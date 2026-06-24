If you’re dating a fútbol fan, you’ve probably learned a few things by now.

You’ve learned that the World Cup is a big deal. You’ve learned that Lionel Messi is a big deal. But most importantly, you’ve learned that when their team is playing, it’s best not to schedule competing plans.

This week, we’re planning the perfect Tucson date night for the FIFA fanatic in your life.

For soccer fans, the match isn’t part of the date night. It is the date night.

Kickoff at Corbett’s

Throughout the World Cup, the downtown spot is showing every match on more than 35 screens, complete with game-day food and drink specials, beer buckets and enough fellow fans to make every goal feel like a stadium moment.

Whether you’re cheering for Mexico, Argentina, the U.S. or another team entirely, Corbett’s gives you plenty of room to settle in for the match and soak up the atmosphere.

Then, when the final whistle blows, it’s time to find out what kind of night you’ll be having.

Did their team win?

If the answer is yes, keep the celebration going with another round of drinks and a few fun and friendly games of pickleball.

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If the answer is no, well, a little friendly competition can be a great distraction. Grab a paddle, challenge each other to a match and work through the five stages of soccer fan grief together.

Either way, the vibes at Corbett’s are enough to keep you and your partner entertained long after the match ends.

Where: 340 N. 6th Ave

For more information, visit their website.

Postgame Debrief at Tucson Antojitos

Win or lose, keep the night going with a stop at Antojitos downtown.

The colorful spot serves Mexican street snacks like raspados, churros and aguas frescas, making it a fun place to debrief the match, celebrate a victory or recover from a heartbreaking loss.

Order a few treats to share, compare your favorite moments from the game and enjoy one last stop before calling it a night.

Where: 63 E Congress St. Unit #121

For more information, visit their website.