Cultivate your love of Tucson this Saturday at a market with around 50 local vendors.
Twice a year, the market transforms a vacant space into a bustling hub of local business.
If you're looking for cactus-printed onesies or desert-inspired artwork, this is where you should go.
This year, Cultivate Tucson will fill 1 E. Toole Ave. with local artists, makers and creatives on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More than 30 percent of the vendors this year are new to the market, say co-founders Claire Seizovic and Kristin Tovar.
Live music and a bar will transform a basement area into a kind of lounge. This is the first year, by the way, you can sip and shop. Exo Bar, Pueblo Vida Brewing Company and Sand-Reckoner Vineyards will have alcoholic drinks available for purchase.
You can shop for free Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but if you want to beat the crowds, there are still some early bird spots left — $15 in advance gets you in to shop at 8 a.m. Saturday. You can buy those tickets here.
For the first time, Cultivate is also offering a VIP preview on Friday night for $35 in advance. There are just a few of those tickets left (buy them here). You'll be able to shop on Friday from 6-9 p.m., listen to live music and take advantage of a drink ticket.
You also get a free tote bag in both early experiences, or if you're one of the first 50 people to show up at 10 a.m.
A percentage of profits from Cultivate will support Desert Survivors, a nonprofit nursery that employs adults with disabilities.
If you go
What: Cultivate Tucson
When: Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 1 E. Toole Ave.
More info: Visit cultivatetucson.com for more information.