for books
Visit the event page for more information.
Free Film Fridays
Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy! This Friday's movie is "Selena."
When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.
Visit the event page for more information.
'90s Dance Party at Surly Wench
Surly Wench Pub is hosting a '90s-themed dance party. Dress in your best '90s attire or in a "Cool World" theme!
When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, June 23
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Flow for the Soul with Flam Chen
Flam Chen is hosting a flow night where you can join performers and friends for skill-building with juggling, stilts and more.
When: 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, June 23
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: $10 suggested donation
Visit the event page for more information.
Fire Show at Sky Bar
The Cirque Roots Fire Troupe puts on a 20-minute fire show every fourth Friday, right outside of Sky Bar.
When: 8:15-8:45 p.m. Friday, June 23
Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Visit the event page for more information.
Chillin at the Chul
Tohono Chul's summer series Chillin at the Chul is back for another year! Check out music, spirits and bites. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.
When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Trivia at the Short Rest Tavern
Fridays are for trivia at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets. This Friday's theme is Pokémon.
When: 7 p.m. Fridays
Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. Tables are first come, first served.
Visit the event page for more information.
El Día de San Juan Fiesta
El Día de San Juan Fiesta is held each year on June 24 to celebrate the coming summer rains. The celebration, organized by the Menlo Park Neighborhood Association, includes blessings, food and entertainment.
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Queer & Strange: An Odd Pride Market
Curiosity shop The Heathenry is collaborating with witchy shop Monsoon Mystics to put together an LGBTQ+ market. You'll find paper goods, jewelry, bath bombs, candles and more.
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: The Heathenry, 657 W. St Marys Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Poolooza
Tucson Parks and Rec is hosting a free pool party this weekend where you'll find food, music, inflatables and games through the Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program.
When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Court
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Taste the Rainbow Pride Party
Catch a Pride party at Hotel Congress this Saturday, set to feature drag performances, go-go dancers and drink specials.
When: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Safari Nights
Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 12
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14
Visit the event page for more information.
Cool Summer Nights
Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. $24.95 for Arizona residents.
Visit the event page for more information.
Night Wings at the Pima Air & Space Museum
Catch the sun setting over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's summer Night Wings event. There will be kids' activities, community booths and scavenger hunts.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, June 24, July 8, July 29
Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road
Cost: $10 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Saturday Night at the Presidio
The Presidio Museum is staying open late! Enjoy cocktails, tapas and charcuterie in the new on-site Dandelion Cafe, plus listen to live guitar music on the patio. The museum will also host two lantern tours throughout the night.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: Free admission to the museum with a purchase at The Dandelion Cafe.
Visit the event page for more information.
Jello-O Wrestling Extravaganza
The Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation is bringing back its Jell-O wrestling event for its 33rd year.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: $25 in advance, $30 day of. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Retro Game Show Night
Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy that pays homage to old TV game shows with a funky twist, returns this weekend. The upcoming game show is "The Wheel of Misfortune."
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $17.51. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Pop-up at Di Luna Candles
Local candlemaker Di Luna Candles recently opened a brick-and-mortar in midtown, home to candles and other gift items. This Saturday, you can shop from Di Luna in addition to five other makers selling baked goods, bookish gifts, crystals, ritual tools and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Di Luna Candles, 3061 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado
Las Mujeres Verdes are best known for their monthly markets at the Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm. Those markets are on hold for the summer, but organizers will be back with a smaller indoor mercado this June. Find more than a dozen vendors selling food, jewelry, pressed flowers and more.
When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Move Cycle Studio, 148 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Science at Sunset Series: Big Mirrors, Big Aspirations
Flandrau's new summer series features a lecture, stargazing, a planetarium show and admission to the exhibits throughout the museum.
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $20 for all the activities, or $5 per lecture/show. Stargazing is free.
Visit the event page for more information.
Skate Country Late Skate
Skate Country after hours! The local roller rink is hosting Late Skate, for adults only.
When: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.
Cost: $15, skate rental included. This event is for ages 18 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
A Night Under the Stars
Local nonprofit Reach For The Stars is hosting a night of stargazing. Learn about the stars and planets, all while gazing through telescopes and binoculars.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead, 16248 E. Marsh Station Road
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Visit the event page for more information.
"West Side Story" Sing-Along
Sing along with the 1961 musical "West Side Story," screening at The Fox.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: $7.50-$12.50
Visit the event page for more information.
Archaeology Day at Mission Garden
Learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day.
When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Visit the event page for more information.
Bellas Tradiciones
Compañía de Danza Folklórica Arizona is putting together a performance of "dance through Mexico," where all levels of the dance company will take the stage.
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25
Where: Pima Community College, 2202 W. Anklam Road
Cost: $20
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Repair Cafe
Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: United Way, 330 N. Commerce Park Loop
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Goat yoga
Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!
When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
Bachata Social Dance Night
Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling! Enjoy a bachata class followed by social dancing.
When: 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 24
Where: Tucson Creative Dance Center, 3131 N. Cherry Ave.
Cost: $10, cash or Venmo
Visit the event page for more information.
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This Saturday's tour is of public art and murals.
When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Pride Drag Brunch
This brunch buffet will feature a carving station, omelets, biscuits and gravy, mimosas and more breakfast favorites along with drag performances. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25
Where: HighWire, 14 S. Arizona Ave.
Cost: $45
Visit the event page for more information.
Plant Swap
The Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition is hosting a plant swap in collaboration with the Pima County Public Library's Seed Library. Find plants, cuttings, seeds, pots and gardening tools to swap with other plant lovers.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition, 311 E. Seventh St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring items to swap
Visit the event page for more information.
Creosote Bundle Workshop
Local maker Sonoran Rosie is hosting a workshop where you'll learn all about creosote. You'll get to take home a creosote bundle to hang in your home.
When: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25
Where: Arizona Poppy, 150 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $28
Visit the event page for more information.
Small Business Night Market
Head to local nonprofit Groundworks for a night market featuring live music and an art show, plus 30 vendors and a petting zoo with baby goats!
When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, June 25
Where: Groundworks, 2919 E. Grant Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Sunset Sundays
Explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens after hours!
When: 6-8 p.m. Sundays through August
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for kids ages 4-17
Visit the event page for more information.
Kitten yoga with Hermitage Shelter
Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, followed by kitten play!
When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Cost: $20, RSVP in advance
Visit the event page for more information.
Western Tipsy Tea
Join Cafe a la C'Art for a three-course cocktail tea party — Western style!
When: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. seatings on Sunday, June 25
Where: Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave.
Cost: $60. Reservations must be made in advance by calling 520-273-8841.
Visit the event page for more information.
Group bike ride with Hello Bicycle
Hello Bicycle is putting together a casual group bike ride along The Loop!
When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25
Where: Hello Bicycle & Cafe, 3702 E. Hardy Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for coffee and pastries if you wish
Visit the event page for more information.