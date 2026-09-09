It might just be the second week of September, but the community has already put on SO many fun events to help liven up your weekends! This week, you can expect to see things like spooky markets and groovy roller skating nights.

Keep reading to check out what’s going on around town this week!

Walk-in Workshop at Yolia Botanica

You can walk into Yolia Botanica through Sept. 20 and make four ritual candles for a four-week journey to release, restore, protect and receive. The workshop includes herbs, crystals, incense and a ritual guide.

When: 12-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays through Sept. 20

Where: Yolia Botanica, 1307 W. St. Marys Rd.

Cost: $22.22

Visit the event page for more information.

Sonoran Restaurant Week

More than 100 local restaurants are participating in this year's Sonoran Restaurant Week, a 10-day celebration of food in Southern Arizona. Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus discounted by 20%.

When: Sept. 4-13

Where: Various restaurants. See participating restaurants here.

Cost: Menus are priced at $15-$55

Visit the event page for more information.

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Family Spaghetti Night

Zemam’s and Ceres are teaming up to offer a delicious spaghetti dinner that combines bold Ethiopian sauce and fresh semolina and teff flour pasta.

When: 5:30 p.m. until sold out Wednesday, Sept. 9

Where: Zerai’s International Bar, 2725 E. Broadway

Cost: Meat sauce is $17 and veggie sauce is $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Tame Impala Night at Skate Country

Show off your roller skating moves while grooving to music by Tame Impala.

When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9

Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $5 admission and $5 for rental skates

Visit the event page for more information.

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The Sweetest Taboo: A Sade Lounge Cocktail Party

Head to Hotel Congress' Lounge to test out their new drink menu while enjoying the music of Sade and other similar artists.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 10-12; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Goth Clown Nite

This fun event will feature DJs, local vendors, balloon animals, food from Odd Dogs, photos and flash piercings. Make sure to wear your best clown outfit!

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $12 for advance tickets, $14 on the day of

Visit the event page for more information.

9/11 Tower Challenge

The 9/11 Tower Challenge honors those who lost their lives during the 2001 terrorist attacks, in addition to first responders and military. The Twin Towers had 110 floors — each year, thousands of people across the state walk, climb and run the same amount of stairs in remembrance.

When: 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $40 for stair climbers, free for non-participants

Visit the event page for more information.

24th Annual Roasted Chile Festival

Red’s Roasters will be roasting Hatch Chiles all weekend long at the Heirloom Farmers Markets. Stop by, enjoy live music, take part in the various activities for kids and grab a bag or two of roasted chiles.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at the Udall Park Farmers Market; 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at Rincon Valley Farmers & Artisans Market; 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 at the Rillito Park Farmers Market.

Where: Udall Park Farmers Market, 7202 E. Tanque Verde Rd.; Rincon Valley Farmers & Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail; Rillito Park Farmers Market, 4502 N. 1st Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Plant Bingo

Play some bingo, meet other plant lovers and walk away with a new plant at this very green event!

When: 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Green Things Nursery, 3384 E. River Rd.

Cost: $10, you must call Green Things in order to reserve your spot

Visit the event page for more information.

Pretendy Time: A Comedy Show for Kids and Families

This comedy show is enjoyable for the whole family! The improvisers will put on a show that will give children the chance to hop up on stage and perform.

When: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. 9th St.

Cost: $7

Visit the event page for more information.

Brews and Bites

At this foodie event, local chefs and craft breweries team up to create unique, small-plate bites and beer pairings. Attendees will then vote for their favorite dish of the night!

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Savoy Opera House, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Cost: $65

Visit the event page for more information.

Open Mic Second Saturdays at Celestia Collective

You can sing, practice some stand-up, dance, puppeteer and read poetry at this fun open mic event.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Celestia Collective, 1122 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Terror and Oddities Market

This spooky market will feature over 70 vendors, flash tattoos, fortune telling, food trucks, photo opps and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: The Ramada by Wyndham, 777 W. Cushing St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Asaditos Zulmyta Grand Opening and Central American Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate the opening of Asaditos Zulmyta’s new location as well as Central American Independence day with delicious pupusas, a DJ, free agua frescas and more.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Asaditos Zulmyta, 4004 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Femme Photo Club

This month’s meeting will feature a lesson about the art of wildlife photography by Ivy Ilkay. It’s suggested you bring good hiking shows, flashlights, blacklights and cameras.

When: meeting at 5:30 p.m. sharp at the Sabino Canyon parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

We Will Always Love You! A Tribute to Dolly Parton

Priscilla Priddy and the Pretty Boys will be taking the Hotel Congress Plaza stage to perform a tribute to country music icon Dolly Parton.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 standing, $15 seated and $20 for table seating

Visit the event page for more information.

Girlhood Rewind at Heemee Bakery

Little and Loved Studio is calling all millennial moms to head to Heemee where they can go back in time and make friendship bracelets and collages and take Polaroids with your besties. A ticket includes one adult and one child as well as one pastry.

When: 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Heemee Bakery, 800 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $25, DM them on Instagram to reserve your spot

Visit the event page for more information.

Dream Night at the Zoo

Reid Park Zoo is hosting DreamNight, a private event for kids with specialized health-care needs, chronic illnesses and disabilities, as well as their parents and siblings. Expect a lineup of popular characters and activities for all.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: Free to attend, make sure to RSVP

Visit the event page for more information

Pedales y Pájaros

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This free outdoor event will celebrate the westside wetlands by teaching the community about birds while chowing down on some burritos.

When: 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: Meet up at the Ward 1 office at 940 W. Alameda St. then ride your bike or drive to the Sweetwater Wetlands Park, 2511 W. Sweetwater Dr.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul Food Sunday

Cookin Wit Cork is serving up all the delicious soul food classics at Brick Box Brewery. There will also be dessert vendors and live music.

When: 12 p.m. until sold out Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: Brick Box Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Día De La Independencia

Los Poblanitos is throwing a party for Mexican Independence Day that’ll feature delicious food and dessert trucks, local vendors and live music.

When: 4-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: 786 W. Irvington Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie Trivia at Sisters

Test your movie knowledge for your chance to win tickets and gift card prizes.

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: Sisters, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Vive El Grito

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at John F. Kennedy Park where there will be live music, dance performances, food, local vendors and activities for kids.

When: 4-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: John F. Kennedy Park, 3357 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Mexican Independence Day Celebration

Hotel Congress is celebrating Mexican Independence Day early with a performance by renowned mariachi band, Mariachi Herencia De Corazon.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free admission

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer-long events:

$5 Fridays at the Tucson Botanical Gardens

Enjoy $5 admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens every Friday through Sept. 25.

When: Fridays through Sept. 25

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $5

Visit their event page for more information.

Sabino Canyon Night Crawler

The Sabino Canyon Crawler's night tour returns on Saturdays, now through Oct. 25!

When: 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for children

Visit their event page for more information.

Recurring Events:

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday, guided by instructor Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

Open Studio at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild

Artists of all levels are invited to bring their supplies and enjoy a relaxed, creative morning in the gallery.

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Friday

Where: SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway

Cost: Donation of $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint & Sip Party

Unwind, listen to great music and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Catalina Nights

Experience Catalina State Park after dark with a one-mile, guided hike on the Nature Trail!

When: First and third Fridays of the month

Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N Oracle Road.

Cost: Park entry fee ($10-20)

Visit their event page for more information.

Third Friday Game Nights with Queer Hearth Tucson

Feel free to bring your favorite games, or choose from the collection provided, connect with the community and meet new friends.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. third Fridays of the month

Where: The Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free

Visit their event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, and craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout September.

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

When: Various dates in September

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.