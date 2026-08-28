This list is for everyone who loves anything artsy and creative! From a gallery show to local markets and a Friday paint & sip, here's some of the events happening in Tucson August 28-30 that will help you have the perfect artsy weekend.

Momentos

The Tucson Museum of Art is holding a summer series called Momentos. You can expect to see gallery activities, conversations and a cash bar.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, August 28

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Shop from over 80 local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September!

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, August 28

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

So! Silly! Market

Girthy Gochu and Tucson Love Letter are hosting the So! Silly! market — a celebration of art that’s absurd, unserious, whimsy and maybe a teensy bit explicit. Expect stickers, jewelry, baked goods, keychains, prints, apparel and more from 17 different vendors.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, August 29

Where: 4th Ave. Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

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Calinda Mercado

This community market at Cal’s Bakeshop will feature all kinds of local vendors, flash tattoos, piercings and delicious treats!

When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, August 30

Where: Cal’s Bakeshop, 2707 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Open Studio at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild

Artists of all levels are invited to bring their supplies and enjoy a relaxed, creative morning in the gallery.

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Friday

Where: SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway

Cost: Donation of $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint & Sip Party

Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.