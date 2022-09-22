Hello, fall! Oh, how we have missed you so. We are more than ready for the crisp cool weather, warm cardigans and all things pumpkin spice (if that’s your thing). 🍂

Fall in Southern Arizona can mean only one thing: taking a day trip to Apple Annie’s in Willcox, about 80 miles east of Tucson, to pick out a fresh pumpkin to carve into a jack-o'-lantern or bake into a delicious pumpkin pie.

Apple Annie’s fall celebrations officially kicked off this month with the opening of the orchard’s corn maze on Sept. 17. The family-friendly maze is 12½ acres with 600,000 stalks of corn, featuring a new design each year.

This year’s design pays homage to the orchard’s home of Willcox and includes “Everything we love about Willcox! Agriculture, birding, hiking, ranching and wine are some of the things that make us proud to call this community home,” Apple Annie’s wrote on Instagram in August.

The corn maze is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 31. Admission is $9 for ages 12 and older, or $7 for kids ages 3-11, according to the Apple Annie’s website.

There's also a Fall Pumpkin Celebration, which kicks off Sept. 24-25 and runs every weekend through October. At the celebration, you can explore the 40-acre pumpkin patch to find the perfect pumpkin to take home, snag a seat on the hayride, check out the tall sunflowers and more. If you prefer weekdays, you're able to pick a pumpkin any day of the week, but the hayrides are only on weekends.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Pumpkin prices range from $3 to $25 depending on the size and type of pumpkin, according to the Apple Annie's website. Specialty pumpkins start at 69 cents per pound.

Don’t forget to pick up an apple cider doughnut while you’re there. 🍩

If you go

What: Apple Annie’s corn maze and fall pumpkin celebrations.

When: The corn maze is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Monday, Oct. 31. You can also pick pumpkins daily, though there are no hayrides on weekdays. The pumpkin patch is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Fall Pumpkin Celebration takes place weekends through Sunday, Oct. 30.

Where: Apple Annie’s, 6405 Williams Road, in Willcox.

More info: Visit the Apple Annie's website for more information.