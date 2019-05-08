This is gonna be the poop.
Tucson Village Farm and the Tucson Hop Shop are launching their first ever Chicken Poop Bingo event Sunday, May 12 from 3-8 p.m. to raise funds for summer camp scholarships for kids.
This is not your typical bingo game. Oh, it's so much better.
Here's the gist: 🐔 + 💩 = 🏆
Two of the farm's hens and a custom game board with 50 numbers on it will be at Tucson Hop Shop. For a suggested donation of $3, guests will get a raffle ticket with a number on it. A chicken is then placed on the board. Whichever number it poops on is the winner.
Whoever has the lucky number gets to pick a prize from the prize table.
Fun fact: Chickens poop about every 20 minutes.
Tucson Village Farm is bringing two of its laying hens to play.
"We've consulted with the girls (the chickens) and they're super into it," says Elizabeth Sparks, a 4-H extension agent at Tucson Village Farm. "They're fine to participate. We're gonna give them some special treats."
The hope is to raise enough money to give at least three or four scholarships to kids who might not otherwise be able to go to summer camp.
Tucson Hop Shop will also donate a percentage of sales to the cause.
"It's just a fun time to get people together for a great cause and some good laughs," Sparks says.
If you go
What: Chicken Poop Bingo
When: Sunday, May 12, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: $3 suggested donation to play and money for pizza and Italian soda from Ciao Down
Info: Go here